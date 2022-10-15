Ukraine and Russia work to gain advantage in annexed regions
Regions of southern Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed saw more heavy fighting Saturday as Ukrainian soldiers pressed a ground campaign to recapture one, and Russian forces exploded long-range missiles and Iranian-made drones in another.
A missile strike also seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine's capital region, the country's grid operator said. Following mounting setbacks, the Russian military has worked to cut off power and water in far-flung populated areas while also fending off Ukrainian counterattacks in occupied areas.
Dmytro Pocishchuk, a hospital medic in the Zaporizhzhia region's capital who has treated dozens of people wounded during Russian attacks in recent weeks, said people sought safety outdoors or in his building's basement when the familiar blasts started at 5:15 a.m. Saturday.
"If Ukraine stops, these bombings and killings will continue. We can't give up to the Russian Federation,"' Pocishchuk said several hours later. He put a small Ukrainian flag on the broken windshield of his heavily damaged car.
Russia has lost ground in the nearly seven weeks since Ukraine's armed forces opened their southern counteroffensive. This week, the Kremlin launched what is believed to be its largest co-ordinated air and missile raids since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Kyiv region Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba said the missile that hit a power site Saturday morning didn't kill or wound anyone. Citing security, Ukrainian officials didn't identify the site, one of many infrastructure targets the Russian military tried to destroy following an Oct. 8 truck bomb explosion damaged the bridge that links Russia to the annexed Crimean Peninsula.
Ukrainian electricity transmission company Ukrenergo said repair crews were working to restore electricity service, but warned residents about further possible outages. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, urged residents of the capital and three neighboring regions to conserve energy.
"Putin may hope that by increasing the misery of the Ukrainian people, President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy may be more inclined to negotiate a settlement that allows Russia to retain some stolen territory in the east or Crimea," said Ian Williams, a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a policy organization based in Washington. "A quick look at history shows that the strategic bombing of civilians is an ineffective way to achieve a political aim. "
This week's wide-ranging retaliatory attacks, which included the use of self-destructing explosive drones from Iran, killed dozens of people. The strikes hit residential buildings as well as infrastructure such as power stations in Kyiv, Lviv in western Ukraine, and other cities that had seen comparatively few strikes in recent months.
Putin said Friday that Moscow didn't see a need for additional massive strikes but his military would continue selective ones. He said that of 29 targets the Russian military planned to knock out in this week's attacks, seven weren't damaged and would be taken out gradually.
The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, interpreted Putin's remarks as intended to counter criticism from pro-war Russian bloggers who "largely praised the resumption of strikes against Ukrainian cities, but warned that a short campaign would be ineffective."
In the Zaporizhzhia region, Gov. Oleksandr Starukh said the Russian military carried out strikes with kamikaze drones from Iran and long-range S-300 missiles. Some experts said the Russian military's use of the surface-to-air missiles may reflect shortages of dedicated precision weapons for hitting ground targets.
The neighbouring Kherson region, one of the first areas of Ukraine to fall to Russia after the invasion and which Putin also illegally designated as Russian territory last month, remained the focus of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Kyiv's army has reported recapturing 75 villages and towns there in the last month, but said the momentum had slowed, with the fighting settling into the sort of grueling back-and-forth that characterized Russia's months-long offensive to conquer Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
On Saturday, Ukrainian troops attempted to advance south along the banks of the Dnieper River toward the regional capital, also named Kherson, but didn't gain any ground, according to Kirill Stremousov, a deputy head of the occupied region's Moscow-installed administration.
"The defence lines worked, and the situation has remained under the full control of the Russian army," he wrote on his messaging app channel.
The Kremlin-backed local leaders asked civilians Thursday to leave the region to ensure their safety and to give Russian troops more maneuverability. Stremousov reminded them they could evacuate to Crimea and cities in southwestern Russia, where Moscow offered free accommodations to residents who agreed to leave.
Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defence Ministry's spokesman, said the military destroyed five crossings on the Inhulets River, another route Ukraine's fighters could take to progress toward the Kherson region.
Konashenkov claimed Russian troops also blocked Ukrainian attempts to make inroads in breaching Russian defences near Lyman, a city in the annexed Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine that the Ukrainians retook two weeks ago in a significant defeat for the Kremlin.
