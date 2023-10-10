U.S. senators see a glimmer of hope for breaking a logjam with China over the fentanyl crisis
A group of U.S. senators visiting Beijing expressed hope Tuesday that they had opened the door ever so slightly to government talks with China on its role in the fentanyl crisis ravaging America.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is heading the group of three Democrats and three Republicans, said Chinese President Xi Jinping had indicated he would consider Schumer's request to appoint a high-level official for talks on the issue.
"I asked him directly to do that, and he didn't say no. He didn't," Schumer told reporters at the end of the delegation's stay in China. "He could have said, `First, as we said before, first remove the sanctions.' He didn't say that."
China has refused to hold talks on fentanyl unless the U.S. lifts trade restrictions placed on a Chinese police forensics science institute in 2020. The fact that Xi did not reject the senator's request outright could be hailed as progress reflects how low U.S.-China relations have fallen.
China, following earlier talks with the U.S., stamped out the production of fentanyl within its borders, but the U.S. alleges that Chinese companies are now supplying the chemical ingredients for fentanyl to Mexican drug cartels.
The visit by the first congressional delegation to China since 2019, and recent visits by the U.S. secretary of state and treasury secretary, have raised hopes that the two countries can find a way at least to stabilize their relationship. Both sides are trying to arrange a meeting between Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden next month.
The senators made trade and fentanyl their main focus in their meetings with Xi and other Chinese government officials.
Sen. Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat, said she spent the majority of her time talking about fentanyl.
"I wanted to ... let the Chinese officials know how this epidemic has affected my small state," she said, saying it affects 1.4 million people and causes about 500 overdose deaths every year.
The U.S. ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, said the senators made more progress on the issue than he expected. Burns, who said he has been pushing the issue for 19 months with little success, credited the senators' sharing their stories of how fentanyl is affecting their communities and people they know.
"What we heard back was expressions of sympathy for the American people," said Burns, who accompanied the senators to their meetings. "And I think a willingness to find a way forward in this very difficult conversation were having. So we're not there yet, but I actually want to credit each of the senators here."
Even if Xi were to follow through on Schumer's request for high-level talks, it won't be an easy one to resolve. Chinese state media made only brief mention of the fentanyl issue in its coverage of the senators' meetings.
Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said fentanyl was an area of disagreement in the talks, with the Chinese side differing with the senators on its ability to control the crisis.
Xi suggested the United States needed to look internally at the reasons behind the fentanyl use epidemic, Hassan said. Chinese government spokespersons have said the U.S. shouldn't blame others for its own policy failures.
Hassan said she told Xi that the U.S. had taken major steps to address the problem and that "now we need China to acknowledge its role and we need to work together."
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Vancouver man killed in Hamas attack on music festival in Israel
A Vancouver man who was missing in Israel was killed in an attack by Hamas on a music festival, the second confirmed Canadian casualty in a massacre that left hundreds dead.
Soldiers asking for donations to help with housing, food costs: memo to Gen. Eyre
The military's chaplain-general says many soldiers are struggling with the high cost of living and morale is the lowest it's been in recent memory.
BREAKING B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year.
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
Israel's military said Tuesday that it had regained effective control over its south and the border with the Gaza Strip four days after Hamas fighters stormed into the country and brought gun battles to its streets for the first time in decades.
'Freedom Convoy' trial evidence a Rorschach test for attitudes about protest: expert
The evidence put forward by the Crown and defence in the criminal trial of two prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizers is so similar, it reflects something of a Rorschach test for how people feel about the massive protest, a criminologist says.
RCMP expected to speak in Sask. community where 'QAnon queen', supporters are located
Saskatchewan RCMP will be speaking from a community hall in Richmound, Sask. Tuesday afternoon where it’s expected they will address the presence of a ‘QAnon queen’ group in the village.
DEVELOPING Here are the latest updates on the Israel-Palestinian war
On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,600 lives, and is only expected to escalate.
'A healing process': Winnipeg tattoo removal technician helps ex-gang members feel free
A Winnipeg tattoo removal technician is helping former gang members leave the lifestyle behind.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year.
-
Calls for more oversight: 'The only people who know what's going on in provincial jails are the inmates'
Unlike the federal corrections system, there is often no independent oversight of provincial jails in Canada.
-
RCMP expected to speak in Sask. community where 'QAnon queen', supporters are located
Saskatchewan RCMP will be speaking from a community hall in Richmound, Sask. Tuesday afternoon where it’s expected they will address the presence of a ‘QAnon queen’ group in the village.
-
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
-
Canadians stuck in Israel as flights are cancelled, embassy closed for Thanksgiving
Some Canadians said they were stuck in Israel amid deadly fighting Sunday, as airlines cancelled flights out of the country and reaching the Canadian Embassy on a holiday weekend proved difficult.
-
Sask. labour groups to hold rally over pronoun policy as rush legislative session begins
Saskatchewan labour groups are holding a rally at the legislative building on Tuesday, as provincial lawmakers gather two weeks early to pass a controversial piece of legislation.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Here are the latest updates on the Israel-Palestinian war
On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,600 lives, and is only expected to escalate.
