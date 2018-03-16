U.S. says Russian hack did not compromise nuclear plants
This Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2007 file picture shows a cooling tower at the Salem nuclear power plant owned by the Public Service Energy Group and a building on a small farm in Lower Alloways Creek Township, N.J., in rural Salem County. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Matthew Daly, The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 1:48PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says a Russian government hacking operation did not compromise operations at any of the nation's commercial nuclear power plants.
The commission says in a statement that corporate networks at some of the 99 plants licensed by the NRC were affected by the 2017 hack aimed at the U.S. energy grid and other infrastructure, but no safety, security or emergency preparedness functions were affected.
U.S. nuclear plants are designed as operational "islands" that are not connected to the internet and other networks. Nuclear power provides about 20 per cent of the nation's electricity.
The Nuclear Energy Institute, an industry lobbying group, said the Russian hacking campaign targeting U.S. infrastructure "demonstrated that America's nuclear plants can withstand a nation-state sponsored attack."
