U.S. senator unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
Upending the political debate, U.S. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a nationwide abortion ban Tuesday, sending shockwaves through both parties and igniting fresh debate on a fraught issue weeks before the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.
Graham's own Republican Party leaders did not immediately embrace his abortion ban bill, which would prohibit the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy with rare exceptions, and has almost no chance of becoming law in the Democratic-held Congress. Democrats torched it as an alarming signal of where “MAGA” Republicans are headed if they win control of the House and Senate in November.
“America's got to make some decisions,” Graham said at a news conference at the Capitol.
The South Carolina Republican said that rather than shying away from the Supreme Court's ruling this summer overturning Roe v. Wade's nearly 50-year right to abortion access, Republicans are preparing to fight to make a nationwide abortion ban federal law.
“Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, we're going nowhere,” the senator said while flanked by female advocates from the anti-abortion movement. “We welcome the debate. We welcome the vote in the United States Senate as to what America should look like in 2022.”
Reaction was swift, fierce and unwavering from Democrats who viewed Graham's legislation as an extreme example of the far-right's hold on the GOP, and as a political gift of self-inflicted pain for Republican candidates now having to answer questions about an abortion ban heading toward the midterm elections.
“A nationwide abortion ban - that's the contrast between the two parties, plain and simple,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington who is in her own fight for reelection, said Republicans “want to force” women to stay pregnant and deliver babies.
“To anyone who thought they were safe, here is the painful reality,” she said. “Republicans are coming for your rights.”
The sudden turn of events comes in a razor-tight election season as Republicans hoping to win control of Congress are struggling to recapture momentum, particularly after the Supreme Court's landmark decision sparked deep concerns among some voters, with signs of female voters peeling away from the GOP.
In a midterm election where the party out of the White House traditionally holds an advantage, even more so this year with President Joe Biden's lackluster approval ratings, the Democrats have regained their own momentum pushing back the GOP candidates in House and Senate races.
Tuesday's announcement set up an immediate split screen with Biden and Democrats poised to celebrate their accomplishments in a ceremony at the White House after passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and Republicans forced to answer for Graham's proposed abortion ban.
“This bill is wildly out of step with what Americans believe,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
“While President Biden and Vice President Harris are focused on the historic passage of the Inflation Reduction Act to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, health care, and energy - and to take unprecedented action to address climate change - Republicans in Congress are focused on taking rights away from millions of women,” Jean-Pierre said.
Graham's legislation has almost zero chance of becoming law, but it elevates the abortion issue at a time when other Republicans would prefer to focus on inflation, border security and Biden's leadership.
The Republican bill would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in cases of rape, incest or risk to the physical health of the mother. Graham said it would put the U.S. on par with many countries in Europe and around the world.
In particular, Graham's bill would leave in place state laws that are more restrictive. That provision is notable because many Republicans have argued that the Supreme Court's ruling leaves the abortion issue for the states to decide. But the legislation from the Republicans makes it clear states are only allowed to decide the issue if their abortion bans are more stringent.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who is one seat away from majority control, declined to embrace Graham's legislation.
“I think every Republican senator running this year in these contested races has an answer as to how they feel about the issue,” McConnell said. He said most GOP senators prefer having the issue dealt with by the states, rather than at the federal level. “So I leave it up to our candidates who are quite capable of handling this issue to determine for them what their response is.”
The Democratic senators most at risk this fall and other Democratic candidates running for Congress appeared eager to fight against Graham's proposed nationwide abortion ban.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Nevada Democrat, tweeted that Graham “and every other anti-choice extremist can take a hike.”
Her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, has during his campaign insisted that abortion is protected in the state constitution, which it may no longer be under this bill.
In Colorado, another Democrat up for reelection, Sen. Michael Bennet, tweeted: “A nationwide abortion ban is outrageous. ”
Bennet pledged “to defend a woman's right to make her own health care decisions, no matter what ZIP code she lives in. We cannot afford to let the Republicans take back the Senate.”
His opponent in Colorado, Republican Joe O'Dea, who supports putting abortion access that had been guaranteed under Roe v. Wade into law, agreed, in part: “A Republican ban is as reckless and tone deaf as is Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer's hostility to considering any compromise on late term abortion, parental notification or conscience protections for religious hospitals.”
The races for control of Congress are tight in the split 50-50 Senate, where one seat determines majority control, and in the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi can afford to lose only a few seats.
Pelosi called Graham's bill the “clearest signal of extreme MAGA Republicans' intent to criminalize women's health freedom in all 50 states and arrest doctors for providing basic care. Make no mistake: if Republicans get the chance, they will work to pass laws even more draconian than this bill.”
