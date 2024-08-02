World

    • Ukraine adds another Turkish corvette to its navy for the war with Russia

    In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, people react during the launching ceremony of the Ukrainian Navy's Ada class corvette "Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi" in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, people react during the launching ceremony of the Ukrainian Navy's Ada class corvette "Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi" in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
    Share
    KYIV, Ukraine -

    Ukraine has taken delivery of a second Turkish-built navy corvette, officials said Friday, although they did not say specifically how the warships might be used in the war against Russia.

    Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, attended the launching ceremony of the Ada-class corvette during a visit to Turkey, the Ukrainian presidency announced on its website.

    The corvette Ukraine already had is currently undergoing sea trials.

    Turkish Ada-class ships are typically able to strike planes, other ships and submarines.

    Ukraine, which has coastlines on the Black Sea and the smaller Sea of Azov, had a small navy at the time of Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion.

    But it has developed deadly uncrewed sea drones that have severely limited Moscow’s Black Sea naval capability.

    The Ukrainian presidency said the corvettes would help protect the country’s interests in the Black and Azov seas “but also, in particular, in the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.”

    The presidency statement did not elaborate.

    International law forbids the passage of warships through Turkey's busy Bosporus Strait, which links the Mediterranean and Black seas, during times of war. However, the presidency's statement didn’t say where exactly the Turkish shipyard was located, meaning it could be on the northern side of the strait, with a direct route to Ukraine.

    Ukraine ordered the two Turkish corvettes under an agreement signed in 2020, the presidency said.

    Ukrainian authorities last month adopted a Maritime Security Strategy that aims to rebuild its naval capability.

    It is also getting help with that from Western partners. The maritime capability coalition, headed by the United Kingdom and Norway, was established last December.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News