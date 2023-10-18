U.S. stands with Israel, but Biden says country must not be 'consumed' by 'rage'
U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed American support for Israel, but cautioned that the country must not be "consumed" by "rage" while responding to the surprise attack from Hamas militants that killed more than 1,400 people almost two weeks ago.
"Justice must be done," Biden said on Wednesday at a press conference in Tel Aviv. "But I caution this -- while you feel that rage, don't be consumed by it."
He then drew parallels to the American experience following the terrorist attacks in the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
"After 9/11, we were in rage in the United States," Biden said. "We sought justice… We also made mistakes."
Biden also spoke about the humanitarian crisis being caused by heavy bombing of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, and said Hamas is using civilians as human shields.
"The vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas," Biden said. "Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people."
However the U.S. president said an agreement has been reached with Israel that will allow aid and assistance into the densely-packed, war-stricken territory – but it will be subject to inspection to ensure that it ends up in the hands of civilians and not Hamas.
"The people of Gaza need food, water, medicine and shelter," Biden said. "But let me be clear, if Hamas diverts or steals the assistance, it will demonstrate they have no concern for the welfare of civilians."
