U.S. women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats

A stray cat rest under a tree in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)  A stray cat rest under a tree in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo) 

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Massive U.S. storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

A massive storm blowing across the United States Tuesday spawned several tornadoes that wrecked buildings and injured a handful of people in Oklahoma and Texas, left two people missing in Louisiana and saw much of the central U.S. bracing for blizzard-like conditions.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social