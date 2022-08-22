U.S., South Korea open biggest drills in years amid North Korea threats
The United States and South Korea began their biggest combined military training in years Monday as they heighten their defence posture against the growing North Korean nuclear threat.
The drills could draw an angry response from North Korea, which has dialed up its weapons testing activity to a record pace this year while repeatedly threatening conflicts with Seoul and Washington amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.
The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises will continue through Sept. 1 in South Korea and include field exercises involving aircraft, warships, tanks and potentially tens of thousands of troops.
While Washington and Seoul describe their exercises as defensive, North Korea portrays them as invasion rehearsals and has used them to justify its nuclear weapons and missiles development.
Ulchi Freedom Shield, which started along with a four-day South Korean civil defence training program led by government employees, will reportedly include exercises simulating joint attacks, front-line reinforcements of arms and fuel, and removals of weapons of mass destruction.
The allies will also train for drone attacks and other new developments in warfare shown during Russia's war on Ukraine and practice joint military-civilian responses to attacks on seaports, airports and major industrial facilities such as semiconductor factories.
The United States and South Korea in past years had canceled some of their regular drills and downsized others to computer simulations to create space for the Trump administration's diplomacy with North Korea and because of COVID-19 concerns.
Tensions have grown since the collapse of the second meeting between former President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in early 2019. The Americans then rejected North Korean demands for a major release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions in exchange for dismantling an aging nuclear complex, which would have amounted to a partial surrender of the North's nuclear capabilities. Kim has since vowed to bolster his nuclear deterrent in face of "gangster-like" U.S. pressure.
South Korea's military has not revealed the number of South Korean and U.S. troops participating in Ulchi Freedom Shield, but has portrayed the training as a message of strength. Seoul's Defence Ministry said last week that Ulchi Freedom Shield "normalizes" large-scale training and field exercises between the allies to help bolster their alliance and strengthen their defence posture against the evolving North Korean threat.
Before being shelved or downsized, the United States and South Korea held major joint exercises every spring and summer in South Korea.
The spring drills had included live-fire drills involving a broad range of land, air and sea assets and usually involved around 10,000 American and 200,000 Korean troops. Tens of thousands of allied troops participated in the summertime drills, which mainly consisted of computer simulations to hone joint decision-making and planning, although South Korea's military has emphasized the revival of field training this year.
The drills follow North Korea's dismissal last week of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's "audacious" proposal of economic benefits in exchange for denuclearization steps, accusing Seoul of recycling proposals Pyongyang has long rejected.
Kim Yo Jong, the increasingly powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, described Yoon's proposal as foolish and stressed that the North has no intentions to give away an arsenal her brother clearly sees as his strongest guarantee of survival.
She harshly criticized Yoon for continuing military exercises with the United States and also for letting South Korean civilian activists fly anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets and other "dirty waste" across the border by balloon.
She also ridiculed U.S.-South Korean military capabilities for monitoring the North's missile activity, insisting that the South misread the launch site of the North's latest missile tests on Wednesday last week, hours before Yoon used a news conference to urge Pyongyang to return to diplomacy.
Kim Yo Jong's statement came a week after she warned of "deadly" retaliation against South Korea over a recent North Korean COVID-19 outbreak, which Pyongyang dubiously claims was caused by leaflets and other objects floated by southern activists. There are concerns that the threat portends a provocation which might include a nuclear or missile test or even border skirmishes, and that the North might try to raise tensions sometime around the allied drills.
In an interview with Associated Press Television last month, Choe Jin, deputy director of a think tank run by North Korea's Foreign Ministry, said the United States and South Korea would face "unprecedented" security challenges if they don't drop their hostile military pressure campaign against North Korea, including joint military drills.
Last week's launches of two suspected cruise missiles extended a record pace in North Korean missile testing in 2022, which has involved more than 30 ballistic launches, including the country's first demonstrations of intercontinental ballistic missiles in nearly five years.
North Korea's heighted testing activity underscores its dual intent to advance its arsenal and force the United States to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power so it can negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength, experts say.
Kim Jong Un could up the ante soon as there are indications that the North is preparing to conduct its first nuclear test since September 2017, when it claimed to have developed a thermonuclear weapon to fit on its ICBMs.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Senior RCMP member learned of killer's replica car in the news
The former RCMP commanding officer in Nova Scotia has told the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting that she first saw the killer's replica police cruiser in a news report before she went to work on the second day of the rampage.
For the first time, monkeypox has been reported in a minor in New York state
A minor in New York state has reportedly contracted monkeypox, a first among children in the state and at least the third reported case of the disease among children in the U.S.
Toronto police release photos of woman believed to have been kidnapped in Scarborough
Toronto police continue to look for a woman who they believe was kidnapped in Scarborough last week, releasing photos of her on Sunday to ask the public for help identifying her.
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
Thunderstorms cause flooding in parts of Greater Toronto Area
Thunderstorms moved through the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday evening, bringing heavy rain and prompting several weather advisories to be issued.
Carmakers hit as China's heatwave forces more power rationing
The rationing of power in Sichuan province, China's most important hydropower hub, has hit production for major carmakers in Shanghai, including Tesla, according to reports in Chinese state media.
Scholz, Trudeau aim to drum up business as German leader visits Montreal and Toronto
A busy day lies ahead for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first full day of the German leader's three-day visit to Canada.
Canada
-
Three people killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash were teenage siblings: police
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Senior RCMP member learned of killer's replica car in the news
The former RCMP commanding officer in Nova Scotia has told the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting that she first saw the killer's replica police cruiser in a news report before she went to work on the second day of the rampage.
