U.S. to demolish Trump's border wall prototypes in San Diego
This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. (AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File)
Elliot Spagat, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 11:12AM EST
SAN DIEGO - The Trump administration is set to demolish eight prototypes of the president's prized border wall, saying elements of them have been melded into current designs and that they have served their purpose.
The concrete and steel models near the border separating San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico, became potent symbols associated with one of the president's top priorities when they were built in 2017.
For Trump's allies, they were a show of his commitment to border security.
For detractors, they were a misguided display of aggression toward Mexico and immigrants.
After the prototypes are removed on Wednesday, an extension to the current border wall in the area will be installed.