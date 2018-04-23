

The Associated Press





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain again have accused Qatari military fighter jets of coming dangerously close to an Emirati commercial airliner in Bahraini airspace. Qatar did not respond to requests for comment.

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority said the alleged incident happened Sunday morning with a flight carrying 86 passengers. It said the fighters flew "less than 700 feet (210 metres)" from the Emirati plane.

Bahrain's state-run news agency early Monday identified the flight as going from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to Abu Dhabi. Only Abu Dhabi-based Etihad flies that route. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This marks just the latest allegations between Qatar and the UAE over their flights being harassed since a diplomatic crisis between them began in June.