World

    • U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris to concede election to president-elect Donald Trump

    Share

    Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris has scheduled a speech for 4 p.m. EST where she is expected to concede the election to Republican Donald Trump.

    A livestream of Harris' announcement will be available here.

    The vice-president will speak at Washington, D.C.'s Howard University, her alma mater, where she had watched the election night results.

    Officials within the Harris camp confirmed Wednesday that Harris had already called Trump to congratulate the now president-elect on his victory.

    Trump was elected as the United States' next president early Wednesday morning after the Republican candidate had secured 292 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 electoral vote benchmark needed to clinch the presidency.

    As of Wednesday afternoon, only 22 (Alaska, Arizona, Maine and Nevada) of the 530 electoral votes had yet to be declared, ensuring Harris (224 electoral votes) had been defeated.

    This story will be updated with quotes from Harris' speech.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic

    Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News