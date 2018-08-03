U.S. warns Russia, others on enforcing North Korea sanctions
In this Friday, July 27, 2018, file photo, North Koreans take part in a mass dance during the commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, which the country celebrates as the day of "victory in the fatherland liberation war," at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)
Matthew Lee, The Associated Press
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 10:26PM EDT
SINGAPORE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is warning Russia, China and others against any violation of international sanctions on North Korea.
He says Washington will take seriously any action that reduces pressure on the North to abandon its nuclear weapons.
Speaking in Singapore on Saturday, Pompeo told reporters the U.S. has new, credible reports that Russia has violated U.N. sanctions by allowing joint ventures with North Korean companies and issuing new permits for North Korean guest workers. He says the reports will be raised with Moscow and roundly condemned.
Pompeo says he remains optimistic that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will follow through on his pledge to President Donald Trump to denuclearize. But he says the timeline for the North's full and final denuclearization remains a work in progress.