Republican leaders on Capitol Hill tried to hold the party together amid the differences.
“I think that what it's attempting to do is probably change the conversation a little bit,” said Sen. John Thune, a South Dakota Republican and second-ranking party leader.
“Democrats are implying that all Republicans are for a ban without exceptions, and that's not true,” Thune said. “There are Republicans who are in favor of restrictions. And I think this is an attempt to at least put something out there that reflects the views of a lot of Republicans who are in favor of some restrictions.”
Associated Press writers Kevin Freking in Washington and Nick Riccardi in Denver contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why is Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lined with lead?
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, which arrived in London from Edinburgh on Tuesday, is made out of English oak and lined with lead in a royal tradition dating back hundreds of years.
Trudeau announces 'federal holiday' for Queen's funeral, but here's who'll actually have the day off
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified the designation only applies to federal government employees.
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to London on Tuesday evening, making its way toward the monarch's home, Buckingham Palace, as crowds lined the route to bid her a final farewell.
Business group opposes Sept. 19 statutory holiday for Queen
A group that represents Canadian businesses is urging provincial governments not to follow the federal government and make Monday, Sept. 19 a holiday.
U.S. senator unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
Upending the political debate, U.S. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a nationwide abortion ban Tuesday, sending shockwaves through both parties and igniting fresh debate on a fraught issue weeks before the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.
Japanese, contemporary cuisine figure prominently in first Toronto Michelin Guide
Toronto can now boast to being home to more than a dozen Michelin-star eateries, including a two-star sushi restaurant run by a celebrated chef previously recognized by the prestigious food guide.
'It's horrific': Demands for change after staff unavailable to treat alleged N.B. sexual assault victim
Reaction and demands for change are getting louder after New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network confirmed a woman was asked to leave and come back later for a sexual assault forensic examination because of staffing shortages.
'Significant' reduction in nitrogen emissions possible without risking food security, Fertilizer Canada says
It's possible to reduce the Canadian agriculture industry's greenhouse gas emissions from nitrogen fertilizer by 14 per cent without risking food security, according to a new report, but the government's 30 per cent target is 'unrealistic.'
NEW | Suspect in GTA shooting rampage was a former employee of Milton auto body shop, cousin of victim says
New details are emerging about a gunman who fatally shot a Toronto police officer at a Mississauga coffee shop on Monday afternoon and then opened fire on three people at a Milton auto body shop less than an hour later, killing one of them.
Canada
-
Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact
The Royal British Columbia Museum apologized Tuesday and admitted for the first time that one of its artifacts is not, in fact, a centuries-old Indigenous stone monument, as museum curators had claimed. Rather, the stone carving was created five years ago by a Victoria hobbyist with no ties to local Indigenous culture, despite the museum's grand assertions about the stone's historic significance to the First Peoples of Vancouver Island.
-
'It's horrific': Demands for change after staff unavailable to treat alleged N.B. sexual assault victim
Reaction and demands for change are getting louder after New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network confirmed a woman was asked to leave and come back later for a sexual assault forensic examination because of staffing shortages.
-
Oakview Place abuse investigation: Two health-care aides facing assault charges
Two health-care aides are facing assault charges following an investigation into abuse allegations at Extendicare Oakview Place in Winnipeg.
-
Indigenous residents question RCMP failure to issue warnings about N.S. mass shooter
An inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard today from Indigenous residents who complained about the RCMP's failure to issue timely warnings as the killer passed near two First Nations during his 13-hour rampage.
-
Canadians are rethinking their financial goals post-pandemic: poll
A new study has found that the pandemic provided Canadians the opportunity to rethink their financial goals, with many moving, switching careers and planning to travel.
World
-
U.S. senator unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
Upending the political debate, U.S. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a nationwide abortion ban Tuesday, sending shockwaves through both parties and igniting fresh debate on a fraught issue weeks before the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.
-
Canada to match individual donations for Pakistan floods, provide $25M in aid
The federal government will match donations from Canadians to help the people of Pakistan, where a humanitarian emergency has been caused by massive flooding.
-
-
U.S.: Russia spent US$300M to covertly influence world politics
Russia has covertly spent more than US$300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable.
-
In Northern Ireland, praise for monarchy vies with disdain
As King Charles III arrived in Northern Ireland for the first visit since his mother's death elevated him to the throne, the voices of Belfast offered a sharp reminder of the country's complicated bloody political realities.
