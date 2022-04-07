A key Democratic senator will tour Canada's oil sands next week to pressure U.S. President Joe Biden to revive a critical pipeline project he scrapped on his first day in office.

Joe Manchin, chair of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, plans to visit two sites in Fort McMurray, Alta., and discuss "North American energy security and how Alberta can provide more of the U.S.' energy needs," according to officials.

Manchin's office tells CTV News they "will have a full release following Senator Manchin’s visit, but not before."

His visit comes as Americans struggle with soaring gas prices, and a White House scrambling to fill an energy vacuum to replace banned Russian oil.

The U.S. has asked Venezuela and Iran to boost production, and are reportedly engaging with Canada to boost imports, but not through new pipelines.

Manchin, a moderate Democrat who often clashes with his own party, has urged Biden to restore federal permits to build the Keystone Pipeline - a project that would transmit thousands of litres of crude oil from Alberta to refineries in Texas. Biden and the White House have rejected that idea.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney confirmed the upcoming trip, adding Manchin also invited him to appear before the Senate Energy Committee.

"If we saw a signal from Washington about a willingness to build another major pipeline, the energy companies would respond by investing and expanding their current production," Kenney said.

Canadian officials forecast domestic industries have the capacity to "incrementally increase" U.S. oil and gas exports up to 300,000 barrels per day, mostly via rail.

Kenney says that's barely enough to impact American demand.

"Our message to the administration is, help us help you displace a dictator's oil, not just from Russia, but from OPEC," Kenney said.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, an advocate for the Keystone project, says the White House won't revive the pipeline because it doesn't want to upset progressive Democrats.

"The administration is going to say it is too late, because the administration is going to want to save face," Cassidy said in an interview with CTV News.

"Clearly, economy, climate, national security and energy means we should be going with Canada, not with Venezuela or not with Iran," he said.