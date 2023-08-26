U.S. team to digitize Quaker boarding school records, drawing inspiration from Canada
A coalition advocating for Indigenous Peoples forced to attend boarding schools in the United States is planning to digitize 20,000 archival pages related to schools that were operated by the Quakers.
Outside of Native Nations, most people aren't even aware these schools were an integral part of history and U.S. federal Indian policy, said Samuel Torres, the deputy CEO of the Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition.
He and his team are trying to change that, drawing inspiration -- and lessons learned -- from Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.
The Quakers and other faith groups have in recent years either begun or increased efforts to research and atone for their roles in the boarding school system that Indigenous children in the U.S. were forced to attend. The institutions cut them off from their families, tribes and traditions, similar to residential schools in Canada.
For decades, documents related to Quaker-operated Indian boarding schools have been largely understudied, in part because they exist in remote and dispersed collections with limited access, Torres said.
The coalition, alongside Friends Historical Library of Swarthmore College and Quaker & Special Collections at Haverford College, with financial support from the National Historic Publications and Records Commission, will scan 20,000 pages of enrolment papers, photographs, financial information, correspondence and administrative records from 1852 to 1945 this fall.
After the scanning, project leaders will hold an information session with tribal communities to discuss the findings. The project will include the production of a video with shared oral histories from boarding school survivors and their families.
"Indigenous data sovereignty" will be front and centre, with survivors deciding which documents would not be appropriate for public consumption, Torres said.
"It's a commitment that recognizes data -- both physically and philosophically -- belong to the people whom they're about," he said.
The approved digitized records will be made available in spring 2024 on a database called the National Indian Boarding School Digital Archive, which the coalition will launch later this year.
Torres recognizes the road to healing won't end with its release.
Instead, it's part of a longer process that is likely to take generations -- but it's something he found even more important to research after a First Nation in Canada called him with some troubling news a couple of years ago.
In May 2021, Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation in British Columbia announced that ground-penetrating radar had detected what are believed to be 215 unmarked graves at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
The finding shocked millions across the country and around the world, despite residential school survivors having described such places for decades.
"We saw a paradigm shift," said Torres, noting people in the U.S. began asking questions about what happened there, but weren't sure where to find the answers.
"We learned from various reconciliation commissions through the world," with the most relevant being Canada's.
Canada, however, is also grappling with access to records and the archiving of survivors' testimonies.
Of the thousands of former residential school students who detailed the abuses they suffered to an adjudicator tasked with determining their eligibility for compensation under the historic Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, only about 30 have sought to have copies of their words archived.
If they're not archived within five years, they'll be destroyed.
The records are the product of what was known as the Independent Assessment Process, which survivors had to go through to access compensation for abuses they suffered as children.
The debate surrounding the future of these records has gained momentum since more First Nations in Canada began seeking answers about what happened to the children who died and disappeared from residential schools.
By 2014, the question of what should happen to those transcripts and supporting documents landed at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
On one side, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation -- the archive established to house its records -- along with the federal government said they ought to be preserved. The chief adjudicator of the compensation process and 24 Catholic Church entities argued they should be destroyed.
The Assembly of First Nations supported the latter position.
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice ultimately ordered the records to be destroyed after giving survivors 15 years to seek copies of their own files.
But one thing neither the courts nor compensation process considered was the deaths and disappearances of children, said Kimberly Murray, who serves as an independent adviser to Ottawa on how to help Indigenous communities search for unmarked graves and retrieve records.
And, Murray said, some religious groups have yet to turn over the records in their possession.
Torres and the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition are keeping a close eye on the happenings here.
"While I think many folks here in the United States would argue that we're even behind the status quo (compared to the) progress of the Canadian commission process, I think there are opportunities for being able to get more things right," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2023.
-- With files from Stephanie Taylor and The Associated Press
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Multiple people, suspect dead in Jacksonville, Fla., dollar store shooting
The Jacksonville, Fla., sheriff says that a racially motivated shooter fatally shot three people inside a Dollar General Store on Saturday before killing himself.
