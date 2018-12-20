UK airport chaos highlights difficulty in stopping drones
People wait in the departures area at Gatwick airport, as the airport remains closed after drones were spotted over the airfield last night and this morning, in Gatwick, England, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 1:56PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 20, 2018 1:59PM EST
LONDON -- When drones buzzing over the runway forced London's busy Gatwick Airport to shut down, many travellers wondered why it's so hard for authorities to stop such intruders.
Shoot them down, some said. Jam their signals, others suggested.
Experts say it's not that easy.
The number of close calls between drones and aircraft has increased dramatically in recent years as the popularity of drones has soared. Basic models for amateurs sell for under $100; larger, more sophisticated ones can cost hundreds more.
Authorities have been warning for years about the risk of a disastrous collision between a drone and an airliner. A drone could get sucked into a jet engine or crash through a windshield, injuring the pilot.