U.S. vows full military defence of allies against North Korea
The United States will make full use of its military capabilities, "including nuclear, conventional and missile defence," to defend its allies Japan and South Korea, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Tuesday as she warned North Korea against escalating its provocations.
Sherman said North Korea's repeated firings of ballistic missiles and artillery in recent weeks were provocative military actions. North Korea has described them as practice runs for the use of tactical nuclear weapons.
"This is deeply irresponsible, dangerous, and destabilizing," Sherman said in talks in Tokyo with South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyungdong. The two officials met ahead of a three-way meeting with their Japanese counterpart on Wednesday.
It will be second in-person meeting of the three officials since conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in May, signalling an improvement in difficult ties between Japan and South Korea. A year ago, Japanese and South Korean vice ministers declined to participate in a joint news conference after three-way talks in Washington, leaving Sherman to make a solo media appearance.
Sherman said North Korea needs to understand that the U.S. commitment to the security of South Korea and Japan is "ironclad."
"And we will use the full range of U.S. defence capabilities to defend our allies, including nuclear, conventional and missile defence capabilities," she said.
Cho, during his talks with Sherman, raised concern that a new North Korean nuclear weapons policy adopted in September increases the possibility of its arbitrary use of nuclear weapons.
"This is creating serious tension on the Korean Peninsula," Cho said.
Sherman met earlier Tuesday with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori and reaffirmed the further strengthening of the Japan-U.S. alliance and other shared goals, including the complete denuclearization of North Korea and their joint response to China's increasingly assertive actions in the region.
Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada recently said North Korea is believed to have achieved a miniaturization of nuclear warheads while significantly advancing its missile capabilities by diversifying its launch technologies, making interceptions more difficult.
Japanese officials have also warned of a possible nuclear test by North Korea in the near future.
The Japanese and South Korean officials met together later Tuesday and discussed ways to improve their countries' ties, which were badly strained over disagreements stemming from Japanese wartime actions, including abuse of Korean forced labourers and coercing girls and young women to work in brothels for Japanese soldiers.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
Rishi Sunak is now one of the richest leaders in the world. How do others compare?
As the new prime minister of Britain, Rishi Sunak is estimated to be one of the richest to hold that office. How does his wealth compare to other world leaders?
Estranged Ontario brothers still not talking after municipal election results
No brotherly love was lost in Port Colborne after Monday's municipal election that pit two estranged siblings against each other.
FULL RECAP | Election results and highlights from Toronto and the GTA
John Tory has been re-elected as mayor of Toronto while other races in the Greater Toronto Area were razor-thin. Here's a full recap of election night in Ontario.
Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks
Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line.
Bedsores becoming more common in Canadian hospitals: data
Continued pressure on Canada's health-care system is adding to a long-standing problem: the prevalence of bedsores in Canadian hospitals.
A month after Fiona, people of Burnt Islands, N.L., say town will never be the same
Jamie King says it's difficult to talk about what he's going through, a month after post-tropical storm Fiona tore the back off his home in the southwestern Newfoundland town of Burnt Islands.
This B.C. town just selected its mayor by pulling a name from a box
More than a week after British Columbians took to the polls to vote in their new local representatives, one community has selected its mayor by drawing a name from a box.
Ukraine nuclear agency thickens alleged dirty bomb plot
Ukraine's nuclear energy operator on Tuesday offered what it suggested were clues about what might be behind Russia's claims that Kyiv's forces are preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device -- a so-called dirty bomb.
Canada
-
A month after Fiona, people of Burnt Islands, N.L., say town will never be the same
Jamie King says it's difficult to talk about what he's going through, a month after post-tropical storm Fiona tore the back off his home in the southwestern Newfoundland town of Burnt Islands.
-
Mark Sutcliffe elected mayor of Ottawa
Mark Sutcliffe has been elected mayor of Ottawa. The political rookie defeated Catherine McKenney and 12 other candidates to win the mayor's race.
-
Strangers across Canada step up after Manitoba boy's hockey card collection was stolen
A Manitoba boy is saying thank you to all the people who have helped him rebuild his hockey card collection after his original collection was stolen.
-
This B.C. town just selected its mayor by pulling a name from a box
More than a week after British Columbians took to the polls to vote in their new local representatives, one community has selected its mayor by drawing a name from a box.
-
Estranged Ontario brothers still not talking after municipal election results
No brotherly love was lost in Port Colborne after Monday's municipal election that pit two estranged siblings against each other.
-
Premier Danielle Smith to end agreement with World Economic Forum
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is cancelling a health consulting agreement involving the World Economic Forum because she doesn't want to have any ties with a group that brags about controlling governments and politicians.
World
-
Rishi Sunak becomes U.K. prime minister, faces economic crisis
Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister of the year on Tuesday and now must turn his attention to taming an economic crisis that has left the country's finances in a precarious state and millions of Britons struggling to afford food and energy bills.
-
11 people killed in fire at school for the blind in Uganda
A fire broke at a boarding school in a rural community just outside Uganda's capital, Kampala, has killed 11 people, including children, a police official said Tuesday.
