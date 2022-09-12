U.S. urges end to hostilities along Armenia-Azerbaijan border
The United States is deeply concerned about reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and is calling for an immediate end to hostilities, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
"As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict," Blinken said in a statement. "We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately."
Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Eric Beech
