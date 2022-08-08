U.S. sheriff stocking county's schools with AR-15 rifles
When schools in one North Carolina county reopen later this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter.
Spurred by the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May, school officials and Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood have placed one of the semiautomatic rifles in each of the county's six schools. Each of the guns will be locked inside a safe, Harwood said.
The North Carolina school district and sheriff's office are collaborating to enhance security after the Uvalde shooting revealed systemic failures and “egregiously poor decision-making,” resulting in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman was finally confronted and killed by law enforcement, according to a report written by an investigative committee from the Texas House of Representatives.
“Those officers were in that building for so long, and that suspect was able to infiltrate that building and injure and kill so many kids,” Harwood told the Asheville Citizen Times. “I just want to make sure my deputies are prepared in the event that happens.”
The idea of having AR-15s in schools does not sit well with Dorothy Espelage, a UNC Chapel Hill professor in the School of Education who has conducted decades of study and research on school safety and student well-being.
“What’s going to happen is we’re going to have accidents with these guns," Espelage told WLOS-TV. Just the presence of an SRO increases violence in the schools. There’s more arrests of kids. Why is it that they have to have these AR-15s? It doesn’t make any sense.”
Madison County Schools Superintendent Will Hoffman said school administrators have been meeting regularly with local law enforcement officials, including Harwood, to discuss the updated safety measures.
Harwood said the county’s school resource officers have been training with instructors from Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College.
Harwood said the safes where the AR-15s will be kept will also hold ammunition and breaching tools for barricaded doors.
“We’ll have those tools to be able to breach that door if needed. I do not want to have to run back out to the car to grab an AR, because that’s time lost. Hopefully we’ll never need it, but I want my guys to be as prepared as prepared can be," he said.
Schools are scheduled to reopen Aug. 22, according to the Madison County Schools website.
While the optics of school resource officers potentially handling AR-15s in schools may be discomforting to some, Harwood said he believes it is a necessary response.
“I hate that we’ve come to a place in our nation where I’ve got to put a safe in our schools, and lock that safe up for my deputies to be able to acquire an AR-15. But, we can shut it off and say it won’t happen in Madison County, but we never know," Harwood said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta., home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property, saying the maximum number of occupants of the facility 'was exceeded.'
Summer of heat waves: A list of some temperature records broken in Canada this year
Canada's summer of heat waves continues this weekend, with warnings issued in four provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the heat records broken already this year in Canada.
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
Help on the way for central Newfoundland fire Premier says is largest since 1961
The rapid growth of a long-burning forest fire in central Newfoundland has triggered a state of emergency in the area and the expansion of an outdoor fire ban to the entire province.
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
How Biden's new approach has led to legacy-defining wins
Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden's most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories came about by staying out of it.
No Stanley Cup? No problem. Canadiens fan makes near-exact replica using 3D printer
The Montreal Canadiens haven't brought the Stanley Cup home since 1993 -- but a very convincing replica is sitting in a garage in Boisbriand, Que., about 35 km northwest of Montreal.
U.S. sheriff stocking county's schools with AR-15 rifles
When schools in one North Carolina county reopen later this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter.
Two-year-old child found safe in Regina, Amber Alert ends
A two-year-old child from Regina has been found safe, following an alleged abduction and Amber Alert.
Canada
-
No Stanley Cup? No problem. Canadiens fan makes near-exact replica using 3D printer
The Montreal Canadiens haven't brought the Stanley Cup home since 1993 -- but a very convincing replica is sitting in a garage in Boisbriand, Que., about 35 km northwest of Montreal.
-
Summer of heat waves: A list of some temperature records broken in Canada this year
Canada's summer of heat waves continues this weekend, with warnings issued in four provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the heat records broken already this year in Canada.
-
Alberta families honour memory of fallen soldiers to commemorate National Peacekeepers' Day
Family members, friends and veterans gathered Sunday to pay their respects and remember the lives of Albertans who died while fighting in peacekeeping missions and support operations around the world.
-
Two-year-old child found safe in Regina, Amber Alert ends
A two-year-old child from Regina has been found safe, following an alleged abduction and Amber Alert.
-
Help on the way for central Newfoundland fire Premier says is largest since 1961
The rapid growth of a long-burning forest fire in central Newfoundland has triggered a state of emergency in the area and the expansion of an outdoor fire ban to the entire province.
-
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
World
-
How Biden's new approach has led to legacy-defining wins
Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden's most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories came about by staying out of it.
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy rules out talks if Russia holds referendums
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that if Russia proceeded with referendums in occupied areas of his country on joining Russia, there could be no talks with Ukraine or its international allies.
-
U.S. sheriff stocking county's schools with AR-15 rifles
When schools in one North Carolina county reopen later this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter.
-
U.S. Senate passes major bill to fight climate change, cut drug costs
Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to U.S. Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than U.S. President Joe Biden's original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations.
-
Ceasefire between Palestinians, Israel takes effect in Gaza
A ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants took effect late Sunday in a bid to end nearly three days of violence that killed dozens of Palestinians and disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis.