To the north and east of Kherson, Russian shelling killed two civilians in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Gov. Valentyn Resnichenko said. He said the shelling of the city of Nikopol, which is located across the Dnieper from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, damaged a dozen residential buildings, several stores and a transportation facility.
Fighting near the nuclear plant, Europe's largest, has been an ongoing concern during the nearly eight-month war. The power station temporarily lost its last remaining outside electricity source twice in the past week, fueling fears the reactors could eventually overheat and cause a catastrophic radiation leak.
International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi reported that such fears were somewhat eased late Friday, because Ukrainian engineers had managed after several weeks to restore backup power lines that can serve as a "buffer" in case of further war-related outages.
"Working in very challenging conditions, operating staff at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are doing everything they can to bolster its fragile offsite power situation," Grossi said. "Restoring the backup power connection is a positive step in this regard, even though the overall nuclear safety and security situation remains precarious."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Saturday at 7pm on CTV W5: Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
COVID-19 misinformation prompts some patients to refuse blood transfusions from vaccinated donors
As misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines spreads, doctors across Canada say some patients are refusing blood transfusions from vaccinated donors, putting their health at risk.
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
David Suzuki goes on profanity-laden rant at federal government news conference
Environmentalist David Suzuki ranted to federal government ministers, media and tourism industry workers at a news conference Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
Man dead after overnight stabbing outside of bar in Ajax, Ont.
A man is dead following an overnight stabbing in an Ajax parking lot and another male is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the same parking lot, Durham Regional Police say.
1 in 5 Canadians have experienced extreme weather damage, or know someone who has: survey
More than one in five Canadians say either they, a family member or a close friend experienced property damage or loss due to extreme weather in the past year, according to a new survey.
Actor, athlete Johnny Issaluk stripped of Order of Canada
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has stripped actor and athlete Johnny Issaluk of the Order of Canada.
Fake Canadian visa program circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp
According to an investigation by the Tech Transparency Project, several fake Canadian visa ads are appearing on Facebook and WhatsApp, targeting migrant hopefuls and stealing their data.
Canada
-
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
-
N.W.T. aurora begins attracting visitors in slow recovery of tourism industry
As aurora season begins in the Northwest Territories, some tourists have been heading north to view the dazzling displays of lights as the tourism industry slowly begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
David Suzuki goes on profanity-laden rant at federal government news conference
Environmentalist David Suzuki ranted to federal government ministers, media and tourism industry workers at a news conference Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
-
Man dead after overnight stabbing outside of bar in Ajax, Ont.
A man is dead following an overnight stabbing in an Ajax parking lot and another male is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the same parking lot, Durham Regional Police say.
-
1 in 5 Canadians have experienced extreme weather damage, or know someone who has: survey
More than one in five Canadians say either they, a family member or a close friend experienced property damage or loss due to extreme weather in the past year, according to a new survey.
-
Former Edmonton MLA fined $75K, sentenced to house arrest in immigration fraud case
A former Alberta Progressive Conservative legislature member and his son have been sentenced to house arrest for immigration fraud.
World
-
Rights group: 233 killed in Iran, protests enter fifth week
Protesters intensified anti-government demonstrations along main streets and at universities in some cities across Iran on Saturday. Human rights monitors reported hundreds dead, including children, as the movement entered its fifth week.
-
Why Meloni's win in Italy is not sitting well with Berlusconi
The resounding victory by far-right leader Giorgia Meloni in the Sept. 25 general election isn't sitting well with 86-year-old Silvio Berlusconi, the former three-time conservative premier who, four decades her senior, fancies himself the elder statesman of Italy's political right.
-
Frantic 911 callers describe bodies during North Carolina shooting rampage
Callers who dialed 911 during a fatal North Carolina shooting rampage described encountering bodies on the streets or front yards of their neighborhood and along a trail popular with runners and bikers, according to newly released recordings.
-
Death toll rises to 41 in Turkey coal mine explosion
Funerals for miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey began Saturday as officials raised the death toll to at least 41 people.
