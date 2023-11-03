U.S. Supreme Court will rule on ban on rapid-fire gun bump stocks, used in the Las Vegas mass shooting
The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to decide whether a Trump era-ban on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns, violates federal law.
The justices will hear arguments early next year over a regulation put in place by the Justice Department after a mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017.
Federal appeals courts have come to different decisions about whether the regulation defining a bump stock as a machine gun comports with federal law.
The Supreme Court already is weighing a challenge to another federal law that seeks to keep guns away from people under domestic violence restraining orders, a case that stems from the landmark decision in 2022 in which the six-justice conservative majority expanded gun rights.
The new case is not about the Second Amendment right to "keep and bear arms," but rather whether the Trump administration followed federal law in changing the bump stock regulation.
The ban on bump stocks took effect in 2019. It stemmed from the Las Vegas shooting in which the gunman, a 64-year-old retired postal service worker and high-stakes gambler, used assault-style rifles to fire more than 1,000 rounds in 11 minutes into a crowd of 22,000 music fans.
Most of the rifles were fitted with bump stock devices and high-capacity magazines. A total of 58 people were killed in the shooting, and two died later. Hundreds were injured.
The Trump administration's ban on bump stocks was an about-face for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. In 2010, under the Obama administration, the agency found that a bump stock should not be classified as a machine gun and therefore should not be banned under federal law.
Following the Las Vegas shooting, officials revisited that determination and found it incorrect.
Bump stocks harness the recoil energy of a semi-automatic firearm so that a trigger "resets and continues firing without additional physical manipulation of the trigger by the shooter," according to the ATF.
A shooter must maintain constant forward pressure on the weapon with the non-shooting hand and constant pressure on the trigger with the trigger finger, according to court records.
The full U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 13-3 in January that Congress would have to change federal law to ban bump stocks.
"The definition of `machinegun' as set forth in the National Firearms Act and Gun Control Act does not apply to bump stocks," Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod wrote for the 5th Circuit.
But a panel of three judges on the federal appeals court in Washington looked at the same language and came to a different conclusion.
Judge Robert Wilkins wrote for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that "under the best interpretation of the statute, a bump stock is a self-regulating mechanism that allows a shooter to shoot more than one shot through a single pull of the trigger. As such, it is a machine gun under the National Firearms Act and Gun Control Act."
A decision is expected by early summer.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
OPINION Here's why you should probably lower your salary expectations for 2024
Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.
Newfoundland fishermen get 'best news' on northern cod stocks in a generation
A technical change in assessment has provided good news on the health of Newfoundland’s northern cod stock. That has some fishermen dreaming of the future.
'She was an innocent child:' Man gets life sentence in fatal poisoning of toddler's breakfast cereal
Toronto resident Francis Ngugi has been sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 17 years, after pleading guilty to the fatal poisoning of a Scarborough toddler's breakfast cereal in 2021.
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking his country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States.
Man who tried to record wife having affair guilty of voyeurism, B.C. judge rules
A suspicious husband who surreptitiously installed a hidden camera in the bedroom of his B.C. home – with the admitted intention of catching his wife being unfaithful – has been found guilty of voyeurism.
OPINION Baby elephants and a plastic throne: Here are the standout moments from King Charles' trip to Kenya
This week, King Charles III embarked on his first state visit to a Commonwealth country since taking the throne last year. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down key moments from the trip, including the absence of an apology for Britain's colonial abuses.
Eastern Ontario man taken to hospital following tarantula-involved collision
A furry tarantula spider is being held responsible for a traffic collision in Death Valley National Park between a Swiss couple and an Ontario man on a motorcycle.
Canada
-
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
-
Newfoundland fishermen get 'best news' on northern cod stocks in a generation
A technical change in assessment has provided good news on the health of Newfoundland’s northern cod stock. That has some fishermen dreaming of the future.
-
Man who tried to record wife having affair guilty of voyeurism, B.C. judge rules
A suspicious husband who surreptitiously installed a hidden camera in the bedroom of his B.C. home – with the admitted intention of catching his wife being unfaithful – has been found guilty of voyeurism.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7 per cent, fuelling bets Bank of Canada rate hikes are done
Statistics Canada says the country's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month, as the economy added a modest 18,000 jobs.
-
Eastern Ontario man taken to hospital following tarantula-involved collision
A furry tarantula spider is being held responsible for a traffic collision in Death Valley National Park between a Swiss couple and an Ontario man on a motorcycle.
-
After immigrating to Canada, are you now planning to leave the country? We want to hear from you
A recent report has found that a growing portion of immigrants are leaving Canada due to several factors, including a lack of economic opportunities. CTVNews.ca wants to hear from people who have decided to relocate in search of a better life.
World
-
Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking his country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States.
-
CNN exclusive: Chinese jet fired flares close to submarine-hunting helicopter in South China Sea, Canadian Navy says
A Chinese warplane fired flares in front of a Canadian military helicopter over international waters of the South China Sea last Sunday, an operation that Canadian military officers said was reckless and could have resulted in the downing of the aircraft.
-
Eric Trump returns to the witness stand in the family business' civil fraud trial
Eric Trump returned to the witness stand Friday to testify at the civil fraud trial accusing his father of exaggerating his wealth and the value of his assets to deceive banks and insurers.
