Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant
Ukraine's nuclear energy operator said Tuesday that Russian forces were performing secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, activity that could shed light on Russia's claims that the Ukrainian military is preparing a "provocation" involving a radioactive device.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made an unsubstantiated allegation that Ukraine was preparing to launch a so-called dirty bomb. Shoigu leveled the charge over the weekend in calls to his British, French, Turkish and U.S. counterparts. Britain, France and the United States rejected it out of hand as "transparently false."
Ukraine also dismissed Moscow's claim as an attempt to distract attention from the Kremlin's own alleged plans to detonate a dirty bomb, which uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste in an effort to sow terror.
Energoatom, the Ukrainian state enterprise that operates the country's four nuclear power plants, said Russian forces have carried out secret construction work over the last week at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.
Russian officers controlling the area won't give access to Ukrainian staff running the plant or monitors from the U.N.'s atomic energy watchdog that would allow them to see what the Russians are doing, Energoatom said Tuesday in a statement.
Energoatom said it "assumes" the Russians "are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored at" the plant. It said there were 174 containers at the plant's dry spent fuel storage facility, each of them containing 24 assemblies of spent nuclear fuel.
"Destruction of these containers as a result of explosion will lead to a radiation accident and radiation contamination of several hundred square kilometers (miles) of the adjacent territory," the company said.
It called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to assess what was going on.
The U.N. Security Council was scheduled to hold closed-door consultations about the dirty-bomb allegations later Tuesday at Russia's request.
Russia asked the council to establish a commission to investigate its claims that the United States and Ukraine are violating the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons at laboratories in Ukraine.
Soon after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, its U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, claimed that secret American labs in Ukraine were engaged in biological warfare -- a charge denied by the U.S. and Ukraine.
The Kremlin has insisted that its warning of a purported Ukrainian plan to use a dirty bomb should be taken seriously and criticized Western nations for shrugging it off.
The dismissal of Moscow's warning is "unacceptable in view of the seriousness of the danger that we have talked about," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Speaking during a conference call with reporters, Peskov added: "We again emphasize the grave danger posed by the plans hatched by the Ukrainians."
The White House on Monday again underscored that the Russian allegations were false.
"It's just not true. We know it's not true," said John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council. "In the past, the Russians have, on occasion, blamed others for things that they were planning to do."
Dirty bombs don't have the devastating destruction of a nuclear explosion but could expose broad areas to radioactive contamination.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canadian Kimberly Polman freed from ISIS detention camp in Syria
Two Canadian women and at least one child have been freed from an ISIS detention camp in Syria, CTV News has confirmed.
Service Canada doubled its efforts in summer to reduce passport wait times; did it work?
After many Canadians were frustrated with long passport wait times earlier this year, Service Canada doubled its efforts by hiring more staff to expedite processing times. A CTVNews.ca analysis shows it led to an 87% increase in passports issued in October, compared to May, when the backlog was at its worst.
Ontario to announce sweeping housing changes that allow three units on one property
The Ontario government is expected to announce sweeping housing changes on Tuesday that will override municipal zoning laws in some situations and allow for the construction of up to three units on each residential lot.
Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant
Ukraine's nuclear energy operator on Tuesday offered what it suggested were clues about what might be behind Russia's claims that Kyiv's forces are preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device -- a so-called dirty bomb.
New details reveal how the alleged 'crypto king' scheme left investors out millions
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was living a lavish life – driving a lime green Lamborghini and boating on a multi-levelled yacht – before an investor alleged the 23-year-old had scammed him out of millions.
Canada backs nuclear power project with $970M financing
Canada will provide $970 million in financing to develop a grid-scale small modular reactor (SMR), a new nuclear technology touted as a key part of the country's plans to reduce emissions.
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police inspector worried 'Freedom Convoy' could turn into Jan. 6 attack
An inspector with the Ottawa Police Service says he was worried the 'Freedom Convoy' could turn into a Jan. 6-style attack on Parliament Hill.
'Sit there and wait': Campbell River filmmaker captures black bear hunting salmon
A filmmaker who was attempting to record salmon spawning on Vancouver Island instead captured incredible video of black bears trying to eat the fish.
Restaurants hope for holiday boom, but looming recession causes concern
Restaurants and bars across Canada are hoping this holiday season could finally spell recovery for the debt-laden sector. But, elevated inflation and a potential recession have them worried that their new normal won't pay the bills.
Canada
'I would be ashamed': MPPs call out Ford, Jones for not testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has not shown up for question period at the legislature today after it emerged that he's challenging a summons to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry in Ottawa.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian Kimberly Polman freed from ISIS detention camp in Syria
Two Canadian women and at least one child have been freed from an ISIS detention camp in Syria, CTV News has confirmed.
Heiltsuk Nation lambasts Vancouver Police Board and chief after officers don't show for ceremony
Numerous members of the Heiltsuk Nation expressed their anger and frustration directly to Vancouver Police Board members and high-ranking officers at a ceremony in the First Nation's big house in Bella Bella on Monday night.
