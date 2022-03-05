U.S. Republican senators Marco Rubio and Steve Daines are being criticized after tweeting photos of a video call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday. Some of their colleagues say the photos could put Zelensky in danger.

Rubio and Daines tweeted Saturday that they were on a Zoom call with Zelensky, sharing photos of the Ukrainian leader wearing his trademark army-green shirt in front of a white wall with the Ukrainian flag.

Zelensky had met several American lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties over Zoom, asking the U.S. to send more warplanes, establish a no-fly zone over his country and tighten sanctions against Russia.

But as Russian troops continue their assault on Ukraine and push towards Kyiv, Zelensky has remained in the country, despite the threats to his safety. Zelensky even told the U.S. lawmakers on the call that it may be the last time they see him alive.

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips, who also participated in the call, called the tweets from Daines and Rubio "appalling and reckless ignorance."

"The Ukrainian Ambassador very intentionally asked each of us on the zoom to NOT share anything on social media during the meeting to protect the security of President Zelenskyy," Phillips tweeted.

Rep. Jason Crow, another Democratic congressman also criticized the tweets, saying, "Lives are at stake."

"The lack of discipline in Congress is truly astounding. If an embattled wartime leader asks you to keep quiet about a meeting, you better keep quiet about the meeting," he tweeted. "I’m not saying a damn thing."

Even some Republicans joined the chorus condemning the tweets. Michael Steele, who is the former chair of the Republican National Committee, tweeted at Rubio, "You were specifically asked NOT to share this briefing with Zelensky. Why would you risk his safety for a tweet?"

With files from The Associated Press.