-
The U.S. sanctions more foreign firms in a bid to choke off Russia's supplies for its war in Ukraine
The United States on Thursday imposed a new round of sanctions on 130 firms and people from Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates in an effort to choke off Russia's access to tools and equipment that support its invasion of Ukraine.
-
U.S. Supreme Court will rule on ban on rapid-fire gun bump stocks, used in the Las Vegas mass shooting
The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to decide whether a Trump era-ban on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns, violates federal law.
-
Israel's Netanyahu rules out Gaza cease-fire as Blinken presses for more aid, civilian protection
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said more needs to be done to 'protect Palestinian civilians' in Gaza and that, without that, there will be 'no partners for peace.' He also said it was critical to restore the path toward a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
Politics
-
Alberta would need to negotiate international agreements if it quits CPP: Freeland
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says if Alberta were to quit the Canada Pension Plan, it would need to launch a 'complex and multi-year process' of negotiating international social security agreements to deal with contributors who work abroad.
-
Canadians still not cleared to leave Gaza, Blair says movement likely in coming days
Defence Minister Bill Blair says he thinks Canadians will be allowed to leave the Gaza Strip in 'the coming days,' but shared no specific timeline this morning as Canadians faced another day of being left off the list.
-
Trudeau in D.C. to talk hemispheric trade, migration at White House summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the U.S. capital today to represent Canada at the inaugural Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity summit.
Health
-
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
-
Ontario to add provincial tax to vaping products; meant to discourage youth uptake
The price of vaping products is set to rise in Ontario, with the province planning to add a tax as a way to reduce the prevalence of vaping, particularly among young people.
-
From window coverings to mushrooms, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of recalled items consumers should watch out for.
Sci-Tech
-
Sunak says agreements at UK summit tip the balance in favor of humanity in fight against AI threats
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that achievements at the first international AI Safety Summit would "tip the balance in favor of humanity" in the race to contain the risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Elon Musk’s conversation with British prime minister finishes off the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit
Elon Musk sat down with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a conversation that dove into the dangers and opportunities of artificial intelligence on Thursday, capping off the UK’s inaugural AI Safety Summit.
-
U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs' game in Germany? Travis Kelce wouldn't say
Travis Kelce declined to discuss Taylor Swift's status for Sunday's game in Germany -- and their status as a couple.
-
A Russian singer who condemned the war in Ukraine is back home. The Orthodox Church wants an apology
The Russian Orthodox Church on Friday called for an apology from Alla Pugacheva, the country's most renowned pop singer who returned home this week, over her criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
In the wake of Matthew Perry's death, Chinese fans mourn an old friend
Long before 'Friends' made its official debut in China, the show was a word-of-mouth phenomenon in the country. In the wake of Matthew Perry's death at 54, fans in China are mourning the loss of the star who felt less like a distant celebrity and more like an old friend.
Business
-
Biden will host Americas summit that focuses on supply chains, migration and new investment
President Joe Biden is gathering leaders from 10 other countries across the Americas on Friday in the U.S. capital to discuss the tightening of supply chains and address migration issues.
-
North Korean art sells in China despite UN sanctions over nuclear program
For sale at a recent Beijing art exposition was a painting with an asking price of US$2,460 that depicted the snow-capped Mount Paektu, the mythical birthplace of the Korean people.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7 per cent, fuelling bets Bank of Canada rate hikes are done
Statistics Canada says the country's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month, as the economy added a modest 18,000 jobs.
Lifestyle
-
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
-
Welcome to Mexican 'muerteadas,' a traditional parade to portray how death can be as joyful as life
Mexico's "muerteadas" are part of a festival that stretches for several nights and locals regard as part of their identity. Each celebration differs from one town to another, but most take off at the main church, where participants and musicians sing to honour their local saints.
-
End of daylight time affects pets' schedules too, animal care workers say
In past autumns, when Jocelyn Rutgers tried to enjoy the extra hour of sleep offered by the end of daylight time, her cat would hold firm to his daily regimen and demand to be fed as usual.
Sports
-
Canadian paddlers strike triple gold at Pan American Games
Canada's sprint canoe and kayak team produced five medals, including three gold, on the first day of finals at the Pan American Games. Michelle Russell was victorious in women's 500-metre kayak in the San Pedro de la Paz lagoon southwest of Santiago.
-
Four Winnipeg Jets players practise with neck guards in wake of Adam Johnson's death
Winnipeg Jets forwards Vladislav Namestnikov, Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers wore neck guards during practice on Wednesday in the wake of former NHL player Adam Johnson's tragic death.
-
All or nothing for defending champion England against old foe Australia at Cricket World Cup
England's defence of the Cricket World Cup title it won so narrowly four years ago has come down to a simple calculation: lose to old foe Australia and it's over.
Autos
-
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands vehicles in Canada, warning they may catch fire while being driven
Hundreds of thousands of Toyota SUVs are being recalled in Canada due to an issue that can cause the vehicles to burst into flames while being driven.
-
Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
-
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike overwhelmingly approve the new contract
Autoworkers at the first Ford factory to go on strike have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a tentative contract agreement reached with the company.