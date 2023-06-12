Ukraine claims recapture of 4th village in eastern Donetsk as counteroffensive operations roll on
Ukrainian military officials said Monday their troops have retaken another southeastern village from Russian forces, among the first -- small -- successes in stepped-up counteroffensive operations against Moscow's more than 15-month invasion of Ukraine.
Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram that Ukraine's flag was again flying over the village of Storozhov, and she predicted the liberation of "all Ukrainian land" would be the final outcome. A day earlier, Ukrainian officials said three other small villages clustered together south of the town of Velika Novosilke in the eastern Donetsk region had been liberated.
The villages are located in the so-called "Vremivka ledge," a section of the front line where the Russian-controlled area protrudes into territory held by Ukraine. The area has become one of several epicentres of intense fighting.
The Russian Defence Ministry hasn't confirmed the Russian retreat from the villages, but some military bloggers have acknowledged the loss of Russian control over them.
Russian authorities, meanwhile, have said their troops have largely held their ground along the more than 1,000-kilometre (600-mile) arc of front line along southern and eastern Ukraine.
Western analysts and military officials have cautioned any effort to rid entrenched, powerfully armed and skilled Russian troops will likely take months, and the success of any Ukrainian counteroffensive is far from certain.
On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said "counteroffensive, defensive actions are taking place" without specifying it was an all-out counteroffensive, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that the counteroffensive had started -- and Ukrainian forces were taking "significant losses." He did not elaborate, and Ukrainian authorities have not publicly specified losses among their troops.
The reported Ukrainian advance comes as authorities on both sides of the active front line along the Dnieper River in the southern Kherson region pressed on with rescue and relocation efforts for civilians driven from their homes by flooding from the breach of the Kakhovka dam last week.
The UN and other aid groups say access to fresh drinking water is a crucial need and the possible spread of water-borne disease a big worry.
On Sunday, a local official said three people were killed when Moscow's troops opened fire at a boat evacuating people from Russian-occupied areas.
Late Sunday, Zelenskyy said envoys from the International Criminal Court have visited the region to investigate the disaster, which has driven thousands from their homes, and left at least 14 people dead.
"It is very important that the representatives of international justice have seen the consequences of this Russian act of terrorism with their own eyes and heard for themselves that Russian terror continues," Zelenskyy said.
Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces, which controlled the area around the dam, of deliberately destroying it. Russian officials have blamed Ukrainian shelling for its destruction.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86
Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fuelled parties and allegations of corruption, died Monday, according to Italian media. He was 86.
Nearly 350 firefighters from the EU will help battle relentless Canadian wildfires
A battalion of nearly 350 firefighters from the European Union will soon be on the ground in Quebec to help their Canadian counterparts tackle a devastating and unprecedented wildfire season.
Canada's Nick Taylor wins RBC Canadian Open in a playoff to end 69-year drought
Nick Taylor has won the RBC Canadian Open. The Abbotsford, B.C., product rolled in a dramatic 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole Sunday to beat England's Tommy Fleetwood and end a 69-year drought for Canadians at the men's national golf championship.
Two species are in danger of local extinction as wildfires spread across Canada
As Canada faces an unprecedented wildfire season, Calgary's Wilder Institute is looking for ways to preserve at-risk species which could become locally extinct if wildfires reach their habitat.
TREND LINE | Many federal seats too close to call and 'up for grabs' in latest Nanos projections
If a federal election were held now, Nanos Research's latest seat projections show Liberals would be in tough fights in ridings they won in 2021 -- including those in metropolitan areas in B.C. and Ontario.
Food prices are squeezing Europe. Now Italians are calling for a pasta protest
They have had enough after the cost of the staple of every Italian table soared by twice the rate of inflation. One consumer advocate group is calling for a weeklong national pasta strike starting June 22 after the Rome government held a crisis meeting last month and decided not to intervene on prices.
BTS is 10 years old: Seoul landmarks to be lit up in purple to celebrate K-pop band's anniversary
Skyscrapers, bridges and other landmarks in South Korea's capital will be lit up in purple on Monday as the country begins celebrating the 10th anniversary of K-pop band BTS, whose global popularity is a source of national pride.
