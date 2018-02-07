

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- Trump administration officials say only four organizations have refused to accept new rules for spending U.S. assistance that ban health care funds from being used to promote or perform abortions overseas. The International Planned Parenthood Federation is among those that declined.

The officials said that out of 733 organizations whose funding came up for renewal under the new restrictions, 729 had agreed to the rules and had their grants approved. Another roughly 500 existing grants have not yet been subjected to the new criteria.

The officials were not immediately able to provide the amounts of the declined grants. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly preview an interim review of the policy.