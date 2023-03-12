U.S., South Korea hold drills as North sub test-fires missiles
The South Korean and U.S. militaries launched their biggest joint exercises in years Monday while North Korea said it tested submarine-fired cruise missiles in an apparent protest of the drills it views as an invasion rehearsal.
North Korea's launches Sunday signal the country likely will conduct provocative weapons testing during the U.S.-South Korean drills that are expected to run for 11 days. Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his troops to be ready to repel rivals' "frantic war preparation moves."
North Korea's increasing nuclear threats, along with concerns about China's ambitions, is pushing the United States to beef up its Asian alliances. In the past year, North Korea has been steadily expanding its nuclear arsenal, as China and Russia repeatedly blocked U.S.-led efforts to toughen sanctions on the North despite its barrage of banned missile tests.
The South Korean-U.S. drills include a computer simulation and several combined field training exercises. South Korean officials said the field exercises would return to the scale of the allies' earlier largest field training that was last held in 2018.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency said that the launches of two cruise missiles from a submarine off its east coast showed a resolve to respond with "overwhelming powerful" force to the intensifying military maneuvers by "the U.S. imperialists and the South Korean puppet forces."
KCNA called the missiles "strategic" weapons and said their firings verified the posture of the country's "nuclear war deterrence." This implies that North Korea intends to arm the cruise missiles with nuclear warheads, though it's still unknown if it has overcome the last remaining technological barriers to acquire functioning nuclear-tipped missiles.
It said the missiles flew more than two hours, drawing figure-eight-shaped patterns and demonstrating an ability to hit targets 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) away. The missiles were fired from the 8.24 Yongung ship, KCNA said, referencing a submarine that North Korea used to conduct its first submarine-launched ballistic missile test in 2016.
The reported launch details show Japan, including U.S. military bases in Okinawa, is within striking distance of the cruise missiles if they are fired from the North's eastern waters, said Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul. He added the weapons could reach even the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam if a North Korean submarine can operate farther from its shore.
Sunday's actions were the North's first underwater missile launches since it test-fired a weapon from a silo under an inland reservoir last October. Last May, the country test-launched a short-range ballistic missile from the 8.24 Yongung submarine.
North Korea's command of submarine-launched missile systems would make it harder for adversaries to detect launches in advance and would provide the North with retaliatory attack capability. Experts say it would take years, extensive resources and major technological improvements for the heavily sanctioned nation to build a fleet of several submarines that could travel quietly in seas and reliably execute strikes.
The tests also were the North's first known launches of cruise missiles from a submarine. Its previous underwater launches all involved ballistic missiles. It's also the first time for North Korea to fire multiple missiles from a submarine on a single launch event, observers say.
"At a time when its efforts to build (bigger submarines) have reported little progress due to the sanctions, North Korea wants to show it's still almost developed the types of missiles that can be fired from a submarine," said Moon Keun-sik, a submarine expert who teaches at Kyonggi University in South Korea.
Moon said the North's submarine-launched cruise missiles were likely designed to strike approaching U.S. aircraft carriers and big ships or other shorter-range targets on the ground, while the North wants to use submarine-launched ballistic missiles to hit targets in the U.S. mainland.
South Korea's military said the launches were conducted in waters near the North's port city of Sinpo, the site of a major submarine-building shipyard. Military spokesperson Lee Sung Jun said South Korean assessments didn't match the launch details North Korea provided but didn't elaborate.
Lee said South Korea's military has been upgrading assets required to deal with North Korean submarine threats. South Korea's Unification Ministry separately called the launches "very regrettable," saying North Korea has nothing to gain by raising tensions.
After more than 70 missile tests last year, North Korea has fired several additional rounds this year, including an intercontinental ballistic missile potentially capable of reaching the mainland U.S., and short-range, nuclear-capable missiles designed to hit South Korea.
Experts say Kim, who sees his nuclear arsenal as his best security guarantee, is trying to pressure the United States into accepting the North as a legitimate nuclear power and relax international economic sanctions.
North Korea sees regular South Korea-U.S. military exercises as a major security threat, though the allies say their drills are defensive. Some observers say North Korea uses the drills as a pretext to test weapons and modernize its nuclear arsenal to secure an upper hand in dealings with the United States.
