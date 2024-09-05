World

    • Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being severely burned by her partner over a land dispute

    Rebecca Cheptegei, competes at the Discovery 10km road race in Kapchorwa, Uganda, Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo, File) Rebecca Cheptegei, competes at the Discovery 10km road race in Kapchorwa, Uganda, Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo, File)
    Share
    NAIROBI, Kenya -

    Content warning: This story contains descriptions of violence. Reader discretion is advised.

    Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after 80 per cent of her body was burned in an attack by her partner. She was 33.

    A spokesperson at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city, Owen Menach, confirmed Cheptegei’s death on Thursday. Menach said the long-distance runner died early in the morning after her organs failed. She had been fully sedated on admission at the hospital.

    Cheptegei competed in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics less than a month before the attack. She finished in 44th place.

    Her father, Joseph Cheptegei, told journalists at the hospital that he had lost a daughter who was “very supportive” and hopes to get justice.

    Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said Monday that Cheptegei’s partner, Dickson Ndiema, bought a can of gasoline, poured it on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement Sunday. Ndiema was also burned and was being treated at the same hospital.

    Menach said Ndiema was still in the intensive care unit with burns over 30 per cent of his body but was “improving and stable.”

    Cheptegei’s parents said their daughter bought land in Trans Nzoia to be near the county’s many athletic training centers. A report filed by the local chief said the two were heard fighting over the land where her house was built before the attack.

    The Uganda Athletics Federation eulogized Cheptegei on the social platform X, writing, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace.”

    Uganda Olympic Committee President Donald Rukare called the attack “a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete.”

    In 2023, Ugandan Olympic runner and steeplechaser Benjamin Kiplagat was found dead with stab wounds. In 2022, Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete Damaris Muthee was found dead and a postmortem report stated that she was strangled. In 2021, long distance runner Agnes Tirop was stabbed to death at her home. Her husband, Ibrahim Rotich, was arrested and charged with murder, the case is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Who Prince Harry confides in, including a prominent Canadian, as the Royal Family rift continues

    Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the decision in 2020 to step back as working royals, Prince Harry has been navigating a new chapter in his life -- his journey taking him from the confines of Buckingham Palace to the sunny shores of California. Royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the impact the move has had on his relationships, both personal and public.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News