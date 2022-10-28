UK delays calling Northern Ireland election amid Brexit impasse
Northern Ireland's political deadlock deepened Friday when the U.K. government delayed calling an early election for the Belfast-based Assembly after a deadline to restore the mothballed administration expired.
The limbo means more uncertainty and delays to government decision-making at a time when many people in Northern Ireland are struggling with soaring food and energy prices.
A deadline for the Northern Ireland Assembly to elect a governing executive passed at midnight Thursday amid a dispute over post-Brexit trade rules. Under the rules of Northern Ireland's power-sharing politics, a new election must be held within 12 weeks. Civil servants will keep essential services running in the meantime.
U.K. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris had been expected to announce a mid-December poll date. Instead, he said he was holding talks with the main political parties.
"I hear when parties say they really do not want an election at all," he said. But he added that under the political rules he had "limited options."
"I am still going to be calling an election," Heaton-Harris said.
"This is a really serious situation," he added. "As of a minute past midnight last night there are no longer ministers in office in the Northern Ireland Executive. I will take limited but necessary steps to ensure that public services do continue to run and to protect the public finances, but there is a limit to what (I) can do."
Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly met Thursday but failed to elect a speaker, the first step toward restoring a government that has been on ice since an election in May. Attempts to nominate a speaker were blocked by the biggest British unionist body, the Democratic Unionist Party, as part of its protest over post-Brexit customs checks that unionists see as undermining Northern Ireland's British identity.
The crisis comes at a time of change in Northern Ireland, a part of the U.K. with two main communities: mostly Protestant unionists who consider themselves British and largely Roman Catholic nationalists who see themselves as Irish.
In May's election, Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein -- which seeks Northern Ireland's union with Ireland -- for the first time became the largest party in the 90-seat assembly, entitling it to fill the post of first minister. The DUP came second.
Sinn Fein's leader in Northern Ireland, Michelle O'Neill, accused the U.K. government of "doing a bizarre U-turn" and leaving people in limbo.
"We have a situation tonight where people just don't know what's going to happen next," O'Neill said. "That's not acceptable."
Northern Ireland is the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with a European Union member -- Ireland. When Britain left the bloc in 2020, the two sides agreed to keep the Irish border free of customs posts and other checks because an open border is a key pillar of the peace process that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland.
Instead, there are checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K.
That solution has spiraled into a political crisis, with unionist politicians refusing to form a government, claiming that the checks as undermining their British identity. The DUP wants the Brexit protocol scrapped, but most other parties in Northern Ireland want to keep it, with tweaks to ease the burden on businesses.
The U.K. and the European Union so far have held so far fruitless negotiations about finding a solution.
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said Northern Ireland does not need a "polarizing election."
"If the secretary of state wants to hold an election, then he should tell us and we will prepare for that election," Donaldson said. "But if not, then let's focus on what really needs to be done, which is to find a solution that restores Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Biased' Ottawa police intelligence harmed its ability to contain 'Freedom Convoy,' say security analysts
Declassified intelligence information shows the Ottawa Police Service may have hampered its own ability to contain the Freedom Convoy by relying on its own analysis while dismissing crucial threat assessments from outside agencies.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 'violently assaulted' at home
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was 'violently assaulted' after a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home early on Friday and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.
Mike Holmes' company named in $8M lawsuit over Meaford, Ont. housing development
The property development company owned by TV personality Mike Holmes is being sued after allegedly being involved in the development and promotion of more than a dozen houses in Meaford, Ont. that homeowners say have 'numerous deficiencies.'
WATCH LIVE | Former Ottawa police boss defends intelligence reading of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's former police chief is defending his reading of intelligence on the protest convoy that descended on the national capital last winter.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen announce divorce after 13 years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football.
Supreme Court declares parts of sex offender registry unconstitutional
Canada's top court says parts of the national sex offender registry are unconstitutional. In a ruling this morning, the Supreme Court of Canada says mandatory registration of all sex offenders with more than one conviction goes too far.
Elon Musk completes $44B deal to buy Twitter, then fires top execs
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company's top lawyer, two people familiar with the deal said Thursday night.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Former Ottawa police boss defends intelligence reading of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's former police chief is defending his reading of intelligence on the protest convoy that descended on the national capital last winter.
-
U.S. secretary of state continuing first Canadian visit in Montreal today
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Montreal today as he continues his two-day trip to Canada.
-
Concordia apologizes to Black students more than a half-century after protests, arrests, deportations over racism complaint
Concordia University is apologizing for its handling of the 1969 Sir George Williams Protest - also called the Computer Centre Incident- as the Montreal institution released a report on anti-Black racism.
-
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
-
'Biased' Ottawa police intelligence harmed its ability to contain 'Freedom Convoy,' say security analysts
Declassified intelligence information shows the Ottawa Police Service may have hampered its own ability to contain the Freedom Convoy by relying on its own analysis while dismissing crucial threat assessments from outside agencies.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Emails reveal RCMP concerns about conflict of interest in hiring of spouses
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has released emails detailing conflict of interest concerns raised about two members assigned last year to an RCMP team providing information to the inquiry.