Mayor describes 'much brighter situation' than expected in Hay River, N.W.T., as a wildfire approaches the town
A wildfire burning out of control in Hay River, N.W.T., destroyed a cabin and a travel trailer, the town’s mayor said Saturday.
Canada probing Walmart, Hugo Boss over allegations of forced labour
Canada's corporate ethics watchdog on Thursday announced investigations into the Canadian units of Walmart and Hugo Boss over allegations of Uyghur forced labour in the companies' supply chains and operations.
A broad genetic test saved one newborn's life. Research suggests it could help millions of others
Brynn Schulte nearly died twice when she was a baby, at one point needing emergency surgery for massive bleeding in her brain.
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
White Sox say they weren't aware at first that a woman injured at game was shot
The Chicago White Sox say they were not aware at first that a woman injured during Friday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field was shot and that the Chicago Police Department would have stopped play if officers thought it was unsafe to continue.
Canada's LePage, Warner claim gold, silver in decathlon at world championships
Canada's Pierce LePage and Damian Warner claimed gold and silver, respectively, in the men's decathlon at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
'I felt like we were being taken advantage of': Canadians seek travel refunds amid natural disasters
Some Canadians are struggling to recoup thousands of dollars from their cancelled travel plans as a series of natural disasters causes widespread destruction in Canada and elsewhere.
Two years ago, a Jays player was ready to quit professional baseball. Now, he's making MLB history
Two years before Davis Schneider made MLB history, becoming the first player in the sport to collect nine hits and two homers in his first three games, he was on the verge of quitting professional baseball.
Canada
-
No timeline for end of all evacuation orders in West Kelowna, fire chief says
While evacuation orders continue to be rescinded across the Central Okanagan Regional District, West Kelowna's fire chief says there's no timeline for when everyone in the hard-hit city will be allowed to return to their properties.
-
At least 168 structures lost or damaged due to Bush Creek East blaze in B.C.'s Shuswap
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
-
'I felt like we were being taken advantage of': Canadians seek travel refunds amid natural disasters
Some Canadians are struggling to recoup thousands of dollars from their cancelled travel plans as a series of natural disasters causes widespread destruction in Canada and elsewhere.
-
University students struggling to find housing in Calgary and other cities
Luis Sanchez Diaz didn't win a lottery this year for on-campus housing at the University of Calgary, but he still considers himself lucky.
-
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
-
Here's what you need to know about the new COVID vaccines
Health Canada is working on approving a new COVID-19 vaccine targeting recent virus strains. If approved, it will be available in the fall.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Multiple people, suspect dead in Jacksonville, Fla., dollar store shooting
The Jacksonville, Fla., sheriff says that a racially motivated shooter fatally shot three people inside a Dollar General Store on Saturday before killing himself.
-
An attack by al-Qaida-allied group in northwest Syria kills, wounds dozens of troops, activists say
Insurgents in northwest Syria attacked an army position Saturday killing and wounding more than 30 troops, opposition activists said.
-
A fire inside a parked train kills 9 in southern India
A fire erupted inside a stationary train compartment at a railway station in southern India, killing nine people on Saturday morning, officials said.
-
U.S. team to digitize Quaker boarding school records, drawing inspiration from Canada
A coalition advocating for Indigenous Peoples forced to attend boarding schools in the United States is planning to digitize 20,000 archival pages related to schools that were operated by the Quakers.
-
Hawaii's cherished notion of family, the ohana, endures in tragedy's aftermath
Families were torn asunder. A community is reeling with grief. More than 100 people have perished and hundreds more remain missing after flames and smoke barreled from the hills and annihilated the historic town of Lahaina.
-
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins re-election after troubled vote
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa was re-elected for a second and final five-year term Saturday as results were announced much earlier than expected following a troubled vote in the southern African country.
Politics
-
Canada confirms it changed land claim process, mulls Indian Act changes
Canada changed the way it settles First Nation land claims, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada confirmed Friday.
-
Joly heads to Slovenia, North Macedonia, Albania as Canada tries for more UN presence
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is headed to eastern Europe as part of a push to shore up Canada's ties with countries in Russia's backyard.