Audit after N.S. mass shooting reveals flaws in RCMP decommissioning of vehicles
An internal audit of how the RCMP decommissions its vehicles has uncovered a series of shortcomings. The report was written in response to two cases in Nova Scotia of people using former RCMP vehicles to impersonate police officers, including the April 2020 mass shooting that killed 22 people.
World
Report: More than 29K migrants headed for Europe died since 2014
More than 29K migrants have died trying to reach Europe since 2014, with 5,000 deaths in the last two years, the International Organization for Migration said in a report Tuesday.
-
Photos of the partial solar eclipse you missed Tuesday morning
Tuesday morning, Canadians missed a partial solar eclipse as the Sun, Moon and Earth almost aligned. The next eclipse event takes place on Nov. 8, as the upcoming full moon is set to occur along with a total lunar eclipse, which will be visible to Canada.
Sunak takes over as U.K. prime minister amid economic crisis
Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister of the year on Tuesday and now must turn his attention to taming an economic crisis that has left the country's finances in a precarious state and millions of Britons struggling to afford food and energy bills.
Girl killed at St. Louis high school was 'wonderful, joyful'
Alexandria Bell, 15, died Monday morning when Orlando Harris broke into Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and began shooting. Teacher Jean Kuczka also died and seven other students were injured. Police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire minutes after they arrived.
Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct U.S. Huawei probe
Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation of Chinese tech giant Huawei by offering bribes to someone they thought could provide inside information, the Justice Department announced Monday.
Israeli troops raid gunmen's hideout; 5 Palestinians killed
Israeli forces raided a stronghold of an armed group in the occupied West Bank's second-largest city, blowing up a bomb lab and engaging in a firefight, killing five Palestinians and injuring 20, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Politics
Freeland stresses Bank of Canada's independence after Singh criticizes rate hikes
As another interest rate hike looms, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is emphasizing the Bank of Canada's independence after criticism from federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.
-
WATCH LIVE
Health
Uganda reports worrisome increase in Ebola cases in capital
Ugandan officials have reported 11 more cases of Ebola in the capital since Friday, a worrisome increase in infections just over a month after an outbreak was declared in a remote part of the East African country.
Lowering blood pressure can help prevent dementia, study says
A new study of more than 28,000 people provides evidence that lowering blood pressure later in life can reduce the risk of dementia, researchers say.
What factors determine height? Major study helps researchers gain better understanding
A recent genome-wide study found that more than 12,000 genetic variants can account for height differences amongst people.
Sci-Tech
WhatsApp suffers major outage
WhatsApp suffered a serious outage on Tuesday, preventing users across the globe from sending or receiving messages on the platform.
-
NASA's UFO panel convenes to study unclassified sightings
A first-of-its-kind panel organized by NASA opened a study on Monday of what the government calls 'unidentified aerial phenomena,' commonly termed UFOs, bringing together experts from scientific fields ranging from physics to astrobiology.
Entertainment
Leslie Jordan, comedian and Emmy-winning 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67
Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including 'Will & Grace' and 'American Horror Story,' has died. The Emmy-winner, whose videos turned him into a social media star during the pandemic, was 67.
6 things Taylor Swift has taught me about living well
With the release of her latest album, 'Midnights,' Taylor Swift fans have been invited to glimpse back into the struggles and lessons she is investigating in her next phase of her life.
-
Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks
Adidas ended its lucrative partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, which drew widespread criticism from Jewish groups, celebrities and others on social media who said the German sportswear company was being too slow to act.
Business
Restaurants hope for holiday boom, but looming recession causes concern
Restaurants and bars across Canada are hoping this holiday season could finally spell recovery for the debt-laden sector. But, elevated inflation and a potential recession have them worried that their new normal won't pay the bills.
S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also rise
Strength in the technology, utility and base metal sectors helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.
-
EU energy ministers seek way forward for more energy unity
European Union energy ministers on Tuesday started seeking some common ground to flesh out the barest of tentative agreements that their leaders could find last week to soften the blow of an energy crisis for their citizens while maintaining a united front during Russia's war in Ukraine.
Lifestyle
Chess should be taught in schools across Canada, advocate says
After a young Montrealer took home a world championship title, one advocate for the game says it’s time for Canada to unlock its full potential in the chess world.
-
Indians celebrate Diwali with festivities, dazzling lights
Indians celebrated Diwali on Monday as bright earthen oil lamps and dazzling, colourful lights lit up homes and streets across the country to mark the Hindu festival that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.
Sports
Qatar's emir lashes out at criticism ahead of FIFA World Cup
Qatar's ruling emir on Tuesday lashed out at criticism of his country over its hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, describing it as an 'unprecedented campaign' targeting the first Arab nation to hold the tournament.
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner's appeal against 9-year sentence
A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.
-
Hoping for a 'miracle': Habs goalie Carey Price not planning to retire any time soon
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is not planning a retirement from the NHL any time soon. 'We’ll have to take it step by step. I don't have a plan to retire right at this moment,' Price told the press at a noon news conference in Brossard, Que.
Autos
Verstappen gets record-tying 13th win at U.S. Grand Prix
Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to earn a record-tying 13th win of the season at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, and delivered a victory to honour the memory of Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz.
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.