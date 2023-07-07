U.S. trade envoy presses Canada on digital services tax, home shopping obligations
Canada, the United States and Mexico wrapped up a two-day status report on their shared continental trade agreement Friday as the deal that replaced NAFTA passed its three-year anniversary.
There are three more years to go before a required review in 2026 that has the potential to scuttle the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, but International Trade Minister Mary Ng doesn't sound worried.
The Free Trade Commission meetings, this year hosted by Mexico, are an annual exercise to ensure the deal is being implemented as designed -- and to hear Ng tell it, each year offers more proof that the USMCA is worth saving.
"This is the largest trading relationship in the world, and we are working together to be more competitive," Ng said in an interview after the meetings wrapped up.
Ensuring the three countries can get past the 2026 review for USMCA, known in Canada as CUSMA, will guarantee a full 16 years of prosperity until the current terms of the agreement expire in 2036, she said.
"We all recognize there's a date in 2026, but 16 years, 2036 -- that's the goal."
Much of the discussion focused on "under-the-hood stuff," she said, including efforts to ensure small and medium-sized businesses are better integrated into the value chains the agreement is meant to foster.
It also focused on assessing efforts to introduce labour reforms in Mexico, where Ng said Canada's labour unions have been integral in helping to ensure more workplaces are meeting the standards set out in the deal.
The union certification process, once a six-year ordeal, now takes only six months, she said, with some 10,000 new collective agreements in place to benefit an estimated 500,000 newly unionized workers.
During bilateral discussions Thursday, Ng and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai exchanged long-entrenched positions on the usual array of irritants, including Canada's plan to implement a digital services tax next January.
The measure is aimed squarely at digital enterprises that are based outside Canada -- many of them headquartered in the U.S. -- that generate revenues from the engagement, content and data of their Canadian users.
Canada has delayed implementing the three per cent levy until 2024 in hopes of waiting out a separate but similar international digital tax regime, spearheaded by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Separate U.S. and Canadian summaries of the bilateral meeting featured Tai urging Ng to abandon the tax plan, and Ng urging Tai to sign on to the OECD measure, which it has yet to do.
"Canada was very much a part of that" OECD effort, as was the U.S., Ng noted. "We all negotiated this, so let's work as hard as we can to get this implemented."
Tai also called on Ng to make good on a USMCA commitment to allow home-shopping channels like QVC to operate in Canada -- an effort the minister said is well underway and close to fruition.
"We've made good progress -- this is one of those files that I would classify as 'well advanced,"' she said.
"We are working to implement that part of the agreement ... and that work continues."
Ng said she also pressed Tai on two other outstanding issues: duties on Canadian exports of softwood lumber, and the question of whether the U.S. will abide by a tribunal ruling on automotive parts.
A dispute panel ruled late last year that the U.S. interpretation of foreign content rules for autos was "inconsistent" with the terms of the deal.
The USMCA increased the allowed "regional value content" for automotive parts to 75 per cent, up from 62 per cent, as part of an effort to give all three countries a bigger piece of each other's auto manufacturing sector.
In a core component such as an engine, the long-standing concept of "roll-up" allows such a part to be considered as having 100 per cent North American origins once the regional threshold of its various elements is met.
It's an essential step to determine which vehicles are deemed duty-free. The U.S. had tried to argue for a more rigid interpretation of the agreement's language, but the panel rejected that argument outright.
Since then, the U.S. has been largely silent on how it intends to respond, and officials in Tai's office offered no clues during a telephone briefing Wednesday about whether the meetings would produce any clarity.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada condemns use of cluster munitions following U.S. decision to send weapon to Ukraine
The Government of Canada is hammering down on its stance against the use of cluster munitions following the U.S. decision to send the controversial weapon to Ukraine.
Bank of Canada expected to raise rates next week, despite rise in unemployment rate
The Canadian labour market is showing some signs of softening as the unemployment rate rises and wage growth slows, but with another solid job gain in June, forecasters are still expecting an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week.
WestJet CEO pushes for shared air travel accountability during flight delay
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech argued this week that air traffic controllers were to blame for a 2.5-hour flight delay on his own airline.
Gap between high and low income Canadian households widening at record pace: StatCan
Amid the increased cost of living and declining real estate market, Statistics Canada is reporting a rapid widening gap between high and low income households.
Canadian cybersecurity agency and FBI issue advisory over rising 'Truebot' cyber attacks
The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security has issued a joint advisory with the FBI and other U.S. agencies about increasing attacks from 'Truebot' malware.
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face in encounter with Victor Wembanyama
No charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player's security team, Las Vegas police said Friday.
Look up! You may be able to see the northern lights in Canada Friday night
People across Canada may be able to see the aurora borealis, or northern lights, on Friday due to a passing solar storm. But this is bad news for Earth's magnetic field.
Airline industry seeing fewer delays and cancellations compared to last year, Alghabra says
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the airline industry is seeing 'significant improvement' this summer compared to last when it comes to reducing the number of flight cancellations and delays, despite several disruptions in recent weeks.
U.S. trade envoy presses Canada on digital services tax, home shopping obligations
Canada, the United States and Mexico wrapped up a two-day status report on their shared continental trade agreement Friday as the deal that replaced NAFTA passed its three-year anniversary.
Canada
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise rates next week, despite rise in unemployment rate
The Canadian labour market is showing some signs of softening as the unemployment rate rises and wage growth slows, but with another solid job gain in June, forecasters are still expecting an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week.
-
Searching landfill for remains of Indigenous women too complex for police: RCMP
Internal emails show the former head of the RCMP believed police are not equipped to handle the complexities of searching a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of slain Indigenous women.
