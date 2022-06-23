U.S. Supreme Court sides with inmate who wants to die by firing squad

U.S. Supreme Court sides with inmate who wants to die by firing squad

The U.S. Supreme Court pictured on June 14 ruled in favour of a death row inmate in Georgia who is challenging the state's lethal injection protocol and seeks to die by firing squad -- a method not currently authorized in the state. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images) The U.S. Supreme Court pictured on June 14 ruled in favour of a death row inmate in Georgia who is challenging the state's lethal injection protocol and seeks to die by firing squad -- a method not currently authorized in the state. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social