In past years, the U.S. and South Korea cancelled or scaled back drills to pursue diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea and out of concern about the COVID-19 pandemic. The two countries once more expanded exercises as North Korea's nuclear threats has grown.
In recent weeks, the U.S. flew long-range bombers for drills with South Korean fighter jets.
Last Thursday, Kim supervised a live-fire artillery drill simulating attacks on a South Korean airfield. He ordered his military to maintain the capability to "overwhelmingly respond " to enemy actions, which he said included "all sorts of more frantic war preparation moves," according to KCNA.
North Korea's Foreign Ministry on Monday also accused the United States and other western countries of plotting to call a UN Security Council meeting to discuss what it called its "non-existent human rights issue." It said North Korea will take "the toughest counteraction against the most vicious hostile plots of the U.S. and its followers."
------
Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S., South Korea hold drills as North sub test-fires missiles
The South Korean and U.S. militaries launched their biggest joint military exercises in years Monday, as North Korea said it conducted submarine-launched cruise missile tests in apparent protest of the drills it views as an invasion rehearsal.
New parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months'
The federal government is preparing to implement a new parental benefit that will offer parents who adopt or grow their families with the help of a surrogate more time at home with their baby, CTV News has learned.
DEVELOPING | BBC reverses Gary Lineker's suspension for post on Twitter
The BBC says Gary Lineker will return to airwaves. Britain's national broadcaster has reversed the former soccer great's suspension for a post on Twitter that had criticized the British government's new asylum policy.
Top moments from this year's Oscars
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.
Iran judiciary chief: 22,000 arrested in protests pardoned
The head of Iran's judiciary said Monday that 22,000 people arrested in the recent anti-government protests that swept the Islamic Republic have been pardoned.
'A monster in uniform': How police failures allowed an elite U.K. officer to commit multiple sex offences
A serial sex offender is now behind bars, but his ability to evade justice has only fuelled a growing distrust and anger toward police in the United Kingdom. How may failures have prevented David Carrick from being stopped sooner?
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' caps off dominating night at Oscars with best picture win
The metaphysical multiverse comedy 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wrapped its fingers around Hollywood's top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Canadian regulator seizes assets of Toronto branch of Silicon Valley Bank
Canada’s banking regulator says it has temporarily seized assets of the Canadian branch of Silicon Valley Bank.
Trade Minister Mary Ng did not consider resigning, repaying money after ethics breach
Canada's minister for international trade says she never considered resigning after the federal ethics commissioner found she broke rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Canada
-
Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Suspect in northeast London, Ont. standoff in custody, two officers injured
A London, Ont. man has been arrested in relation to an investigation in the northeast end of the city that commenced early Saturday morning. Throughout the course of the day, police negotiated with a barricaded man, who they believed to be in possession of a gun, inside of an apartment building located at 621 Kipps Lane.
-
After 90 RCMP Musical Ride performances, Noble finds new home with King Charles
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
-
Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach
The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a British Columbia court ruling and restored two voyeurism convictions against a former Metro Vancouver minor hockey coach.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
World
-
Anti-Trump GOP voters mostly loyal in 2022, but not entirely
While former U.S. president Donald Trump holds a tight grasp on much of the GOP base, there is a notable minority of Republican voters who do not consider themselves MAGA members.
-
U.S., South Korea hold drills as North sub test-fires missiles
The South Korean and U.S. militaries launched their biggest joint military exercises in years Monday, as North Korea said it conducted submarine-launched cruise missile tests in apparent protest of the drills it views as an invasion rehearsal.
-
Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash
Thousands of people protested on Sunday against safety deficiencies in Greece's railway network nearly two weeks after dozens were killed in the country's deadliest train crash.
-
Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says
Russia's advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war.
-
U.K. boosts defence spending in response to Russia and China
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged Monday to increase U.K. military funding by five billion pounds over the next two years in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the 'epoch-defining challenge' posed by China.
-
Iran judiciary chief: 22,000 arrested in protests pardoned
The head of Iran's judiciary said Monday that 22,000 people arrested in the recent anti-government protests that swept the Islamic Republic have been pardoned.
