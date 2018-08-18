U.S. woman charged after video shows her pushing friend off bridge
A screengrab from a viral video that shows a woman being pushed off a Washington bridge is seen. (Twitter/@ABC)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 9:18AM EDT
VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A woman accused of injuring her 16-year-old friend when she pushed the teen off a bridge in Washington state has been charged with reckless endangerment following a shove captured on video that went viral.
The KGW television station reported Friday that charging documents filed by the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's office say Taylor Smith created "a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury" to the 16-year-old girl.
Jordan Holgerson was pushed off a bridge Aug. 7 at Moulton Falls northeast of Vancouver, Washington, and fell 60 feet (18 metres). She suffered injuries ranging from broken ribs to punctured lungs.
New video obtained by NBC News shows a woman urging Holgerson to jump. In it a woman tells Holgerson to "just go" and "I'm going to push you."
Video that was posted earlier on YouTube and later removed shows Holgerson standing on the bridge with friends. Then a woman is seen forcefully pushing her off the span.
Reckless endangerment is a gross misdemeanour in Washington state, punishable by up to a year in jail.
It was not immediately clear if Smith had an attorney. She previously told ABC that "apologized several times" and tried to visit her in the hospital but was asked to leave.
