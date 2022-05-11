Ukraine cuts Russia gas at 1 hub, underlining risk to supply

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine cuts Russia gas at 1 hub, underlining risk to supply

Ukraine stopped the flow of Russian natural gas through one of the hubs that feed Western European homes and industry on Wednesday, while a Kremlin-installed official in a southern region seized by Russian troops said the area will ask Moscow to annex it.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social