World
-
UK delays calling Northern Ireland election amid Brexit impasse
Northern Ireland's political deadlock deepened Friday when the U.K. government delayed calling an early election for the Belfast-based Assembly after a deadline to restore the mothballed administration expired.
-
Dog caught running off with human head in Mexico
Residents of a town in north-central Mexico were stunned to see a dog running down the street with a human head in its mouth.
-
Iran's elite technical university emerges as hub of protests
The aging brick campus of the Sharif University of Technology, Iran's elite technical school, has long been a magnet for the nation's brightest minds, with a record of elevating its students to the highest reaches of society.
-
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
The deaths of eight people -- including six children -- found in a burning Oklahoma home are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday.
-
Worried by Haiti violence, Canada sends delegation
Canada has sent officials to Haiti to assess the Caribbean nation's humanitarian and security crisis, saying it will not sit by idly while gangs threaten women and children there.
-
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 'violently assaulted' at home
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was 'violently assaulted' after a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home early on Friday and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.
Politics
-
Freeland presenting updated economic picture on Nov. 3
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an update on the state of the Canadian economy on Nov. 3.
-
Trying to 'calm' ministers, conflicting tow truck testimony: The latest learned from police at the convoy commission
It's been a full week of testimony from top Ottawa and provincial police officials at the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. From conflicting testimony, to ministers losing confidence in police, here are some highlights from the jam-packed hearings and latest stack of related documents.
-
Trudeau sanctions more Russians, offers sovereignty bonds to support Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is imposing sanctions on 35 more Russians and issuing bonds that individuals can buy to support the Ukrainian government.
Health
-
Local hospitals could face strain as early viral infections swamp pediatrics: CPS
An early surge in viral infections could indicate tough months ahead for already-struggling local hospitals, the Canadian Paediatric Society said Wednesday, as some children's hospitals are running over capacity and reporting high wait times.
-
Oregon could be 1st state to make health-care a human right
Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health-care is a fundamental human right.
-
Canada-wide recall issued after some treadmills 'unexpectedly' changed speed, injuring at least 6
A Canada-wide recall has been issued for certain folding treadmills after the exercise machine 'unexpectedly' changed speeds while in use, injuring at least six people.
Sci-Tech
-
Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars
Two NASA spacecraft at Mars - one on the surface and the other in orbit - have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet.
-
This weird-looking primate's extra-long fingers give it an extra-gross talent
Humans aren't the only animals to pick their nose and eat the contents, a new study has shown.
-
Alphabet sees 'disappointing' ad sales during economic slowdown
Google parent Alphabet Inc's disappointing ad sales sparked worries across the digital media sector on Tuesday as advertisers cut back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.
Entertainment
-
Rihanna makes music comeback after six years with new song 'Lift Me Up'
Chart-topper Rihanna released her first solo music in six years on Friday, an emotional ballad written in tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman.
-
Movie reviews: 'The Banshees of Inisherin' is a compelling and darkly hilarious tale of lost friendship
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' Tár' and 'The Good Nurse.'
-
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.
Business
-
Why did Elon Musk just spend billions to take over Twitter?
Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and fired its CEO and other top executives. Trading in company shares was suspended Friday on the New York Stock Exchange and the stock will be officially delisted early next month, according to a filing with securities regulators. So now what?
-
Canadian economy grew 0.1 per cent in August, continuing on path of modest growth
The Canadian economy edged slightly higher in August and initial estimates pointed to growth continued in September as worries of an impending recession grow.
-
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Lifestyle
-
8-year-old Colorado boy is over halfway to becoming youngest to climb towering El Capitan
The Colorado eight-year-old who set out this week to become the youngest person to climb El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park is over halfway to reaching the summit, his father -- and climbing companion -- said.
-
8 Vancouver restaurants given Michelin stars as guide expands to B.C.
The Michelin Guide has deemed eight Vancouver restaurants each worthy of one of its prestigious culinary stars.
-
World Cup jerseys get mixed reviews ahead of Qatar
With millions at stake in retail sales, this year's World Cup in Qatar has soccer fans playing rate the shirt -- and what to buy. So far, there's no runaway winner that just might earn icon status like the sold-out-in-minutes bright green and chevron jersey of Nigeria during the last tournament in 2018.
Sports
-
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen announce divorce after 13 years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football.
-
Top physical form helped soccer player in Italy knife attack
Being in top physical form helped Spanish soccer player Pablo Mari avoid life-threatening injuries in a knife attack at an Italian shopping centre, the surgeon who operated on his wounded back said Friday.
-
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. Saturday at 7pm on CTV, W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
Autos
-
EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035
European Union lawmakers and member countries reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035.
-
Mercedes-Benz to quit Russian market, sell shares to local investor
Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it would withdraw from the Russian market and sell shares in its industrial and financial services subsidiaries to a local investor, becoming the latest carmaker to exit the country.
-
GM: All U.S. facilities will be powered by renewables by 2025
General Motors said Wednesday that it has secured all of the renewable energy it needs to power all of its U.S. facilities by 2025, 25 years ahead of earlier projections.