-
UN: Food exports from Ukraine are up, Russia fertilizer down
Food exports from Ukraine and Russia have increased since a July 22 grain deal, but critically needed fertilizer exports from Russia are still down despite being covered by the agreement.
Politics
-
Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
-
Quebec MP quits Conservative caucus after Poilievre win, to sit as an independent
Quebec MP Alain Rayes says he's leaving the Conservative caucus and will sit as an independent MP in the House of Commons, after Pierre Poilievre was named the party's new leader.
-
Trudeau announces 'federal holiday' for Queen's funeral, but here's who'll actually have the day off
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified the designation only applies to federal government employees.
Health
-
Monkeypox death confirmed by L.A. County health officials
A Los Angeles County resident with a compromised immune system has died from monkeypox, local health officials announced Monday. It's believed to be the first U.S. fatality from the disease.
-
U.S. President Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new 'national purpose' -- his administration's effort to end cancer 'as we know it.'
-
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
Sci-Tech
-
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to have SIM card tray in Canada, unlike U.S. models
Although Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays, the Canadian models will continue to support physical SIM cards.
-
James Webb Space Telescope releases out-of-this-world images of Orion Nebula
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured spectacular images of a stellar nursery in the heart of the Orion Nebula, and the project has a very special connection to London, Ont.’s Western University.
-
Bezos rocket fails during liftoff, only experiments aboard
Jeff Bezos' rocket company suffered its first launch failure Monday. No one was aboard, only science experiments.
Entertainment
-
Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and had to film his first colonoscopy
After losing a bet with a friend, Ryan Reynolds filmed his first colonoscopy and doctors made what they called a potentially life-saving discovery during the procedure.
-
Quinta Brunson had to step over Jimmy Kimmel to accept her Emmy
Quinta Brunson brought the audience to its feet when she won her first Emmy -- but at her feet during the moment was Jimmy Kimmel, who pretended to be unconscious and stayed on the floor while she accepted her award as part of an intended joke that ended up miffing some viewers.
-
Selma Blair receives standing ovation at the Emmys
Actress Selma Blair made a surprise appearance at Monday's Emmy Awards to present the final award of the night and brought the audience to their feet.
Business
-
North American markets tumble as U.S. stocks suffer worst drop since June 2020
North American markets tumbled Tuesday after the latest reading on U.S. inflation disappointed traders, with Canada's main stock index down more than 300 points and all three major U.S. stock indexes seeing their worst day since June 2020.
-
Whistleblower to U.S. Congress: China, India had agents working for Twitter
The former security chief at Twitter told Congress that the social media platform is plagued by weak cyber defences that make it vulnerable to exploitation by "teenagers, thieves and spies" and put the privacy of its users at risk. Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations Tuesday.
-
Twitter shareholders vote in favor of Elon Musk's US$44 billion offer
Twitter Inc's shareholders approved a US$44 billion buyout by Elon Musk on Tuesday, handing over the deal's outcome to a court battle in which the billionaire is trying to scrap the purchase.
Lifestyle
-
Japanese, contemporary cuisine figure prominently in first Toronto Michelin Guide
Toronto can now boast to being home to more than a dozen Michelin-star eateries, including a two-star sushi restaurant run by a celebrated chef previously recognized by the prestigious food guide.
-
Here are the Toronto restaurants that now have a Michelin star
Just over a dozen Toronto restaurants have been bestowed with prestigious Michelin stars—making them the first Canadian eateries to receive the global recognition.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact
The Royal British Columbia Museum apologized Tuesday and admitted for the first time that one of its artifacts is not, in fact, a centuries-old Indigenous stone monument, as museum curators had claimed. Rather, the stone carving was created five years ago by a Victoria hobbyist with no ties to local Indigenous culture, despite the museum's grand assertions about the stone's historic significance to the First Peoples of Vancouver Island.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada told Ottawa of its National Equity Fund in 2019
Hockey Canada asked the federal government in 2019 if it could self-govern its safe-sport cases, despite facing a 'significant potential claim.'
-
Canadian former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dies at 34
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou died at the age of 34, with media reporting the Canadian had been battling stage 4 liver cancer.
-
Russell Wilson booed in return to Seattle as Denver Broncos lose to Seahawks
He might've brought the Seattle Seahawks their first Super Bowl title, but upon his return to the Pacific Northwest with his new team on Monday, Russell Wilson certainly didn't get a hero's welcome.
Autos
-
Verstappen wins Italian GP for 1st time to close in on title
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen again made light work of starting down the grid as he won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to leave him within touching distance of a second successive title.
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.