-
U.S. vows full military defence of allies against North Korea
The United States will make full use of its military capabilities, 'including nuclear, conventional and missile defence,' to defend its allies Japan and South Korea, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Tuesday as she warned North Korea against escalating its provocations.
-
Ukraine nuclear agency thickens alleged dirty bomb plot
Ukraine's nuclear energy operator on Tuesday offered what it suggested were clues about what might be behind Russia's claims that Kyiv's forces are preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device -- a so-called dirty bomb.
-
Pro-democracy publisher Lai found guilty on fraud charges
Pro-democracy Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai was found guilty Tuesday on two fraud charges related to lease violations, the latest in a series of prosecutions apparently aimed at punishing him for his past activism.
-
Indonesian passenger boat carrying 240 catches fire; 14 dead
A passenger boat carrying 240 people caught fire Monday off southern Indonesia, killing 14, rescue officials said.
Politics
-
Emergencies Act inquiry hearing from more police officers
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with senior police members expected to testify.
-
Here's what interim Ottawa Police Chief Bell told the Emergencies Act commission
Another week of anticipated police testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission' inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got underway on Monday, with interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell appearing. From the legal guidance the police service was operating under, to the usefulness of emergency powers, here are some key moments from the hearing.
-
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
Health
-
What factors determine height? Major study helps researchers gain better understanding
A recent genome-wide study found that more than 12,000 genetic variants can account for height differences amongst people.
-
Alberta man says he's in medical limbo after receiving MS treatment in Mexico against doctor's advice
An Edmonton man says seeking medical treatment for multiple sclerosis outside of Canada has cost him follow-up care at home. Daniel Relvas knew he was acting against his neurologist's advice when he applied to Clinica Ruiz in Puebla, Mexico, but felt he was running out of precious time.
-
Biden to get updated COVID vaccine, urge Americans to follow suit
U.S. President Joe Biden will get his updated COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and urge more Americans to get the latest shot, White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Sunday.
Sci-Tech
-
WhatsApp suffers major outage
WhatsApp suffered a serious outage on Tuesday, preventing users across the globe from sending or receiving messages on the platform.
-
NASA's UFO panel convenes to study unclassified sightings
A first-of-its-kind panel organized by NASA opened a study on Monday of what the government calls 'unidentified aerial phenomena,' commonly termed UFOs, bringing together experts from scientific fields ranging from physics to astrobiology.
-
Japan steps up push to get public buy-in to digital IDs
Japan has stepped up its push to catch up on digitization by telling a reluctant public they have to sign up for digital IDs or possibly lose access to their public health insurance.
Entertainment
-
Leslie Jordan, comedian and Emmy-winning 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67
Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including 'Will & Grace' and 'American Horror Story,' has died. The Emmy-winner, whose videos turned him into a social media star during the pandemic, was 67.
-
6 things Taylor Swift has taught me about living well
With the release of her latest album, 'Midnights,' Taylor Swift fans have been invited to glimpse back into the struggles and lessons she is investigating in her next phase of her life.
-
Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks
Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line.
Business
-
World shares mostly slip as investors eye corporate earnings
Shares were mostly lower in Europe and Asia on Tuesday as investors geared up for a slew of corporate earnings reports.
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday as recession fears grow
Even as warnings about a potential recession grow louder, the Bank of Canada is expected to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday, edging the bank closer to the end of one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in its history.
-
Canopy Growth looks to grow U.S. business with new holding company structure
Canopy Growth Corp. says it is looking to grow its U.S. business with the creation of a new U.S.-domiciled company that will hold its U.S. cannabis investments.
Lifestyle
-
6 things Taylor Swift has taught me about living well
With the release of her latest album, 'Midnights,' Taylor Swift fans have been invited to glimpse back into the struggles and lessons she is investigating in her next phase of her life.
-
Indians celebrate Diwali with festivities, dazzling lights
Indians celebrated Diwali on Monday as bright earthen oil lamps and dazzling, colourful lights lit up homes and streets across the country to mark the Hindu festival that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.
-
As global inflation runs hot, Canadians look to save on travel this winter
As inflation remains hot around the world, Canadians trying to escape the cold this winter will be looking to save during the peak travel season.
Sports
-
Qatar's emir lashes out at criticism ahead of FIFA World Cup
Qatar's ruling emir on Tuesday lashed out at criticism of his country over its hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, describing it as an 'unprecedented campaign' targeting the first Arab nation to hold the tournament.
-
Russian court rejects Griner appeal against 9-year sentence
A Russian court has upheld the nine-year prison sentence handed to American basketball star Brittney Griner for drug possession, rejecting her appeal.
-
Hoping for a 'miracle': Habs goalie Carey Price not planning to retire any time soon
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is not planning a retirement from the NHL any time soon. 'We’ll have to take it step by step. I don't have a plan to retire right at this moment,' Price told the press at a noon news conference in Brossard, Que.
Autos
-
Verstappen gets record-tying 13th win at U.S. Grand Prix
Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to earn a record-tying 13th win of the season at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, and delivered a victory to honour the memory of Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz.
-
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.