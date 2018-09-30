UK to send 800 troops to Arctic, cites concerns about Russia
Police officers stand guard at the bottom of the road where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal lives in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The use of Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok to poison ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter makes it "highly likely" that Russia was involved, British Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday. Novichok refers to a class of nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union near the end of the Cold War. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, September 30, 2018 2:12PM EDT
LONDON -- Britain's defence secretary says the U.K. plans to boost its military presence in the Arctic next year amid concerns about increasing Russian aggression.
Gavin Williamson told The Sunday Telegraph that the government is preparing a "defence Arctic strategy" that would deploy 800 army and marine commandos to Norway in 2019 and establish a new military base there.
The newspaper says Britain's actions are prompted partly by anticipation that Russia will keep expanding its presence in the Arctic and of a rush for the region's oil as polar ice melts due to climate change.
Williamson said: "We see Russian submarine activity very close to the level that it was at the Cold War, and it's right that we start responding to that."