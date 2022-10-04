Uganda's president fires his military son after offensive tweets
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni fired his son as commander of the nation's infantry forces Tuesday after the son tweeted an unprovoked threat to capture the capital of neighbouring Kenya, drawing widespread concern in East Africa.
Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, dubbed 'the tweeting general' of Uganda, in recent months had sparked anger among some Ugandans who see his frequent posts on Twitter as provocative and sometimes even dangerous.
He has tweeted in support of the Tigray rebels fighting Ethiopian federal troops. He's voiced support for violent rebels fighting in eastern Congo. He said all Africans support Russia in its war in Ukraine. Bizarrely, he recently said he was offering 100 long-horned cattle -- apparently as bride price -- for Italy's incoming female prime minister.
Some of Kainerugaba's supporters say his tweets are attempts at humor and shouldn't be taken seriously. But many others see a bigger problem. As an army officer, he is constitutionally barred from engaging in partisan politics and some Ugandans point out that any other soldier tweeting like Kainerugaba would be court-martialed.
"It wouldn't take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi," he tweeted Monday.
That threat to seize the capital of Kenya went too far for his father, an authoritarian leader who has held power since 1986.
Kenyan President William Ruto, who took power last month, is friendly with Museveni, whom he described as the region's "father" during his inauguration.
Kainerugaba's tweets exasperated many Kenyans, and the foreign minister tweeted Tuesday that he had a meeting with the Ugandan ambassador. Uganda's foreign ministry dismissed Kainerugaba's tweets in a statement that spoke of a "harmonious relationship that we value."
Kainerugaba, the pillar of his father's personal security apparatus, has been the de facto head of Uganda's military, with his allies strategically deployed in command positions across the security services, according to observers. Although he was sacked from his post as head of Uganda's infantry forces, Kainerugaba still was promoted to a four-star general and will remain a military adviser to his father, according to a statement issued by the military Tuesday. He was replaced as infantry commander by Lt. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga.
Many Ugandans believe Kainerugaba is being groomed to replace Museveni as president, allegations the president has long denied.
Kainerugaba's associates describe him as a dedicated military officer who often eschews ostentatious displays of power and wealth. He attended military schools in the U.S. and Britain before taking charge of a presidential guard unit that has since been expanded into an elite group of special forces.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada's board chairs defend organization's leadership, decisions
Hockey Canada's board chairs, past and present, played defence under House of Commons questioning of the hockey body's handling of alleged sexual assaults and how money was paid out in lawsuits.
Votes vs. seats: Quebec party leaders point to 'broken,' 'distorted' electoral system
Excluding the CAQ, Quebec's major provincial parties received similar results between them in terms of popular support. But the same can't be said for the number of seats they won.
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
Women file suit alleging they were sexually assaulted by Newfoundland police officers
Seven women have filed a civil lawsuit alleging they were sexually assaulted by "various" on-duty officers with Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial police force between 2001 and 2017.
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind
Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.
'F--- off,' ambassador tells Elon Musk after unveiling Ukraine 'peace' plan
Elon Musk drew backlash on Monday from Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his unsolicited advice on how to bring about "peace" amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Nearly 1 in 5 Canadians putting off buying a home due to inflation, high interest rates: survey
With high inflation and rising interest rates, a new survey has found nearly one in five Canadians say they're putting off buying a home.
Canada
-
'It came in straight through the master bedroom': Transport truck slams into home in Nanoose Bay, B.C.
A transport truck driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after his truck slammed through a home in Nanoose Bay, B.C., narrowly missing residents.
-
Video shows suspects smashing Olympic cauldron in downtown Vancouver
Authorities have released video of two suspects vandalizing part of the Olympic cauldron in downtown Vancouver over the weekend – an act police have described as "planned and deliberate."
-
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
-
Red Cross calls for civilian force, less reliance on military for disaster response
The head of the Canadian Red Cross says the country needs to better prepare for natural disasters and reduce its reliance on the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
Bird flu cases on the rise: What this means for poultry and egg prices
Cases of bird flu are rising sharply across Canada, including in Alberta where at least 1.19 million birds have been affected. The rapidly spreading virus will have adverse effects on poultry prices heading into 2023, experts say.
-
Nearly 1 in 5 Canadians putting off buying a home due to inflation, high interest rates: survey
With high inflation and rising interest rates, a new survey has found nearly one in five Canadians say they're putting off buying a home.
World
-
Russia says more than 200,000 drafted into army since Putin's decree
Over 200,000 people have already been drafted into Russia's armed forces since President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization two weeks ago, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
-
Biden consults Japan PM Kishida after North Korea missile test
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss their next steps after North Korea conducted its longest ever test launch by firing a nuclear-capable ballistic missile over Japan.
