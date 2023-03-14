Russian missile hits another Ukraine apartment block, 1 dead

Garbage piles up in Paris as pension strike continues

The City of Light is losing its lustre with tons of garbage piling up on Paris sidewalks as sanitation workers were on strike for a ninth day Tuesday. The creeping squalor is the most visible sign of widespread anger over a bill to raise the French retirement age by two years.

