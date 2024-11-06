U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris to concede election to president-elect Donald Trump

Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris has scheduled a speech for 4 p.m. EST where she is expected to concede the election to Republican Donald Trump.

The vice-president will speak at Washington, D.C.'s Howard University, her alma mater, where she had watched the election night results.

Officials within the Harris camp confirmed Wednesday that Harris had already called Trump to congratulate the now president-elect on his victory.

Trump was elected as the United States' next president early Wednesday morning after the Republican candidate had secured 292 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 electoral vote benchmark needed to clinch the presidency.

As of Wednesday afternoon, only 22 (Alaska, Arizona, Maine and Nevada) of the 530 electoral votes had yet to be declared, ensuring Harris (224 electoral votes) had been defeated.