-
What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
Israel's military said Tuesday that it had regained effective control over its south and the border with the Gaza Strip four days after Hamas fighters stormed into the country and brought gun battles to its streets for the first time in decades.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Officer says death toll from Hamas attack over 1,000. It's the deadliest attack in Israeli history
An Israeli military official says the death toll from Hamas' surprise attack over the weekend has now risen above 1,000.
-
Donald Trump's civil fraud trial resumes with ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg on the witness stand
As Donald Trump's longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg helped spare his real estate empire from its last existential threat, staving off insolvency after casino bankruptcies and an airline failure in the 1990s.
-
Finnish president says undersea gas and telecom cables damaged by 'external activity'
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto says damage to an undersea gas pipeline and telecommunications cable connecting Finland and Estonia appears to have been caused by "external activity."
-
U.S. senators see a glimmer of hope for breaking a logjam with China over the fentanyl crisis
A group of U.S. senators visiting Beijing expressed hope Tuesday that they had opened the door ever so slightly to government talks with China on its role in the fentanyl crisis ravaging America.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year.
-
'They're not freedom fighters': Trudeau, Poilievre speak at Jewish community centre after Hamas attack
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators spilled onto streets in several Canadian cities on Thanksgiving Day while the prime minister and Opposition leader spoke at a vigil at a Jewish community centre, following a weekend of deadly fighting in the Middle East.
-
'It will get worse before it gets better': Joly on Israel conflict; says 3 Canadians reported missing
The escalating conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip will definitely worsen before we see any improvement, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday.
Health
-
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year.
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
Sci-Tech
-
Ancient tree showed remnants of the largest-ever solar storm: researchers
An ancient tree held evidence of the largest solar storm in Earth's history, a process researchers say can be used to identify the risks in the future.
-
Seals, seabirds and scientists: Why this remote island is a radio astronomer's paradise
Somewhere between the balmy shores of South Africa and frigid coast of Antarctica, there lies Marion Island. Considered one of the world's remotest regions, it's home to nothing but seals, birds and, naturally, the occasional scientist.
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.
Entertainment
-
Brooke Burke reflects on her connection with Derek Hough during their time on 'DWTS'
Brooke Burke and Derek Hough seemed to have chemistry during their time competing together on 'Dancing With the Stars' and now we know why.
-
Hollywood writers vote to approve contract deal that ended strike as actors negotiate
Hollywood writers have voted almost unanimously to approve the contract agreement reached by their union leaders that ended a strike after nearly five months, while actors remain in negotiations to find a way out of their own strike.
-
Michael Chiarello, Food Network chef, dead at 61
Michael Chiarello, a prominent chef known for appearing on 'Top Chef,' has died. He was 61.
Business
-
Stock market today: Wall Street points higher on hints that interest rate hikes may abate
Wall Street is following global markets higher before Tuesday's opening bell on some potentially encouraging news about interest rates, which have been dragging markets lower since the summer.
-
Donald Trump's civil fraud trial resumes with ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg on the witness stand
As Donald Trump's longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg helped spare his real estate empire from its last existential threat, staving off insolvency after casino bankruptcies and an airline failure in the 1990s.
-
IMF outlook worsens for a 'limping' world economy. Mideast war poses new uncertainty
The world economy has lost momentum from the impact of higher interest rates, the invasion of Ukraine and widening geopolitical rifts, and it now faces new uncertainty from the war between Israel and Hamas militants, International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
Powerball jackpot grows to US$1.55 billion for Monday; cash option worth US$679.8 million
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated US$1.55 billion for Monday night's drawing after no one matched the game's six numbers for the giant prize Saturday.
-
Billionaire with 'more wine than could be drunk in a lifetime' to sell 25,000 bottles worth US$50M
Taiwanese billionaire Pierre Chen is auctioning off 25,000 bottles of wine from his vast collection, with some of the rarest items expected to fetch as much as US$190,000 each.
-
Doggy paddler of the bay: Missing dog from Maine found on island in New Brunswick
Frankie the dog, originally from Maine, went missing on Sept. 9 and was found on an island in New Brunswick, with many wondering how the dog made the long journey and swim.
Sports
-
Confident India aims to maintain perfect start when it takes on Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup
Beating five-time champion Australia in its opening match has given India extra confidence for the rest of the group stage at the Cricket World Cup.
-
The art of the chirp: NHL players on what makes a good trash-talker, just in time for the season
Nazem Kadri has been involved in more than a few verbal sparring matches and the Calgary forward certainly knows how to dish it out during any on-ice war of words. But what makes a good trash-talker? Is it doing a deep dive into an opponent's past in search of that stinging nugget of information?
-
Big win for England over Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup. Sri Lanka sets tough target for Pakistan
Dawid Malan's century set up England's first win at the Cricket World Cup with a 137-run victory over Bangladesh on Tuesday.
Autos
-
GM workers hit the picket lines at three facilities in Ontario
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.