-
U.S. shift on Venezuelan migrants fuels anxiety in Mexico
The U.S. agreed to let up to 24,000 Venezuelans apply online to fly directly to the U.S. for temporary stays but said it will also start returning to Mexico any who cross illegally -- a number that reached 33,000 in September alone.
-
Shark attacks, jellyfish stings and 28 hours floating at sea: This is how 3 boaters survived
Three boaters clung to a makeshift raft of ice chests and fended off shark attacks and jellyfish stings in the waters near Empire, Louisiana, until they were rescued 28 hours later, all thanks to a miraculous text message.
Politics
-
'I felt trapped and helpless': What Ottawa residents and local representatives told the convoy commission
The first round of witness testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act focused on the lived experience of downtown Ottawa residents, the concerns business groups had in their dealings with the city and police, as well as the perspectives from local councillors.
-
Mendicino to visit site of Sask. stabbing massacre, discuss First Nations policing
The federal public safety minister says he is to travel next week to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree Nation, where 11 people were killed in a mass stabbing, to advance the government's plan to have First Nations policing recognized as an essential service.
-
Defence chief calls on Canadians to rally behind military during personnel crisis
The commander of the Canadian Armed Forces is calling on the country to rally behind its military as it faces an unprecedented personnel crisis that he says is threatening its ability to protect and defend Canada.
Health
-
-
COVID-19 misinformation prompts some patients to refuse blood transfusions from vaccinated donors
As misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines spreads, doctors across Canada say some patients are refusing blood transfusions from vaccinated donors, putting their health at risk.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Saturday at 7pm on CTV W5: Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk has a 'super app' plan for Twitter. It's super vague
Elon Musk says he intends to morph Twitter into an 'everything app' he calls X.
-
A NASA spacecraft will swing by Earth on Sunday
NASA's Lucy spacecraft will skirt Earth, coming within just a few hundred miles of us on its journey to the far-off Jupiter Trojan asteroids.
-
Brain cells are capable of playing Pong: experiment
Human brain cells are capable of sentient, independent behaviour, according to a recent experiment by an Australian-led team of international researchers that showed neurons living in a petri dish were able to play a version of the video game Pong.
Entertainment
-
'One of the funniest people': Harry Potter cast, fellow actors post tributes to Robbie Coltrane
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe is among those paying tribute to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the movie franchise, after his death was announced by his agent on Friday. He was 72.
-
Headlines, outrage and art: Climate activists use Van Gogh vandalism to make us question our priorities
Is the desecration of a painting worse than the wilful destruction of the planet? This is the question that climate activists hoped to spark Friday by throwing soup on a Vincent Van Gogh painting.
-
Business
-
New U.K. Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming
Britain's new Treasury chief on Saturday acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence.
-
Oil flow to Germany resumes after Poland fixed pipeline leak
The Polish operator of an oil pipeline running to Germany said Saturday that it has fixed the damage that caused a leak earlier this week and that the flow of crude oil from Russia has been fully restored.
-
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Lifestyle
-
Tourists in Italy are behaving badly this year: Here's why
As travel restrictions dropped this summer and tourists flooded back to Europe, the news of visitors behaving badly in Italy just kept coming. But experts say tourists behaving badly is nothing new, it's just been awhile.
-
19th-century Levi's jeans found in mine shaft sell for more than US$87,000
A pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s has sold at an auction in a small town in New Mexico for more than US$87,000.
-
Dolly Parton donation strategy: 'I just give from my heart'
Dolly Parton laughs at the idea that she is some sort of secret philanthropist after many reports of her generous donations and fundraising projects.
Sports
-
Calls for cultural change at Hockey Canada spark period of reckoning for sport
As sponsors distanced themselves from Hockey Canada over the past few weeks, it became clear they wanted to see more than just a change in leadership.
-
Deshaun Watson: New sexual misconduct civil suit filed against suspended Cleveland Browns QB
Less than two months after settling 23 lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct, a new civil suit was filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday in Houston.
-
Canada's Alphonso Davies expected to be back in Bayern Munich squad Sunday
Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann says Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, could figure in Sunday's game against SC Freiburg.
Autos
-
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not compete full-time in 2023.
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.