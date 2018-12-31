

CTVNews.ca Staff





A U.S. defence agency has apologized after posting a New Year’s Eve tweet that appeared to brag about the American military’s ability to drop deadly bombs.

“#TimesSquare tradition rings in the #NewYear by dropping the big ball,” read the now-deleted tweet from the government agency. “If ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger.”

The message was accompanied by a short video that showed a stealth bomber soaring through the sky and dropping multiple bombs on a deserted landscape. The video is set to heavy bass music while the words “stealth,” “ready” and “lethal” appear in capital letters.

It also had the hashtags “deterrence,” “assurance,” “CombatReadyForce,” and “PeaceIsOurProfession.”

After deleting the tweet, U.S. Strategic Command said that it was “in poor taste and does not reflect our values.”

“We apologize,” they added. “We are dedicated to the security of America and allies.”