Ukraine claims recapture of 4th village in eastern Donetsk as counteroffensive operations roll on
Ukrainian military officials said Monday their troops have retaken another southeastern village from Russian forces, among the first -- small -- successes in stepped-up counteroffensive operations against Moscow's more than 15-month invasion of Ukraine.
Trump, allies escalate attacks on criminal case as history-making court appearance approaches
Donald Trump and his allies are escalating efforts to undermine the criminal case against him and drum up protests as the former president braces for a history-making federal court appearance this week on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified information.
Canada
-
Nearly 350 firefighters from the EU will help battle relentless Canadian wildfires
A battalion of nearly 350 firefighters from the European Union will soon be on the ground in Quebec to help their Canadian counterparts tackle a devastating and unprecedented wildfire season.
-
Wildfire roundup: What you need to know about blazes burning across Canada
Wildfires are burning dangerously close to a central Albertan town in what federal officials say is an 'unprecedented' fire season across Canada. Here's a look at developments Sunday.
-
Two species are in danger of local extinction as wildfires spread across Canada
As Canada faces an unprecedented wildfire season, Calgary's Wilder Institute is looking for ways to preserve at-risk species which could become locally extinct if wildfires reach their habitat.
-
New Canada Post stamp honours first Indigenous woman premier Nellie Cournoyea
On Monday, Canada Post revealed a new stamp design honouring the life and work of Nellie Cournoyea, Canada’s first Indigenous woman to become premier of a province or territory. She served as the sixth premier of the Northwest Territories from 1991 to 1995.
-
Air Canada passengers frustrated after tech issue delays, cancellations
Last week's technical issues at Air Canada caused delays and cancellations and left hundreds of Canadians stranded and frustrated.
-
Ukraine's fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says on surprise trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday in Kyiv, where he told the country's parliament they are in a battle for 'the future of us all.'
World
-
Oldest of 4 siblings who survived Colombian plane crash told family their mother lived for days
The four Indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed have shared limited but harrowing details of their ordeal with their family, including that their mother survived the crash for days before she died.
-
Ted Kaczynski, known as the 'Unabomber,' died by suicide: AP sources
Ted Kaczynski, known as the 'Unabomber,' who carried out a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others, died by suicide, four people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
-
Ex-Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon released after arrest by police in party finance probe
Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who dominated politics in Scotland for almost a decade, was arrested and questioned for several hours on Sunday by police investigating the finances of the governing, pro-independence Scottish National Party.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86
Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fuelled parties and allegations of corruption, died Monday, according to Italian media. He was 86.
-
Philippines' Mayon Volcano spews lava down its slopes in gentle eruption putting thousands on alert
The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
-
Trump, allies escalate attacks on criminal case as history-making court appearance approaches
Donald Trump and his allies are escalating efforts to undermine the criminal case against him and drum up protests as the former president braces for a history-making federal court appearance this week on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified information.
Politics
-
Ukraine's fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says on surprise trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday in Kyiv, where he told the country's parliament they are in a battle for 'the future of us all.'
-
Left-leaning Mexico seeks closer Canada ties in labour and business amid mining spat
The Trudeau government is taking a mixed approach to Mexico charting its own path to economic growth, as a desire for more trade and better labour rights bumps up against mining reform and agriculture regulations that have riled Canadian firms.
-
Public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table': LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says a public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table,' following the sudden resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston.
Health
-
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
-
Unhealthy habits of university students could lead to future health problems
A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Preventative Medicine Reports by a group of international researchers has found that post-secondary students with unhealthy eating habits can go on to suffer from disease and mental health issues for years to come.
-
Abstinence not required: How a Baltimore drug treatment program prioritizes saving lives
In a mobile health clinic housed in a retrofitted van, which parks in some of Baltimore's most drug-ravaged communities, doctors and nurses meet with patients, write prescriptions and provide basic wound care, hepatitis C treatment, packages of the overdose reversal agent naloxone and more, all free of charge.
