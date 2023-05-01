U.S. says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
The White House said Monday it now estimates that just since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed, as Ukraine has rebuffed a heavy assault by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.
In what has become a grinding war of attrition, the fiercest battles have been in the eastern Donetsk region, where Russia is struggling to encircle the city of Bakhmut in the face of dogged Ukrainian defence.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. estimate is based on newly declassified American intelligence. He did not detail how the intelligence community derived the number.
Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in November that Russia had suffered well over 100,000 killed or wounded in the first eight months of the war. The new figures suggest that Russian losses have dramatically accelerated in recent months.
Troops from Russia's Wagner mercenary group and other forces are fighting Ukrainian troops house-to-house to try to gain control of what has become known as the "road of life" -- the last remaining road west still in Ukrainian hands, which makes it critical for supplies and fresh troops. Both sides have cited gains in recent days.
Kirby said nearly half those killed since December are Wagner forces, many of them convicts who were released from prison to join Russia's fight. He said the Wagner forces were "thrown into combat and without sufficient combat or combat training, combat leadership, or any sense of organizational command and control."
The White House has repeatedly sought to highlight the cost -- both human and weaponry -- to Russia of Bakhmut, which it argues has limited strategic importance to the overall trajectory of the war. Some analysts, however, note that taking control Bakhmut could be helpful to Russian efforts to advance on the larger cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in the Donetsk region
Kirby said the Russian casualty count for "this little town of Bakhmut" was in line with some of the fiercest periods of fighting during World War II, including the Battle of the Bulge, the last major German offensive campaign on the Western Front, and the Guadalcanal campaign, the first major Allied offensive against Japan.
"It's three times the number of killed in action that the United States faced on the Guadalcanal campaign in World War II and that was over the course of five months," Kirby said.
Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, the head of Ukrainian ground forces, said Russia continued to exert "maximum effort" to take Bakhmut but that it so far had failed.
"In some parts of the city, the enemy was counterattacked by our units and left some positions," he said.
Kirby declined to say how many Ukrainian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Milley said in November that Ukrainian casualties were probably also about 100,000.
--
AP writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed reporting.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
WATCH
WATCH | Driver rescued after plunging into a California ravine
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.
Florida Panthers limit non-U.S. residents from buying Maple Leafs playoff road tickets
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
U.S. says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
The White House said Monday it now estimates that just since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed, as Ukraine has rebuffed a heavy assault by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.
Royal Canadian Navy introduces no-strings-attached pilot program amid recruitment crisis
In an attempt to boost recruitment numbers amid staffing shortages, the Royal Canadian Navy is introducing a program to allow people interested in joining the navy to get the full experience with no strings attached.
Growing search for Texas gunman who killed 5 enters 3rd day
The search in Texas for a gunman who fatally shot five neighbours with an AR-style rifle entered a third day Monday after authorities over the weekend widened a dragnet near Houston while acknowledging they had little sense of the killer's possible whereabouts.
RCMP performing 'psychological autopsy' on James Smith Cree Nation killer
RCMP may never fully learn why Myles Sanderson went on a deadly stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation, but they may be able to offer answers that some experts say could help victims’ families make sense of it all.
Here's how Canadians can watch King Charles III's coronation on May 6
As the Royal Family prepares for King Charles III's coronation on May 6, CTV News will be offering live coverage of ceremony. Follow our live blog on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app for the latest updates.
Conservative MP says feds did not brief him on alleged threats to his family in China
Conservative member of Parliament Michael Chong says Ottawa should have informed him about potential threats to his family made by China's government.
Canada
-
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
-
Strike over for 120,000 public servants as union inks tentative deal with feds
The country's largest federal public-sector union reached a tentative contract agreement with the government overnight, covering more than 120,000 public servants across the country and bringing them back to work after a 12-day strike.
-
Writ drops for Alberta provincial election on May 29
The writ for the Alberta election has dropped, with voters heading to the polls on May 29 in what could be a squeaker of a result.
-
Here's how Canadians can watch King Charles III's coronation on May 6
As the Royal Family prepares for King Charles III's coronation on May 6, CTV News will be offering live coverage of ceremony. Follow our live blog on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app for the latest updates.
-
Second suspect arrested in connection with shooting of former Montreal Mafia boss's son
Officers from Quebec's organized crime squad (ENRCO) have arrested a second suspect in connection with the shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto, the son of late Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto.
-
Alleged Chinese police stations still open in Quebec, despite minister's claims
Two Montreal-area community groups under investigation for allegedly hosting secret Chinese government police stations say they are operating normally.
World
-
Here's how Canadians can watch King Charles III's coronation on May 6
As the Royal Family prepares for King Charles III's coronation on May 6, CTV News will be offering live coverage of ceremony. Follow our live blog on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app for the latest updates.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Driver rescued after plunging into a California ravine
A driver was rescued after their car went over a cliff and plunged into a ravine last Friday in Marin County, Calif.
