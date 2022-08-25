U.S. teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
Summer Boismier, who was an English teacher at Norman High School, told CNN that before the start of the school year, English teachers in the district were asked to review the books in their classroom libraries to see which might "elicit challenges," in relation to an Oklahoma law that restricts teaching about race and gender.
Teachers, including herself, often personally fill and fund classroom libraries, which she called an "absolutely vital" resource, she said.
"I pay for those books. I put books on my shelves that I think not only would be appealing to students, but centre stories that have traditionally been left out of official ELA (English Language Arts) curriculum," Boismier said Wednesday.
Oklahoma's HB 1775 is intended to stop discrimination, according to the bill. If any educator makes part of their curriculum teachings that "an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex" or that "an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously," they could be suspended or have their license removed, the law states.
According to Boismier, teachers were asked to either box up the books they felt could be at issue, turn them around so that the spines faced inward and the title of the text could not be seen, or cover them up, with butcher paper, for example.
Boismier decided to cover the books, she told CNN. She also labeled the covered books with the title, "Books the State Doesn't Want You to Read," and placed a QR code linking to the Brooklyn Public Library on the paper covering her books, she said.
She said also added a label to the QR code that read, "Definitely don't scan!"
"I had seen other teachers online talking about this, that the library was offering all students ages 13 to 21 in the United States access to a free e-library card that would give them access to the library's books unbanned program," Boismier said.
"The concern then became that this, at least in my classroom, was a political stunt and a public display. And I want to be clear, I was told to cover my books," she said.
School district officials said in a statement that a parent reached out to them with a concern and they reviewed the situation.
"The concern centered on a Norman Public Schools teacher who, during class time, made personal, political statements and used their classroom to make a political display expressing those opinions," officials said.
Boismier told CNN the district said officials felt the label on the QR code somehow made it made it forbidden and we don't want to encourage students to break the law."
"The state doesn't want you to have access to these texts, these texts that center LGBTQ+ perspectives, that center BIPOC perspectives, which I believe absolutely 1,000% deserve a place in our reading lists, in individual curricula, that should be centered and protected, because they have historically been erased," Boismier told CNN.
She said after the first day of school on August 19, she was told she would be placed on administrative leave and was not to come to school the next Monday.
The school district denied Boismier was placed on leave.
"Like many educators, the teacher has concerns regarding censorship and book removal by the Oklahoma state legislature. However, as educators it is our goal to teach students to think critically, not to tell them what to think," school district officials said.
The statement said officials expected Boismier to return to class Wednesday and she wasn't fired, suspended or put on administrative leave.
"But, unfortunately, we understand the teacher has publicly expressed their intent to resign," the district said.
Boismier said she felt district officials wanted her to say she had made a mistake, which she said she is unwilling to do.
"Me commenting on the climate of censorship and the chilling implications of a rejection of free speech and free association -- me commenting on that is absolutely a political choice. I stand by that," she told CNN, adding that she believes classrooms are political spaces.
"I want to be clear, too; there's a difference between political and partisan," she said. "So I take umbrage and issue with assertions that educators should not bring their politics into the classroom."
She added that the new law is designed as a trap that makes it impossible for teachers to do their jobs.
"It's intentionally designed to stifle the conversations that we need to be having in the classroom, around systemic inequality, around privilege," she said. "It's my desire and the top objective that I have as an educator, to make my classroom as inclusive as possible."
Boismier said she doesn't think she will apply to work at a different school district because there isn't a school in the state that would work with her fundamental beliefs.
CNN has reached out to the Professional Educators of Norman, the teacher's union representing Boismier, for comment.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Statistics Canada says job vacancies reached another new high in June
Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies climbed 3.2 per cent in June to reach a new high as employers were looking to fill more than one million positions for a third consecutive month.
Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain at a church in Ottawa’s Lowertown neighbourhood today, after an eviction deadline passed for the group to leave the property.
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
Who 'discovered Canada'? Quebec says French explorer over Indigenous people: survey
Quebecers are more inclined to say Jacques Cartier -- or even Christopher Columbus -- 'discovered Canada,' compared to the rest of the country, which points to Indigenous people, a new survey suggests.
China warns of 'forceful measures' if Canada interferes in Taiwan
China warned it will take 'forceful measures' if Canada interferes in Taiwan, a week after it emerged that a delegation of Canadian parliamentarians was planning to visit the island later this year to explore trade opportunities.
Remains found in receding Lake Mead ID'd as man who reportedly drowned 2 decades ago: officials
Human remains found at Lake Mead more than three months ago have been identified as Thomas Erndt, who is believed to have died by drowning two decades ago, authorities in Nevada said Wednesday.
Putin orders Russian military to beef up forces by 137,000
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered the Russian military to increase the number of troops by 137,000 to a total of 1.15 million amid Moscow's military action in Ukraine.
What Canadians need to know about COVID-19 and Omicron ahead of the fall, winter months
With both cases of COVID-19 and influenza expected to rise this fall and winter, some experts say figuring out which illness is which could be challenging.
Canada's population could increase to 57M by 2068, posing challenges for housing, health care
A StatCan report projects Canada's population could reach 56.5 million people by 2068, with more than a quarter of Canadians aged 65 or older by then. Experts say these trends have huge implications for our housing and health care needs.
Canada
-
Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain at a church in Ottawa’s Lowertown neighbourhood today, after an eviction deadline passed for the group to leave the property.
-
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
-
Who 'discovered Canada'? Quebec says French explorer over Indigenous people: survey
Quebecers are more inclined to say Jacques Cartier -- or even Christopher Columbus -- 'discovered Canada,' compared to the rest of the country, which points to Indigenous people, a new survey suggests.