Sci-Tech
-
Government policy tells CRTC to exclude social media users from online streaming bill
Canadians who make content online are to be excluded from future regulations that the Liberal government is imposing on digital giants, a new draft policy shows.
-
Meta previews generative AI tools planned for its platforms
Facebook owner Meta Platforms on Thursday gave employees a sneak peek at a series of AI tools it was building, including ChatGPT-like chatbots planned for Messenger and WhatsApp that could converse using different personas.
-
Scientists find crocodile 'virgin birth' at Costa Rica zoo
Scientists have documented the first-known instance of a 'virgin birth' by a crocodile, which had been living in isolation for 16 years at Costa Rican zoo, according to a study published Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Japan entertainment company launches probe into sexual abuse allegations against founder
An investigation by a major Japanese talent agency into sexual abuse allegations against its founder won't address monetary or criminality questions but rather aims to prevent such cases in the future, the lead investigator said Monday.
-
'Transformers' edge out 'Spider-Verse' to claim first place at box office
It was Miles Morales and the Spider-Verse versus the 'Transformers' at the box office this weekend and the bots came out on top.
-
J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell make history as first openly nonbinary winners of Tonys for acting
Tony Awards history was made Sunday when Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee became the first nonbinary people to win Tonys for acting as the Broadway community seized the moment amid a Hollywood writers' strike that left theater's biggest night without a script.
Business
-
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed as investors await Fed policy decision, price data
Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after the S&P 500 logged its fourth winning week in a row, while investors await another decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates.
-
Food prices are squeezing Europe. Now Italians are calling for a pasta protest
They have had enough after the cost of the staple of every Italian table soared by twice the rate of inflation. One consumer advocate group is calling for a weeklong national pasta strike starting June 22 after the Rome government held a crisis meeting last month and decided not to intervene on prices.
-
UBS completes takeover of Credit Suisse in deal meant to stem global financial turmoil
UBS said Monday that it has completed its takeover of embattled rival Credit Suisse, nearly three months after the Swiss government hastily arranged a rescue deal to combine the country's two largest banks in a bid to safeguard Switzerland's reputation as a global financial center and choke off market turmoil.
Lifestyle
-
Forget the influencers. Here come the ‘deinfluencers’
A new breed of 'deinfluencers' has arrived, and they’re saying that materialism and overpriced trends are no longer in style.
-
'Running with the pack' good for dogs, children not so much: study
New research determines the most important factors in a healthy, happy dog lifestyle.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Strawberry Moon creates stunning rainbows over Yosemite waterfalls
Photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan captured lunar rainbows forming over Yosemite National Park waterfalls during the June 2-3 Strawberry Moon.
Sports
-
Ashleigh Buhai closes with 65 to win ShopRite LPGA Classic
As she entered her 30s, Ashleigh Buhai was frustrated with consistently contending but never winning on the LPGA Tour. There was nothing wrong with her swing, so she began working with a mental coach. Now at the cusp of 35 on a tour dominated by players a decade or more younger, the South African is playing the best golf of her career.
-
Canada's Nick Taylor wins RBC Canadian Open in a playoff to end 69-year drought
Nick Taylor has won the RBC Canadian Open. The Abbotsford, B.C., product rolled in a dramatic 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole Sunday to beat England's Tommy Fleetwood and end a 69-year drought for Canadians at the men's national golf championship.
-
Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final
Novak Djokovic made clear for years that this was his goal and now he finally stands alone -- ahead of Rafael Nadal, ahead of Roger Federer, ahead of every man who ever has swung a racket.
Autos
-
Ford to bring Mustang back to Le Mans under company rebranding
Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer "into the racing business."
-
Climate activists deflate tires of more than 100 SUVs in Denmark's capital
A group of climate activists claimed responsibility on Wednesday for deflating the tires of sport utility vehicles in Denmark's capital. More than 100 vehicles were vandalized, police said.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Police chase 10-year-old driver on Michigan highway
A 10-year-old driving a stolen Buick led Michigan police on a highway chase last month, newly released video shows.