Politics
-
New parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months'
The federal government is preparing to implement a new parental benefit that will offer parents who adopt or grow their families with the help of a surrogate more time at home with their baby, CTV News has learned.
-
Trade Minister Mary Ng did not consider resigning, repaying money after ethics breach
Canada's minister for international trade says she never considered resigning after the federal ethics commissioner found she broke rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
-
'We all have a role to play': Governor General Mary Simon speaks out against online hate and what can be done to fight it
Governor General Mary Simon is standing up against the online hate directed at her in the hopes of creating 'a world where true equity and respect are not the exception, but the norm.'
Health
-
How a Toronto-made AI therapist could bridge the gap in Canada’s mental health-care system
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into people's daily lives, including in mental health care in Canada. Many telehealth companies are using AI to give personalized health care to patients, and most use text as a main form of communication.
-
Almost nowhere on Earth is safe in terms of air quality: study
When it comes to air quality, almost nobody on Earth is safe, according to a new study that found only 0.001 per cent of the global population isn’t being exposed to levels of particulate matter above the World Health Organization’s threshold for safety.
-
Mediterranean and MIND diets reduced signs of Alzheimer's in brain tissue, study finds
People who consumed foods from the plant-based Mediterranean and brain-focused MIND diets had fewer of the hallmark signs of Alzheimer's — sticky beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain — when autopsied, a new study found.
Sci-Tech
-
Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant – somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
-
Cashback, reward apps helping Canadians save, but where is the data going?
Some Canadians are using apps to save on their grocery bills and trips to the mall. But perks are often offered in exchange for tracking purchases or completing surveys. So, where does this information go and who is really profiting from it?
-
As Twitter failures go from bad to worse, users wonder how long it can stay online
Twitter recently suffered its third service disruption in less than a month and, according to Internet watchdog NetBlocks, its sixth major outage in 2023, compared to nine tracked throughout all of 2022. The outages threaten to drive away users and advertisers.
Entertainment
-
Top moments from this year's Oscars
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.
-
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' caps off dominating night at Oscars with best picture win
The metaphysical multiverse comedy 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wrapped its fingers around Hollywood's top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
-
Sarah Polley, Daniel Roher and Brendan Fraser among Canadian Oscar winners
Several Canadians came away with first-time Oscar wins at the Academy Awards Sunday night.
Business
-
Canadian regulator seizes assets of Toronto branch of Silicon Valley Bank
Canada’s banking regulator says it has temporarily seized assets of the Canadian branch of Silicon Valley Bank.
-
Can the chaos from Silicon Valley Bank's fall be contained?
U.S. policymakers continue to try and figure out whether the government -- and its taxpayers -- should bail out a failed bank that largely served Silicon Valley, with all its wealth and power.
-
As Biden weighs Willow, he blocks other Alaska oil drilling
As President Joe Biden prepares a final decision on the huge Willow oil project in Alaska, he will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday.
Lifestyle
-
Fashionable celebrity looks from the 95th Academy Awards
Hollywood's biggest stars dazzled the champagne-coloured carpet at the 95th Academy Awards.
-
Does money buy you happiness? Researchers join forces to reveal the answer
A recent study finds the relationship between money and happiness may be more complex than previously thought. For most people, researchers said, more money meant more happiness, but noted 'if you're rich and miserable, more money won't help.'
-
Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home hits the market -- at a price fit for a queen
You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, D.C. For just US$26.5 million.
Sports
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | BBC reverses Gary Lineker's suspension for post on Twitter
The BBC says Gary Lineker will return to airwaves. Britain's national broadcaster has reversed the former soccer great's suspension for a post on Twitter that had criticized the British government's new asylum policy.
-
Brad Gushue beats Matt Dunstone to repeat as Brier champ
Championship on the line and a chance to draw for the win. This was Brad Gushue's wheelhouse and he delivered again Sunday when it counted most.
-
Kenya’s only hockey team hopes to graduate from rooftop practices to IIHF
Being a hockey superstar is a pretty common dream for those growing up in Canada, but it’s also a dream shared by the members of the Ice Lions, the only hockey team in Kenya, which is striving to get international recognition.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.