-
Halifax police chief to testify today at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
The Halifax Regional Police chief is scheduled to face questions today at the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Canada's population could increase to 57M by 2068, posing challenges for housing, health care
A StatCan report projects Canada's population could reach 56.5 million people by 2068, with more than a quarter of Canadians aged 65 or older by then. Experts say these trends have huge implications for our housing and health care needs.
-
No means spared to 'restore order' in Montreal amid gun violence: Legault
After two men were shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday in Montreal, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said action will be taken to quell gun violence in the city.
World
-
Japan police chief to resign over Abe shooting death
Japan's national police chief said Thursday he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.
-
Taiwan aims for big rise in defence spending amid escalating China tension
Taiwan proposed on Thursday US$19 billion in defence spending for next year, a double-digit increase on 2022 that includes funds for new fighter jets, weeks after China staged large-scale military exercises around the island it views as its territory.
-
U.S. service member lightly wounded in new Syria attack, military says
At least one U.S. military service member in Syria suffered a minor injury and up to three suspected Iran-backed militants were killed on Wednesday, the U.S. military said, in the second consecutive day of violence.
-
U.S. teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
-
Remains found in receding Lake Mead ID'd as man who reportedly drowned 2 decades ago: officials
Human remains found at Lake Mead more than three months ago have been identified as Thomas Erndt, who is believed to have died by drowning two decades ago, authorities in Nevada said Wednesday.
-
Death toll in train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25
The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area on Ukraine's Independence Day climbed to 25, including at least two children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday. Russia said it targeted a military train and claimed to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists.
Politics
-
Michelle O'Bonsawin says she hopes to make 'lasting contribution' to Supreme Court
Appearing before parliamentarians, incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin said she hopes her unique perspective will allow her to make a 'lasting contribution' as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
-
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg touring Arctic defence site in Nunavut
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hosting a second high-profile international visitor this week, with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg arriving in Canada today.
-
'It's important there be no war fatigue,' Canada's foreign affairs minister says on anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday Canada needs to remain steadfast in its support of Ukraine, as the country marked its Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Health
-
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
-
WHO: Monkeypox cases drop 21 per cent, reversing month-long increase
The number of monkeypox cases reported globally dropped by 21 per cent in the last week, reversing a month-long trend of rising infections and a possible signal the outbreak in Europe may be starting to decline, according to a World Health Organization report issued Thursday.
-
Four more GOP-led states to enact abortion 'trigger laws'
Four more Republican-led states will ban almost all abortions this week as yet another slate of laws severely limiting the procedure takes effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Sci-Tech
-
How to watch the Artemis I mission lift off to the moon
The uncrewed Artemis I mission, including the Space Launch System Rocket and Orion spacecraft, is targeting liftoff on Aug. 29 between 8:33 a.m. ET and 10:33 a.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
-
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones at 'far out' event on September 7
Apple sent out press invites on Wednesday for an event on September 7, where the company is widely expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 lineup.
-
Streaming site Plex warns users after data breached by third party
Free television streaming site Plex is requiring users to change their account passwords following a data breach in which users’ emails, usernames and encrypted passwords were compromised.
Entertainment
-
Harvey Weinstein conviction appeal to be heard by highest NY court
New York's highest court has agreed to hear an appeal from Harvey Weinstein over his 2020 rape conviction.
-
Sylvester Stallone says he and Jennifer Flavin are 'amicably and privately addressing' their divorce
Sylvester Stallone says he and his wife Jennifer Flavin are 'amicably and privately' divorcing.
-
Paul Newman's daughters sue late actor's charity foundation
A new lawsuit has exposed a deep rift between two of Paul Newman's daughters and the late actor's charitable foundation funded by profits from the Newman's Own line of food and drink products.
Business
-
Rogers to spend $261M to split networks, but can't quantify economic impact of outage
Rogers Communications Inc. will now spend $261 million to physically split its wireless and wireline networks following the July 8 outage and says it is not in a position to quantify the direct economic losses caused by the disruption.
-
U.S. government revision shows economy shrank 0.6 per cent last quarter
The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6 per cent annual rate from April through June, the government said Thursday in a slight upgrade from its initial estimate. It marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession.
-
TD Bank Group reports $3.21B Q3 profit, down from $3.55B a year ago
TD Bank Group reported a third-quarter net income of $3.21 billion, down from $3.55 billion a year ago.
Lifestyle
-
Meet the Ukrainian TikToker in Sask. showcasing iconic Canadian staples
A 19-year-old Ukrainian who is new to Canada is using TikTok to share his adventures in the country, including his first time trying a number of iconic Canadian foods.
-
Here's how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A recent survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
-
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
Sports
-
CP Women's Open showcases past, present, and future of Canadian golf
18 Canadians are set to tee-off at the national championship CP Women's Open starting Thursday.
-
Pregnant Kerber withdraws from US Open: 'Two against one just isn't a fair competition'
Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the US Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that 'two against one just isn't a fair competition' and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle.
-
Veteran forward Phil Kessel headed to Vegas on 1-year deal
The Vegas Golden Knights bolstered their forward depth by signing veteran Phil Kessel to a one-year, US$1.5 million deal Wednesday.
Autos
-
Why Tesla's stock is so much cheaper today
Tesla's stock price was set to drop at the opening bell Thursday, but not because of anything Elon Musk tweeted about demand for electric vehicles, 'full self-driving' features, SpaceX updates, silly memes or his legal battle with Twitter.
-
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles.
-
Edmunds: Five cars that won't be around for 2023
The collection of new vehicles on sale is constantly changing with all of the latest introductions and discontinuations. While the all-new vehicles get plenty of hype, automakers are typically quiet when they cease production of a vehicle. As such, shoppers often don't realize they're gone until it's too late.