-
Al Jazeera says long-held correspondent released in Egypt
The satellite news network Al Jazeera said Monday that a correspondent for one of its channels held in Egypt since 2019 has been released from pre-trial detention.
-
Pope speaks of secret peace 'mission,' help for Ukraine kids
Pope Francis on Sunday revealed that a secret peace 'mission' in Russia's war in Ukraine was under way, though he gave no details, and said the Vatican is willing to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war.
-
U.S. says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
The White House said Monday it now estimates that just since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed, as Ukraine has rebuffed a heavy assault by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.
-
Operator in limo crash that killed 20 goes on trial in NY
Nearly five years after a stretch limousine packed with birthday revellers careened down a hill and off a road in rural upstate New York, killing 20 people, the operator of the company that rented out the vehicle is going on trial.
Politics
-
Conservative MP says feds did not brief him on alleged threats to his family in China
Conservative member of Parliament Michael Chong says Ottawa should have informed him about potential threats to his family made by China's government.
-
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.
-
Liberals to outline revised amendments concerning assault-style firearms
After several days of behind-the-scenes negotiations, the Liberal government is set to outline a revamped approach to restricting assault-style firearms.
Health
-
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
-
Study points to better care for babies born to opioid users
Babies born to opioid users had shorter hospital stays and needed less medication when their care emphasized parent involvement, skin-to-skin contact and a quiet environment, researchers reported Sunday.
-
How to create a 'win-win' situation for workplace mental health: psychologist
Whether it's a mental health day or a reduced workload, there are a number of ways that employers and employees can deal with workplace stress to the benefit of everyone, a Toronto-based psychologist says.
Sci-Tech
-
ChatGPT may have better bedside manner than some doctors, but it lacks some expertise
ChatGPT can be a useful tool for patients who are seeking medical information and guidance, but the artificial intelligence tool can't fully replace the value of a human physician -- it says so itself.
-
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
-
China's Mars rover finds signs of recent water in sand dunes
Water may be more widespread and recent on Mars than previously thought, based on observations of Martian sand dunes by China's rover.
Entertainment
-
Gwyneth Paltrow won't recoup attorney fees in ski crash suit
Gwyneth Paltrow will not recoup the attorneys' fees she paid to successfully defend herself against a lawsuit from a 76-year-old retired optometrist who claimed she was at fault for crashing into him at a posh Utah ski resort in 2016.
-
'Cheers' bar, 'Tonight Show' set among TV history at auction
A dizzying number of props, sets and costumes from beloved TV shows will be sold in early June -- from the bar where Sam Malone greeted customers on 'Cheers' to the pink confection Barbara Eden wore in 'I Dream of Jeannie' to the set from Archie and Edith Bunker's timeworn living room from 'All in the Family.'
-
Michael J. Fox calls Parkinson's disease 'the gift that keeps on taking' in candid new interview
Michael J. Fox is focused on optimism and gratitude as he discusses living with Parkinson's disease in a new interview with Jane Pauley for 'CBS Sunday Morning.'
Business
-
Wage increases secured by striking workers shouldn't be seen as 'fat cat': experts
Labour experts say the wage increases deal secured by the country's largest federal public-sector union today are far from the hefty gains some might perceive them to be.
-
World's workers rally on May Day; France braces for protests
People squeezed by inflation and demanding economic justice took to the streets across Asia and Europe to mark May Day on Monday, in a global outpouring of worker discontent not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic sent the world into lockdowns.
-
Enbridge buys underground natural gas storage facility from Fortis for $400 million
Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to buy a large underground natural gas storage facility in B.C. for $400 million.
Lifestyle
-
'Mom, these bad men have me': She believes scammers cloned her daughter's voice in a fake kidnapping
Jennifer DeStefano's phone rang in January with a terrifying call from her sobbing 15-year-old daughter, saying she'd been kidnapped. But as a relieved DeStefano soon learned, her daughter was safe and the call was a scam.
-
Adidas sued by shareholders over its failed Ye partnership
Adidas shareholders filed a class-action lawsuit against the brand, accusing it of failing to warn investors about the antisemitism and "extreme behaviour" exhibited by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, before their partnership ended last year.
-
Silencing your notifications after work makes you a better leader, study says
A new study by University of Florida researchers found that ignoring work emails when at home and disconnecting from work can help you to be a better leader.
Sports
-
Snoop Dogg involved in Senators ownership bid
Snoop Dogg is part of a prospective Ottawa Senators ownership group, the rapper confirmed on social media Monday.
-
Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter
The Calgary Flames have parted ways with head coach Darryl Sutter, the team announced Monday.
-
Florida Panthers limit non-U.S. residents from buying Maple Leafs playoff road tickets
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
Autos
-
Plenty of pole positions for Leclerc, but few wins
Charles Leclerc is the first driver in Formula One history to win the pole position in two qualifying sessions on the same weekend. He didn't come close to winning either race: the story of his career.
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.