-
Iran's president tries to assuage anger as protests continue
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday appealed for national unity and tried to allay anger against the country's rulers, even as the anti-government protests that have engulfed the country for weeks continued to spread to universities and high schools.
-
Haiti at breaking point as economy tanks and violence soars
Haiti is in the grips of an inflationary vise that is squeezing its citizenry and exacerbating protests that have brought society to the breaking point. Violence is raging and making parents afraid to send their kids to school; fuel and clean water are scarce; and hospitals, banks and grocery stores are struggling to remain open.
-
Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in California: sheriff
Sheriff's officials in central California released photos of a possible suspect in the kidnapping of four members of a family, including an 8-month-old child.
-
Uganda's president fires his military son after offensive tweets
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni fired his son as commander of the nation's infantry forces Tuesday after the son tweeted an unprovoked threat to capture the capital of neighbouring Kenya, drawing widespread concern in East Africa.
Politics
-
Hockey Canada's board chairs defend organization's leadership, decisions
Hockey Canada's board chairs, past and present, played defence under House of Commons questioning of the hockey body's handling of alleged sexual assaults and how money was paid out in lawsuits.
-
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
-
Justin Trudeau will take the stand at inquiry into Freedom Convoy response
CTV News has learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be called to testify about his government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests in February.
Health
-
-
Canadian kids get 'D' letter grade for overall physical activity in report card
Canadians are dropping the ball when it comes to ensuring their kids are getting enough exercise, according to a non-profit's report card.
-
Dementia diagnosis increases suicide risk for those under age 65, study finds
A diagnosis of dementia more than doubles the risk of suicide in the first three months after a patient is told the news, a recent study has found.
Sci-Tech
-
Google Canada grants $2.7M to tech training for Indigenous Peoples, media literacy
Google Canada will allocate $2.7 million toward grants helping Indigenous Peoples prepare for tech jobs and teaching media literacy to underrepresented communities.
-
Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China
Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company's few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked.
-
Apple is one step closer to being forced to ditch its Lightning charger in Europe
The European Union is one step closer to forcing Apple and other electronics vendors to use a single charging standard for devices such as phones and tablets.
Entertainment
-
Toronto-born photographer Douglas Kirkland, known for Marilyn Monroe pics, dies at 88
Canadian photographer Douglas Kirkland, whose intimate shots of Marilyn Monroe taken a year before her death earned him the trust of many Hollywood stars, has died at 88.
-
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
-
Kanye West called out by Jayden Smith for dressing in 'hate slogan'
On Monday, Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, wore a shirt with an image of Pope John Paul II on it. The words "White Lives Matter" were written on the back in large lettering.
Business
-
Musk proposes going ahead with deal to buy Twitter: report
Trading in shares of Twitter was halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his US$44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 400 points in broad-based rally, U.S. markets also up
A broad-based rally pushed Canada's main stock index up more than 400 points in early-afternoon trading, while U.S. stock markets were also up.
-
HSBC considering potential multibillion-dollar sale of Canadian business
HSBC Bank Canada is up for a potential sale as global banking giant HSBC Holdings Plc faces pressure to shake up operations from its largest shareholder.
Lifestyle
-
In 1st speech as Prince of Wales, William champions wildlife
Prince William delivered his first speech as heir to the British throne at a wildlife protection summit Tuesday, signaling that the royal family will continue to champion environmental causes as King Charles III is forced to step back from front-line campaigning.
-
Hottest toys of 2022 revealed by Toys 'R' Us
Toys 'R' Us has released a list of the top toys of 2022 ahead of the holiday season.
-
Halifax artist creates giant 'camera obscura'
A Halifax artist’s candid creation is capturing the attention of everyone who gets a chance to see it.
Sports
-
Blue Jays clinch top wild-card seed, will play first-round series at home
The Toronto Blue Jays have clinched the top wild-card seed in the American League and will play their first-round series at Rogers Centre starting Friday.
-
Ottawa Senators announce 3-year helmet sponsorship deal
The Ottawa Senators will have a sponsor on their helmets for the next three seasons when playing on the road.
-
Publishing executive charged in Tokyo Olympic bribes scandal
A top executive at a major Japanese publisher was charged Tuesday with bribing a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member.
Autos
-
'I don't see this getting better': Gas prices in Ontario expected to keep climbing
Drivers should fill up their tanks Tuesday as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.
-
NASCAR's new Next Gen car a step backward in safety: Chase Elliot
NASCAR's most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott.