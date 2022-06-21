U.S. Supreme Court rejects Bayer bid to stop Roundup lawsuits
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Bayer bid to stop Roundup lawsuits
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Bayer's appeal to shut down thousands of lawsuits claiming that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.
The justices on Tuesday left in place a US$25 million judgment in favour of Edwin Hardeman, a California man who says he developed cancer from using Roundup for decades to treat poison oak, overgrowth and weeds on his San Francisco Bay Area property. Hardeman's lawsuit had served as a test case for thousands of similar lawsuits.
The high court's action comes amid a series of court fights over Roundup that have pointed in different directions.
On Friday, a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an Environmental Protection Agency finding from 2020 that glyphosate does not pose a serious health risk and is "not likely" to cause cancer in humans. The appellate court ordered the EPA to re-examine its finding.
At the same time, Bayer has won four consecutive trials in state court against people who claimed they got cancer from their use of Roundup. The latest verdict in favor of the company came last week in Oregon.
Bayer had argued that federal regulators have repeatedly determined its products are safe, and that lawsuits based on claims under state laws should be dismissed.
In a statement, Bayer said it disagreed with the Supreme Court's decision not to take up its case. "The company believes that the decision undermines the ability of companies to rely on official actions taken by expert regulatory agencies, as it permits every U.S. state to require a different product label" in conflict with federal laws, Bayer said.
Last year, Bayer set aside $4.5 billion to deal with the claims that glyphosate, the weed-killing ingredient in Roundup, causes non-Hodgins lymphoma, a type of cancer. The company had previously taken a charge of nearly $10 billion for earlier rounds of litigation.
Bayer also had warned that allowing these sorts of claims will damage innovation in agriculture, health and other industries.
Bayer inherited Roundup and the litigation when it acquired Monsanto in 2018.
The EPA says on its website that there is "no evidence glyphosate causes cancer humans." But in 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organization, classified glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to humans." The agency said it relied on "limited" evidence of cancer in people and "sufficient" evidence of cancer in study animals.
The Justice Department, which had sided with Bayer in the lower courts during the Trump administration, recommended that the high court not get involved.
Bayer maintains the product is safe, but said that it would replace glyphosate in Roundup for residential use beginning in 2023. Products containing glyphosate will still be available for professional and farm use.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario father whose three children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies
An Ontario father, who lost his three young children and father-in-law in a September 2015 impaired driving crash in Vaughan, Ont., has died. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed the passing of Edward Lake.
Police watchdog clears Vancouver officers who fired non-lethal rounds at 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Vancouver police officers who fired non-lethal rounds at two protesters in Ottawa during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests.
UN biodiversity summit moved to Montreal from China over COVID-19 policy
A United Nations summit on biodiversity (COP 15) will be held in Canada instead of China, organizers announced Tuesday, the second major international event to be moved from China because of its strict anti-coronavirus policies.
'They had done the impossible': Ukraine's secret, deadly helicopter rescue missions
A series of clandestine, against-the-odds, terrain-hugging, high-speed helicopter missions to reach the Azovstal defenders in March, April and May are being celebrated in Ukraine. Some ended in catastrophe; each grew progressively riskier as Russian air defence batteries caught on.
Ontario residential school survivors reflect on National Indigenous Peoples Day
National Indigenous Peoples Day is seen in a new light by some this year as the first since Ontario earmarked funding for residential school burial site investigations. The Progressive Conservatives promised last November to double a $10-million investment they had designated for such searches.
France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons
France's top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering 'burkini' swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion.
Crowds mark summer solstice at ancient Stonehenge monument
Thousands of druids, pagans and New Age revellers greeted the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Tuesday, the longest day of the northern hemisphere year.
Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race
Mo Brooks was hailed by organizers of the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and keep former President Donald Trump in power. Trump returned the favor by endorsing rival Katie Britt.
U.S. COVID-19 vaccine rollout for young children will pick up pace
The rollout in the United States this week of COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months is likely to start slowly, and then pick up in the coming days, according to White House COVID-19 response co-ordinator Ashish Jha.
Canada
-
Ontario residential school survivors reflect on National Indigenous Peoples Day
National Indigenous Peoples Day is seen in a new light by some this year as the first since Ontario earmarked funding for residential school burial site investigations. The Progressive Conservatives promised last November to double a $10-million investment they had designated for such searches.
-
16-year-old taken to hospital after shooting at Red River Exhibition: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 16-year-old was taken to hospital after a shooting at the Red River Exhibition Monday night.
-
Residential school closures didn't end cycle of assimilation, says 'Millennium Scoop' survivor as lawsuit approved
The certification of a class-action lawsuit on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children who were taken from their families and placed in non-indigenous care gave Cheyenne Stonechild a long-awaited sense of validation.
-
Federal unit flags apparent Chinese campaign to sow doubt on return of 'two Michaels'
A federal unit that tracks foreign interference has identified what appeared to be a co-ordinated information campaign by Chinese state media outlets to control the domestic narrative around the return of the 'two Michaels' to Canada.
-
Toronto man charged with setting woman on fire on TTC bus to appear in court today
A man charged with setting a woman on fire on a TTC bus last week is set to appear in court today for a bail hearing.
-
Ontario father whose three children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies
An Ontario father, who lost his three young children and father-in-law in a September 2015 impaired driving crash in Vaughan, Ont., has died. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed the passing of Edward Lake.
World
-
Honduras exec gets 22 years in activist's hit squad murder
The man convicted last year of co-ordinating the killing of Honduran environmental activist Berta Caceres was sentenced Monday to more than 22 years in prison, upsetting the victim's family because the penalty was significantly below the maximum.