-
Federal government posts $3.62-billion surplus for April to June
The federal government posted a budgetary surplus of $3.62 billion for the first three months of its 2023-24 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $10.20 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Health
-
A broad genetic test saved one newborn's life. Research suggests it could help millions of others
Brynn Schulte nearly died twice when she was a baby, at one point needing emergency surgery for massive bleeding in her brain.
-
Yale University settles lawsuit alleging it pressured students with mental health issues to withdraw
Yale University and a student group announced Friday that they've reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit that accused the Ivy League school of discriminating against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring them to withdraw.
-
Regina woman who suffered stroke getting voice back thanks to A.I., brain implant
More than 18 years after a stroke took away her ability to speak, a Regina woman is getting her voice back thanks to a brain implant and groundbreaking artificial intelligence-driven technology.
Sci-Tech
-
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Four astronauts from four countries rocketed toward the International Space Station on Saturday. They should reach the orbiting lab in their SpaceX capsule Sunday, replacing four astronauts living up there since March.
-
NASA moves a step closer to supersonic passenger flights
The thought of supersonic travel has been mooted again – by none other than NASA, which reckons that a New York-London flight could take as little as 90 minutes in the future.
-
WATCH
WATCH | New video gives first glimpse at the south side of the moon
Humanity is getting its first look at the surface of the moon's south side following the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.
Entertainment
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Movies and TV shows affected by Hollywood actors and screenwriters' strikes
Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been put on indefinite hold as actors join writers on the picket lines as they seek new contracts with studios and streaming services. Here's a selected look at shows and films in suspension.
-
Billie Eilish music helped her in the ICU, then the quadriplegic teen got to meet her in person
For 18-year-old Jen Leitch, her trip to Osheaga was a dream come true as the quadriplegic Ontarian got to meet her hero Billie Eilish, whose music helped her through the hardest part of her life.
Business
-
Canada probing Walmart, Hugo Boss over allegations of forced labour
Canada's corporate ethics watchdog on Thursday announced investigations into the Canadian units of Walmart and Hugo Boss over allegations of Uyghur forced labour in the companies' supply chains and operations.
-
A second merchant ship leaves Ukraine's port of Odesa following Russia's exit from grain deal
A second container ship sailed Saturday through a temporary Black Sea corridor established by Ukraine's government after Russia halted a wartime agreement aimed at ensuring safe grain exports from the invaded country's ports.
-
U.S. broadband subsidy program that millions use will expire next year if Congress doesn't act
One of the features that President Joe Biden cited in his plan to bring internet to every home and business in the United States by 2030 was affordability. But an important federal program established to keep broadband costs down for low-income households is set to expire next year.
Lifestyle
-
98-year old N.S. woman defends her 1936 spelling bee title
Adell Williams-Keays was 11 years old when she was asked to participate in a spelling bee competition at her school in Barney’s River Station, N.S., back in 1936 -- and this summer she defended her title.
-
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, beloved by millions and despised by some
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte goes on sale Thursday in the U.S. and Canada, as it does each year when the nights start getting longer and the fall winds gather. It's the coffee giant's most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since its launch in 2003.
-
These are the most popular dog and cat breeds in Canada
A new report says the non-designer mixed breed is the most popular dog breed in Canada, while the most popular cat breed is the domestic shorthair.
Sports
-
Bronny James to return to court in 'near future' after cardiac arrest
Bronny James, the teenage son of NBA great LeBron James, is expected to return to basketball 'in the very near future' after he suffered a cardiac arrest last month.
-
Canada's Marco Arop claims gold in men's 800m at World Athletics Championships
Canada's Marco Arop struck gold in the men's 800 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
-
Canada's Mitton earns silver in women's shot put at World Athletics Championships
Canada's Sarah Mitton earned silver in the women's shot put at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
Autos
-
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
-
Here's how many Canadians are commuting to work in 2023: StatCan
More Canadians are commuting to their jobs in 2023 compared to previous years, as work-from-home flexibility that became popular during the pandemic decreases across the country, a report from Statistics Canada shows.
-
Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high
Uber raised the minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 on Thursday under rules the company said are necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.