U.S. shift on Venezuelan migrants fuels anxiety in Mexico

A man in Tijuana, Mexico looks through a wall near the border separating Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego meets the Pacific Ocean, on Jan. 19, 2021. (Gregory Bull / AP) A man in Tijuana, Mexico looks through a wall near the border separating Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego meets the Pacific Ocean, on Jan. 19, 2021. (Gregory Bull / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social