Uber driver accused of kidnapping after rider jumps from car
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 10:34AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- An Uber driver is accused of kidnapping and false imprisonment after a passenger told investigators she jumped from the window of a moving vehicle.
Police in Tallahassee said they found the intoxicated victim at a Walgreens on Wednesday night. She told them she'd ordered an Uber to take her home. Officers arrested 30-year-old Destiny Green, who's being held without bail.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports that during the ride, Green was pulled over by a police officer for a minor infraction, though no citation was issued. Shortly after that, the victim asked to be let out of the car. She told police the driver repeatedly refused.
Green told police she didn't recall the victim asking to be let out.
An attorney for Green isn't listed on jail records.