-
Teenager held after 2 stabbed in Swedish mall's parking area
At least two people were stabbed, and the one suffered life-threatening injuries, in a shopping mall's parking area west of the Swedish capital, police said Tuesday. A 16-year-old has been detained on suspicion of involvement in the assault.
-
U.S. Capitol riot panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pushed
The U.S. House 1/6 committee is set to hear from the caretakers of American democracy -- elections workers and local officials -- who fended off Donald Trump's pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election, at times despite frightening personal attacks.
-
Facebook removes GOP candidate Greitens' 'RINO hunting' video
Facebook on Monday removed a campaign video by Republican Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens that shows him brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he's hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only.
-
Don't have nukes? War in Ukraine may shape world's arsenals
Vulnerable countries will look to the lessons from Ukraine — especially whether Russia succeeds in swallowing big pieces of Ukraine while brandishing its nuclear arsenal to hold other nations at bay — as they consider keeping or pursuing nuclear weapons, security experts say.
-
Judge resets trial to Oct. 24 for 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing
A judge on Tuesday rescheduled the state trial for two former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd's killing to Oct. 24 to resolve duelling requests for a new trial date after the state sought to start it as soon as this summer while a defence lawyer asked to delay it to next spring.
Politics
-
House of Commons hybrid sittings poised to continue for another year under Liberal motion
The Liberals are pushing to see the hybrid House of Commons sitting model continue for up to a year despite what appears to be an improving public health situation, and amid concerns about accountability and the impact on parliamentary interpreters.
-
Freeland says Ottawa committed to 'fiscal consolidation' as Scotiabank warns of aggressive spending
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Canadian government is well aware of inflationary fears and as such, is committed to rein in federal spending.
-
Why Ottawa is being asked to decriminalize small amounts of drugs
Many experts involved in researching substance use over the past decades have come to the conclusion over the last 20 to 30 years that using criminal penalties to dissuade people from using certain substances simply does not work.
Health
-
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
-
Prolonged sitting is bad for your health but there's a way to mitigate the risk, study finds
Sitting more than eight hours a day can increase the risk of heart disease and early death by 20 per cent, according to a new study co-authored by a B.C. professor.
-
Where you live in Canada is an indicator for skin cancer risk, study finds
Canadians living in southern and coastal parts of the country are at higher risk of developing a deadly form of skin cancer, according to a new study led by McGill University, which also found that rates of this type of cancer are also rising in Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
A 3,400-year-old city in Iraq emerges from underwater after an extreme drought
A sprawling 3,400-year-old city emerged in Iraq after a reservoir's water level swiftly dropped due to extreme drought.
-
NASA fuels moon rocket for 1st time in countdown rehearsal
NASA fuelled its huge moon rocket for the first time Monday and went ahead with a critical countdown test despite a fuel line leak.
-
'The robots are coming': Calgary researchers working on rescue robots for disasters
It could be a character on a Saturday morning kids show, but this rescue robot is anything but fantasy.
Entertainment
-
Beyonce drops 'Break My Soul' and it's the dance track you need
Beyonce released her new single early on Monday and it's safe to say 'Break My Soul' did its part to break the internet.
-
Dave Chappelle says his former high school theatre will no longer be named after him
Comedian Dave Chappelle has announced that, contrary to previous plans, the student theatre at his alma mater, Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Northwest Washington, will not bear his name.
-
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna settle before trial's sequel
A settlement agreement has been reached on the eve of a second trial pitting the Kardashian family against former reality TV star Blac Chyna.
Business
-
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Tuesday, clawing back some of the ground they lost in their worst weekly drop since the beginning of the pandemic.
-
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Bayer bid to stop Roundup lawsuits
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Bayer's appeal to shut down thousands of lawsuits claiming that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.
-
Statistics Canada reports retail sales up 0.9 per cent to $60.7 billion in April
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.9 per cent to $60.7 billion in April, boosted by gains at general merchandise stores.
Lifestyle
-
Luxury market seen as growing in 2022 despite inflation, war
Neither inflation nor the war in Ukraine are threatening to take a bite out of the luxury fashion market, according to a study published Tuesday.
-
Evoking Diana, Prince William commits to homelessness cause
Prince William evoked his late mother Princess Diana's work for charity, as he described as 'eye-opening' selling copies on a London street of a magazine that helps to combat homelessness, saying he was committed to highlighting the problem.
-
A barrel of fun: Life's a blast for this Ontario cannon maker
Tony Walsh of Lanark County in Ontario has never been one to put his feet up, or slow down. The retired Canadian Armed Forces weapons technician is having a blast, exploring his explosive passion for history while forging cannons.
Sports
-
Transgender athletes barred from international rugby league
Transgender athletes will be barred from women's international rugby league matches while the sport's governing body formulates its inclusion policy.
-
Hockey Canada grilled over alleged sexual assault, settlement
Hockey Canada executives were under fire Monday as parliamentarians grilled the organization over its handling of an alleged sexual assault four years ago that resulted in a settled lawsuit last month.
-
Lightning bounce back, trounce Avalanche in Game 3
Steven Stamkos, Pat Maroon and Ondrej Palat each had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning scored four times in the second period and beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 Monday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Autos
-
Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'
Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a 'mass layoff' violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts.
-
GM delivers 150 electric vans to FedEx
General Motors' electric delivery van subsidiary, BrightDrop, has delivered 150 vans to FedEx, the companies announced Tuesday. This comes after five of the vans were delivered to FedEx last December and it marks BrightDrop's first sizable delivery of vans.
-
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that he will decide by the end of the week whether he would support a federal gasoline tax holiday, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.