-
Firefighters battle big blaze at Cuba tank farm for 2nd day
Cuban firefighters were joined by special teams sent by Mexico and Venezuela on Sunday as they battled for a second day to control a fire blazing at a big oil tank farm in the western province of Matanzas.
Politics
-
Tory leadership hopefuls say it's time for unity, here's what some say that means
In a contest largely seen as a battle for the Conservative Party of Canada's soul, which has put decades-old fissures on display between groups that make up its very coalition, what might it take to achieve unity after results are revealed Sept. 10?
-
Ottawa on track to spend $200M per year on cannabis for veterans
Ottawa is reimbursing a record number of veterans for medical marijuana, with new figures showing the federal government shelled out more than $150 million in the last fiscal year -- more than double the amount just three years ago.
-
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
Health
-
Children with headache disorders report worse symptoms, mood during pandemic: study
A new study has found children who suffer from headache disorders have been experiencing more frequent pain and worse anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Ottawa's Montfort Hospital closes ER for second night
The Montfort Hospital ER will be closed between 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m., forcing residents in the east end needing emergency care to travel eight kilometres to the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.
-
Monkeypox in Canada: Tracking where the cases are
The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases of monkeypox across the country, updating the number of confirmed infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.
Sci-Tech
-
Best time to see the Perseids meteor shower could be this weekend
While the peak of the Perseids meteor shower, one of the brightest of the year, may be next week, now may be the best time to see the astronomical event, according to The Weather Network.
-
Top scientist admits 'space telescope image' was actually a slice of chorizo
A French scientist has apologized after tweeting a photo of a slice of chorizo, claiming it was an image of a distant star taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
-
New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life in doomed city
A trunk with its lid left open. A wooden dishware closet, its shelves caved in. Three-legged accent tables topped by decorative bowls. These latest discoveries by archaeologists are enriching knowledge about middle-class lives in Pompeii before Mount Vesuvius' furious eruption buried the ancient Roman city in volcanic debris.
Entertainment
-
Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' pulls into station with US$30.1M
The stylized action romp 'Bullet Train,' starring Brad Pitt, arrived with a US$30.1 million opening weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, as the last big movie of Hollywood's summer recovery landed in theatres.
-
'No crying in baseball': Vancouver's Kelly McCormack takes on famous line in reboot
Nobody can fill the shoes of Hollywood star Tom Hanks, of that actress Kelly McCormack is certain. Yet on the new TV series "A League of Their Own," the Vancouver native was assigned a task nearly as stressful as emulating Hanks: saying one of his most iconic catchphrases.
-
Actress Anne Heche has 'long recovery ahead' after car crash
Anne Heche remains hospitalized and in intensive care after a car she was driving crashed into a residence in Los Angeles on Friday and became engulfed in flames.
Business
-
Bill with tax credits for 'North American' electric vehicles passes in U.S. Senate
The new plan to encourage Americans to buy more electric vehicles built in North America, instead of just the United States, has cleared its tallest hurdle, and for the Canadian auto industry, the stakes are enormous.
-
U.S. demand for grocery delivery cools as food costs rise
U.S. demand for grocery delivery is cooling as prices for food and other necessities rise. Some are shifting to pickup -- a less expensive alternative where shoppers pull up curbside or go into the store to collect their already-bagged groceries -- while others say they're comfortable doing the shopping themselves.
-
China's July exports rise, with trade surplus at record-high
China's exports grew 18 per cent to US$333 billion compared to the same period last year, and were up from 17.9 per cent in June, according to data from China's customs.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
-
Winning Lotto 649 ticket worth $6M sold somewhere in Ontario
Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.
-
Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade
Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas.
Sports
-
Canada's Dunfee, Thibeault, women's 4x400 relay and beach volleyball duo capture gold
Canada's Evan Dunfee says he drew on the support of his loved ones to propel him to a Commonwealth Games gold medal. The 31-year-old from Richmond, B.C., won the 10,000 metres on Sunday, using a fabulous kick over the final lap to open a 40-metre gap on his nearest competitor.
-
No Stanley Cup? No problem. Canadiens fan makes near-exact replica using 3D printer
The Montreal Canadiens haven't brought the Stanley Cup home since 1993 -- but a very convincing replica is sitting in a garage in Boisbriand, Que., about 35 km northwest of Montreal.
-
Hope for 'significant change' in all of sports following Hockey Canada board chair's resignation: lawyer
The recent resignation of Hockey Canada's board chair could be a sign of further departures to come, says Simona Jellinek, a sexual abuse and assault lawyer.
Autos
-
Bill with tax credits for 'North American' electric vehicles passes in U.S. Senate
The new plan to encourage Americans to buy more electric vehicles built in North America, instead of just the United States, has cleared its tallest hurdle, and for the Canadian auto industry, the stakes are enormous.
-
Florida death could be 20th in U.S. caused by Takata air bags
A Florida man who was killed in a traffic crash last month could be the 20th death in the U.S. caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators.
-
Tire-deflating climate activists coming to Vancouver 'soon,' group says
A group of climate activists who 'disarm' SUVs by deflating their tires is preparing to target vehicles in Vancouver, according to a representative.