U.S. urges China to release death toll from Tiananmen crackdown
A man walks past a banner featuring Tiananmen Square, Beijing, which is displayed at Hong Kong's Victoria Park one day before a candlelight vigil for victims of the Chinese government's military crackdown nearly three decades ago on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, in this photo taken on Sunday, June 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 2:34AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 4, 2018 2:58AM EDT
BEIJING - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged China to disclose the details of people killed, detained or missing during the Chinese military's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters centred on Beijing's Tiananmen Square 29 years ago.
Pompeo released a statement on the eve of the anniversary on Monday of the June 4, 1989, suppression of demonstrations that also called on China to release those who have been jailed for their efforts to keep the memory of the crackdown alive.
Hundreds if not thousands of unarmed protesters and onlookers were killed late on June 3 and the early hours of June 4, 1989, after China's communist leaders ordered the military to retake Tiananmen Square from the student-led demonstrators.
Commemoration of the Tiananmen events remains taboo in mainland China.
.@SecPompeo: We remember the tragic loss of innocent lives in Tiananmen Square. The protection of human rights is a fundamental duty of all countries & we join w/ int'l community in urging #China to make a full public accounting of the events 29 years ago. https://t.co/uTsdHzlKSE— Department of State (@StateDept) June 3, 2018