Ugandan border town prepares to bury victims of rebel massacre that left 42 dead, mostly students

The woman who founded Father's Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says

The late Sonora Smart Dodd launched the celebration of dads in 1910 in her hometown of Spokane, Washington. As a result, she is the one responsible for those annual gifts that run the gamut from embarrassingly silly-looking neckties to kids' finger paintings crafted with so much love by those tiny hands that they can bring a tear to the eye of even the most stoic father.