-
Woman dead after daytime shooting in Toronto
Toronto police say they do not believe a woman killed in a daylight shooting in Leslieville on Friday was involved in the altercation that led to the gunfire.
-
Look up! You may be able to see the northern lights in Canada Friday night
People across Canada may be able to see the aurora borealis, or northern lights, on Friday due to a passing solar storm. But this is bad news for Earth's magnetic field.
-
Process to remove crashed military helicopter from Ottawa River a complex undertaking
The CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River last month, killing two pilots and injuring two other airmen, remains at the bottom of the river.
-
Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts
A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.
World
-
Turkey's Erdogan hosts Zelenskyy, says Ukraine deserves membership in NATO
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support early Saturday for Ukraine joining NATO, saying the war-torn country deserves to join the alliance.
-
U.S. destroys last of its declared chemical weapons, closing a deadly chapter dating to World War I
The last of the United States' declared chemical weapons stockpile was destroyed at a sprawling military installation in eastern Kentucky, the White House announced Friday, a milestone that closes a chapter of warfare dating back to World War I.
-
The U.S. will provide cluster bombs to Ukraine and defends the delivery of the controversial weapon
The Biden administration will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday, vowing the U.S. will not leave Ukraine defenseless and asserting that Kyiv has promised to use the controversial bombs carefully.
-
Trump blasts DeSantis in Iowa, says GOP rival 'despises' the state's ethanol
Campaigning in Iowa on Friday, former President Donald Trump attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as an enemy of corn-based ethanol in his largest campaign event in the leadoff caucus state in nearly four months.
-
NATO leaders set to offer Ukraine major support package but membership is off the table for now
NATO leaders will agree next week to help modernize Ukraine's armed forces, create a new high-level forum for consultations and reaffirm that it will join their alliance one day, the organization's top civilian official said Friday. But the war-torn country will not start membership talks soon.
-
Poland starts observances of WWII massacres by Ukrainians that have marred neighbourly ties
Poland's prime minister and Catholic church leaders opened several days of observances Friday to honour victims of World War II massacres of tens of thousands of Poles by Ukrainian nationalists, which have marred the tightening strategic relations between the neighbouring nations.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds brief meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed carbon emissions and the strike by B.C. port workers during a brief meeting Friday with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.
-
Airline industry seeing fewer delays and cancellations compared to last year, Alghabra says
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the airline industry is seeing 'significant improvement' this summer compared to last when it comes to reducing the number of flight cancellations and delays, despite several disruptions in recent weeks.
-
Canada condemns use of cluster munitions following U.S. decision to send weapon to Ukraine
The Government of Canada is hammering down on its stance against the use of cluster munitions following the U.S. decision to send the controversial weapon to Ukraine.
Health
-
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
-
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
-
Saskatchewan has longest waits in Canada for hip and knee replacement surgeries
A Saskatchewan NDP health critic says the province not only has the longest wait times in Canada for hip and knee surgeries, it ranks well below other jurisdictions.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian cybersecurity agency and FBI issue advisory over rising 'Truebot' cyber attacks
The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security has issued a joint advisory with the FBI and other U.S. agencies about increasing attacks from 'Truebot' malware.
-
Why the Toronto Zoo wants you to stop showing its gorillas videos from your phones
The Toronto Zoo is advising its visitors to avoid showing videos and photos on their cellphones to its gorillas as they distract the apes.
-
5,000-year-old 'Ivory Lady' upends what's known about sex and gender in prehistoric societies
The new technique used by a team of European archaeologists opens up a new window on the past and may signal a sexual revolution for archaeology.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Joy Ride' is a culturally specific story that smashes stereotypes
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Joy Ride,' 'The Lesson' and 'This Place'
-
Taylor Swift changes controversial lyrics for ‘Better Than Revenge’
Taylor Swift is using rerecording her music as an opportunity to make some changes. The singer dropped her album 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)' on Friday and addressed something that has not aged well.
-
Formula One welcomes Brad Pitt but is wary of protesters at British Grand Prix
As F1 welcomes Brad Pitt for a weekend of filming around the British Grand Prix, race organizers and police are wary of possible environmental protests.
Business
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise rates next week, despite rise in unemployment rate
The Canadian labour market is showing some signs of softening as the unemployment rate rises and wage growth slows, but with another solid job gain in June, forecasters are still expecting an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week.
-
WestJet CEO pushes for shared air travel accountability during flight delay
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech argued this week that air traffic controllers were to blame for a 2.5-hour flight delay on his own airline.
-
Canada's main stock index up in late-morning trading as oil rises
Gains by the energy and base metal stocks helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as commodity prices rose and U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.
Lifestyle
-
No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards programs - here's why
Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty and incentivize spending. But now some companies are becoming a bit more stingy -- and customers are taking notice.
-
Being more active enhances quality of life in older adults, study finds
A team led by researchers from the University of Cambridge found that older adults who remain more active have a better quality of life than those who spent more time sedentary.
-
Toronto man, 36, in 'complete disbelief' after finding ultra-rare card
A Toronto man says he's in 'complete disbelief' after finding an ultra-rare and extremely valuable collectable card.
Sports
-
Tennis Canada's Gavin Ziv on the challenges for women getting equal prize money
Women’s tennis players at the National Bank Open in Toronto and Montreal will get the same amount of prize money as men starting in 2027 – and Tennis Canada’s Gavin Ziv said it’s been a ‘long, long way’ to get there.
-
Canada's Andreescu and Shapovalov win singles matches at Wimbledon
Canada's Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov earned hard-fought singles victories Friday to advance at Wimbledon.
-
Blue Jays beat White Sox 5-4 in doubleheader sweep
Whit Merrifield played every inning of Toronto's long but productive doubleheader on Thursday.
Autos
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.