Ukraine claims to recapture Black Sea oil platforms seized during Crimea's annexation

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Take a closer look at what Pierre Poilievre is peddling

After delivering an epic speech to Conservative Party faithful this past weekend in Quebec City, Pierre Poilievre is riding high. In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says it's time Canadians take a much closer look at what the Conservative leader's saying, and question whether it's the kind of leadership they want.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News