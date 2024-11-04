U.S. soldier injured earlier this year on Gaza pier mission has died

A U.S. soldier who was critically injured over the summer while on the temporary Gaza pier mission died last week, the U.S. army said Monday.

The soldier, 23-year-old Sgt. Quandarius Davon Stanley, was one of three U.S. service members injured in non-combat incidents during the mission, though two were immediately returned to duty after suffering minor injuries. He was assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

Stanley was recently medically retired by his unit because his injuries meant he would be unable to continue military service, a defense official said. He died on October 31.

“Stanley was injured while supporting the mission that delivered humanitarian aid to Gaza in May 2024 and was receiving treatment in long-term care medical center,” Capt. Shkeila Milford-Glover, a spokesman for the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, said Monday.

“Sgt Quandarius Stanley was an instrumental and well respected first line leader in the 7th Transportation Brigade Expeditionary (TBX), especially during the mission to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza,” Col. John “Eddie” Gray, commander of the 7th TBX, said Monday. “We will continue to provide support to his family during this difficult time. Our entire unit mourns alongside his family.”

It’s unclear how exactly Stanley was injured, though officials have emphasized that it was not combat related. Stanley’s injury — as well as the minor injuries of the two other troops — were first confirmed by Vice Adm. Bradley Cooper, deputy commander of U.S. Central Command, who told reporters in May one individual was “undergoing care at an Israeli local hospital. He was injured out on a ship at sea.”

Stanley was transferred back to the U.S. for treatment at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, in June.

The pier mission was a highly visible effort by the Biden administration to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza amid Israel’s war with Hamas. Due to repeated logistical and weather issues, the pier was only operational for a total of roughly 20 days, and delivered 19.4 million pounds of aid.

A recent report from the Government Accountability Office found that U.S. Army watercraft — which carried out the pier mission — are poorly maintained and experiencing a low state of readiness due to “aging vessels, supply shortages, and obsolete parts.”

An online obituary for Stanley said he “leaves a void in the hearts of many. … He was loved and cherished by many people.”