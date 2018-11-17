

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- The highest-ranking military officer in the United States insisted today that U.S. troops will not come into contact with the thousands of migrants from Central America heading toward the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made the comment today at a defence and security conference being held in Halifax, N.S.

Dunford, a key adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, says the troops recently dispatched by the president to deal with a caravan of asylum-seekers have been tasked with helping police and border patrol agents.

However, he stressed that work will not include "coming into contact with migrants."

Dunford says the U.S. military is being careful to ensure the soldiers sent to offer assistance don't do anything illegal.

U.S. military troops are prohibited from carrying out law enforcement duties.