-
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
-
Premiers of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I. to meet Monday for health-care summit
The premiers of Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. will meet in Moncton on Monday for a summit to discuss Canada's struggling health-care system.
-
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
-
Toronto police release photos of woman believed to have been kidnapped in Scarborough
Toronto police continue to look for a woman who they believe was kidnapped in Scarborough last week, releasing photos of her on Sunday to ask the public for help identifying her.
World
-
U.S., South Korea open biggest drills in years amid North Korea threats
The United States and South Korea began their biggest combined military training in years Monday as they heighten their defence posture against the growing North Korean nuclear threat.
-
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist's car bombing death
Russia's top counterintelligence agency on Monday blamed Ukrainian spy services for organizing the killing of the daughter of a leading Russian nationalist ideologue in a car bombing just outside Moscow.
-
Police file terrorism charges against Pakistan's Imran Khan
Pakistani police have filed terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, authorities said Monday, escalating political tensions in the country as the ousted premier holds mass rallies seeking to return to office.
-
Trial lawyers in England and Wales vote to strike indefinitely
Lawyers in England and Wales involved in criminal trials have voted to begin striking indefinitely next month in a dispute over government funding, the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) said on Monday, threatening widespread disruption to court cases.
-
Kenya presidential vote loser files Supreme Court challenge
Kenya's losing presidential candidate Raila Odinga has filed a Supreme Court challenge to last week's election result, asserting that the process was marked by criminal subversion and seeking that the outcome be nullified and a new vote be ordered.
-
Singapore to decriminalize gay sex, protect marriage law
Singapore will decriminalize sex between men by repealing a colonial-era law but will amend the constitution to ensure same-sex marriage is not allowed, the city-state's leader said Sunday.
Politics
-
Scholz, Trudeau aim to drum up business as German leader visits Montreal and Toronto
A busy day lies ahead for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first full day of the German leader's three-day visit to Canada.
-
Transport minister says COVID-19 to blame for airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told the House of Commons transport committee the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting labour shortages are to blame for the significant wait times at Canadian airports, and said the ArriveCAN app is here to stay.
-
Michelle O'Bonsawin nominated as Canada's first Indigenous Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
Health
-
Students less stressed taking classes online than in person, study finds
A new study has found that medical students were physiologically less stressed when attending an online class rather than an in-person one.
-
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
-
Summit on health care scheduled for Monday between leaders of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I.
Canada's struggling health-care system will be the topic of discussion as the premiers of Ontario and Nova Scotia meet in Halifax.
Sci-Tech
-
Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, Second World War ships as waters fall
In Spain, suffering its worst drought in decades, archeologists have been delighted by the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle dubbed the 'Spanish Stonehenge' that is usually covered by the waters of a dam.
-
The extinct superpredator megalodon was big enough to eat orcas, scientists say
Faster than any shark alive today and big enough to eat an orca in just five bites: A new study suggests the extinct shark known as a megalodon was an even more impressive superpredator than scientists realized before.
-
Medieval monks were 'riddled' with worms, study finds
When we think of medieval friars, we may well picture Robin Hood's jolly Friar Tuck, known for his rotund figure and love of food and drink.
Entertainment
-
Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said 'I do' again this weekend, this time in front of friends and family in Georgia.
-
Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram for violating hate speech policies
Online personality Andrew Tate, who gained a mass following over his 'misogynistic' viewpoints on social media, has been banned from Facebook and Instagram.
-
Stelter says CNN must hold media accountable as show ends
'Reliable Sources' host Brian Stelter insisted Sunday that he'll still be rooting for CNN even after his show was canceled this week, but stressed that it was important for the network and others to hold the media accountable.
Business
-
Global stocks lower ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
Global stocks and Wall Street futures declined Monday as investors looked ahead to this week's Federal Reserve conference for signals about more possible U.S. rate hikes to cool surging inflation.
-
Canadian banks to report earnings amid rising interest rate environment
Canadian banks will give some insight into where they see the economy going when they start to report quarterly earnings this week.
-
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
Lifestyle
-
What does the Queen like with tea? Jam sandwiches every day
Queen Elizabeth II has eaten jam sandwiches every day since she was a toddler, according to her former private chef. Darren McGrady claims on his YouTube channel that the monarch favours a strawberry preserve made from fruits picked in her Balmoral Castle grounds in Scotland.
-
The squirrels 'splooting' all over New York City are just fine, officials say
If you see a squirrel splayed on its belly, you might be worried for the critter's welfare. But don't worry: It's just 'splooting,' as officials say -- and it's perfectly healthy.
-
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
Sports
-
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
Kylian Mbappe scored after just eight seconds of play to claim the joint-fastest goal in the history of the French league on Sunday.
-
Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1M Queen's Plate
Filly Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured trainer Kevin Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt.
-
'This group just stuck with it': Winning world juniors gold special for Canada
Canada's under-20 men's hockey team got to know adversity intimately over the past year-and-a-half. The trials and tribulations paid off Saturday night as the team won gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.
Autos
-
Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud charge
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone on Monday denied a charge of fraud over his alleged failure to declare overseas assets worth more than 400 million pounds.
-
Turkey: Crashes at emergency sites kill at least 35 people
Turkish authorities on Sunday investigated a pair of secondary crashes at emergency sites that killed at least 35 people the previous day. In both cases, first responders tending to earlier collisions were among the dead.
-
Ford to appeal US$1.7B verdict in Georgia truck crash
Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a US$1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday.