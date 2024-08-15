U.S.-Russian dual national jailed for 12 years on treason charges for US$52 donation to Ukraine

Major water main break floods Montreal near the Jacques Cartier Bridge
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
U.S.-Russian dual national Ksenia Khavana was convicted Thursday of treason in a Russian court and sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges stemming from a donation of about US$52 to a charity aiding Ukraine.
Khavana, identified by Russian authorities by her maiden name of Ksenia Karelina, was arrested in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg in February and pleaded guilty in a closed trial last week, news reports said.
Khavana, a 33-year-old former ballet dancer, reportedly obtained U.S. citizenship after marrying an American and moving to Los Angeles. She had returned to Russia to visit her family.
She reportedly had her phone confiscated after arriving in Yekaterinburg in January and police found evidence on the phone of the donation. Soon before her planned departure she was jailed for 15 days on petty hooliganism charges and then charged with treason.
Russia's Federal Security Service said she "proactively collected money in the interests of one of the Ukrainian organizations, which was subsequently used to purchase tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons, and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces."
The rights group The First Department said the charges stem from a US$51.80 donation to a U.S. charity. The trial took place in Yekaterinburg, about 880 miles (1,420 kilometres) east of Moscow.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that the conviction and sentencing of Khavana, was "nothing less than vindictive cruelty." He said U.S. officials were working to gain consular access to Khavana.
"We're talking about 50 bucks," Kirby added. "To call that treason is absolutely ludicrous"
Khavana's attorney, Mikhail Mushailov, said he planned to appeal the verdict.
"She admitted guilt in part in transferring the funds, but did not admit her intent to transfer the funds to the organizations where they were most likely received," he said.
"She did not assume that the funds she transferred would be used for anti-Russian actions," he said, according to the Interfax news agency.
Since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has sharply cracked down on dissent and has passed laws that criminalize criticism of the operation in Ukraine and remarks considered to discredit the Russian military. Concern has risen since then that Russia is targeting U.S. nationals for arrest.
On Aug. 1, Russia and the West held the largest prisoner exchange since the end of the Cold War. Included in the swap was Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and American corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom were convicted of espionage charges that they vehemently denied, and U.S.-Russian dual national Alsu Kurmasheva, a Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe journalist sentenced to 6 1/2 years for spreading "false information" about the Russian military.
Russia also released several prominent opposition figures who were imprisoned for criticizing the Ukraine military operation.
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
A wrongful death lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is serving as a reminder to consumers of the importance of reading the fine print when signing up for a streaming service or smartphone app.
Air quality advisories and an interactive smoke map show Canadians in nearly every part of the country are being impacted by wildfires.
Pop powerhouses, American classics, British artists and the estates of deceased legends -- many musicians have objected to Donald Trump using their songs at campaign events.
Now that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris ' running mate, his drunken driving arrest from 1995 in Nebraska — long before he entered politics — is getting renewed scrutiny.
Jasper, Alta., residents are beginning to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite three weeks ago.
A man from the Greater Toronto Area said he was refused a car rental because he wanted to pay with a prepaid credit card.
More evidence has emerged that Mexican authorities disposed of the bodies of dissidents in 'death flights' during the country's 1965-1990 'dirty war.'
Nearly 10 months after the death of Matthew Perry, the long-simmering investigation into the ketamine that killed him came dramatically into public view with the announcement that five people had been charged with having roles in the overdose of the beloved 'Friends' star.
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
Jasper, Alta., residents are beginning to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite three weeks ago.
A Barrie man was ordered to appear in person for a contempt of court hearing Wednesday for repeated courtroom outbursts and vulgar language directed toward a female judge.
The University of Winnipeg has finished its investigation into a cyberattack that crippled the school this spring, and found more people may have been impacted.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in July climbed 16 per cent compared with June.
An elementary school teacher from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a two-day suspension for incidents of professional misconduct, which included briefly taping the word 'poop' onto a student's arm.
Thousands of people marched through various Indian cities Friday to protest the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government hospital, demanding justice and better security at medical campuses and hospitals.
Police in New Zealand have so far accounted for 41 chunks of methamphetamine enclosed in candy wrappers — each a potentially lethal amount of the drug — that were unknowingly distributed by an Auckland food bank.
More imported cases of a new mpox strain will appear in Europe in the coming weeks but the risk of sustained transmission remains low, the head of Europe's disease prevention agency said on Friday.
Some families of hostages held in Gaza believe the latest round of cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas could be the last best chance to set their loved ones free after more than 300 days of captivity.
An influential aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the West and the U.S.-led NATO alliance had helped to plan Ukraine's surprise attack on Russia's Kursk region, something Washington has denied.
A prisoner serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport van earlier this week was captured Friday at a North Carolina hotel, authorities said.
The Canada Border Services Agency plans to implement an app that uses facial recognition technology to keep track of people who have been ordered to be deported from the country.
The federal government says the Ukrainian army can use military equipment provided by Canada inside Russia.
Canada is selling its former Manhattan residence, which used to house its consulate general in New York.
More imported cases of a new mpox strain will appear in Europe in the coming weeks but the risk of sustained transmission remains low, the head of Europe's disease prevention agency said on Friday.
An Australian weather presenter who suffered a panic attack on air is using the moment to spread awareness about the mental health disorder.
There’s a renewed call for a public inquiry into why so many New Brunswickers have come down with neurodegenerative symptoms and illnesses.
Triple Point Resources Ltd. CEO Julie Lemieux wants people to understand the sheer size of the Fischell Salt Dome, a geological formation on Newfoundland's west coast she says could play a key role in the green energy transition.
If you use soft plastic fishing lures when spending a day on the water, you might want to change it up.
The first of four supermoons this year rises next week, providing tantalizing views of Earth’s constant companion.
Ontario’s top court is expected to deliver its ruling today in the case of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is challenging his sexual assault conviction.
Los Angeles police have arrested four suspects in the fatal shooting of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor.
Nearly 10 months after the death of Matthew Perry, the long-simmering investigation into the ketamine that killed him came dramatically into public view with the announcement that five people had been charged with having roles in the overdose of the beloved 'Friends' star.
A wrongful death lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is serving as a reminder to consumers of the importance of reading the fine print when signing up for a streaming service or smartphone app.
Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon has rejected the Canadian National Railway Company's request to intervene in the ongoing labour dispute between the company and the union representing railway employees.
Less than two years after it first hit the skies, Canada Jetlines has grounded its planes and ceased operations amid a cash crisis that caused it to become the third Canadian carrier in less than a year to stop flying.
A Regina man has been using his love of carving and games to create a unique treasure hunt in Wascana Park.
For some it’s the dream: a flight pass around Europe and the Mediterranean. For others, of course, it’s an ecological nightmare.
While the warm weather lingers, some residents are already feeling the spine-tingling in anticipation of Halloween.
The Toronto Raptors open their 2024-25 campaign at home against Cleveland as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season.
Canada rugby coach Kingsley Jones is feeling bullish about his team these days.
Canada has risen two spots in the FIBA men's basketball rankings, despite failing to medal at the Paris Olympics.
A man from the Greater Toronto Area said he was refused a car rental because he wanted to pay with a prepaid credit card.
Newer vehicles come with a slew of standard safety features that make driving feel safer for teenagers getting behind the wheel.
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
A Regina man has been using his love of carving and games to create a unique treasure hunt in Wascana Park.
A volunteer firefighter and director of public security for the town of Harrington, northwest of Montreal, made a dramatic rescue of a couple trapped on a flooded roadway during heavy rain.
The Toronto District School Board this week revealed the three graduating Grade 12 students who scored the top averages across all public high schools in the city for the 2023-2024 academic year.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
Hollywood legend Mark Hamill stopped by a Winnipeg recording studio to do some voice acting work while in the city.
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Lawyer Rob Patterson says the phones at B.C.'s Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre never stop ringing — but he worries a decision allowing a landlord to impose a 27 per cent rent increase will fuel even more demand for its services.
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Jasper, Alta., residents are beginning to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite three weeks ago.
A man from the Greater Toronto Area said he was refused a car rental because he wanted to pay with a prepaid credit card.
A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Toronto nearly 20 years ago was arrested in El Salvador on Thursday, Toronto police say.
Ontario’s top court is expected to deliver its ruling today in the case of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is challenging his sexual assault conviction.
Jasper, Alta., residents are beginning to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite three weeks ago.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms rolled through much of Alberta overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
Calgary city crews will now be repairing 21 pipe segments on the Bearspaw feeder main later this month – five more than initially thought.
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he will not be participating in any events organized by Capital Pride this year following the organization's statement earlier this month expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
Poor air quality and reduced visibility caused by smoke from forest fires in Western Canada are in the forecast for the capital this Friday, according to Environment Canada.
Viewers may have noticed broadcast problems with CTV Morning Live on CTV 2 this morning. The broadcast of CTV Morning Live was interrupted due to a technical issue.
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
The man accused of starting the shootout in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Montreal's West Island renounced his right to a bail hearing in court on Thursday.
Two cases of tuberculosis have been detected at Bordeaux Prison, also known as the Montreal Detention Centre, since the start of summer, according to exclusive reporting by Noovo Info.
Jasper, Alta., residents are beginning to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite three weeks ago.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will introduce legislation on pronouns in schools after classes begin in September.
The community is rallying around a Sherwood Park man and his son who were hit by a vehicle earlier this week.
Gas and diesel prices slightly increased in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, but held steady in Prince Edward Island.
There’s a renewed call for a public inquiry into why so many New Brunswickers have come down with neurodegenerative symptoms and illnesses.
After enduring months of sleepless nights, Steve Finnegan, a resident of Northbrook Park in Dartmouth, experienced a night of peace.
The University of Winnipeg has finished its investigation into a cyberattack that crippled the school this spring, and found more people may have been impacted.
Manitoba is officially banning the use of cellphones in classrooms starting this school year.
Wildfire smoke is expected to cover much of Manitoba on Friday, prompting an air quality warning for most communities, including Winnipeg.
Much of Saskatchewan is included in an air quality advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) as smoke from wildfires hangs in the air on Friday.
A Regina man has been using his love of carving and games to create a unique treasure hunt in Wascana Park.
Jasper, Alta., residents are beginning to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite three weeks ago.
An arrest has been made in the random attack and attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman.
British Columbia's Forests Ministry says it is doing everything possible to keep those who fight wildfires in the province safe, while the government workers' union wants more protections following two condemning reports into deaths of firefighters.
Residents in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week while an important water pipe is repaired.
Much of Saskatchewan is included in an air quality advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) as smoke from wildfires hangs in the air on Friday.
A Saskatoon non-profit that helped at-risk youth through art and employment opportunities has closed its doors.
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
A 29-year-old man is in Sudbury jail Friday morning after stealing a pickup truck in Lively and leading police on a chase that ended with a crash downtown.
Sault Ste. Marie police say they have a suspect in custody after a vicious assault on the boardwalk Thursday night sent one person to hospital in critical condition.
A wrongful death lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is serving as a reminder to consumers of the importance of reading the fine print when signing up for a streaming service or smartphone app.
A staff member detected smoke after returning to a daycare that’s been vacated for renovations.
A developer has sparked the ire of London city councillors after clear-cutting a woodlot in the city’s east end before getting a green light to expand a storage facility on the property.
In the first seven months of 2024, Grey Bruce Public Health has been notified of 16 confirmed or probable cases of pertussis. Typically, three to four cases of the infection are reported annually.
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is using his strong mayor powers for the first time in relation to one of the most contentious issues he's faced during his nearly two years in office.
A man was pulled over by police early Thursday morning.
Windsor police have arrested one suspect and seized over $20,000 in illegal drugs after an investigation.
The Canada Border Services Agency plans to implement an app that uses facial recognition technology to keep track of people who have been ordered to be deported from the country.
Crime stats for the month of July in Windsor show increases in several categories, but a slight decrease in property crimes.
The one-day suspension of a Victoria firefighter has erupted into a political firestorm after a Conservative Party of B.C. candidate accused the B.C. premier and the city's mayor of involvement in the disciplinary decision.
Pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo, B.C., have been told to pack up within 72 hours.
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to help out students feeling the financial pinch, as a new survey reveals a quarter of Canadian students have thought about dropping out due to increasing costs.
The grandparent scam is making the rounds again in southern Alberta.
A retired University of Lethbridge professor is being recognized by having a newly-discovered aquatic parasite named after him.
Sault Ste. Marie police say they have a suspect in custody after a vicious assault on the boardwalk Thursday night sent one person to hospital in critical condition.
Six new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by early evening on Thursday, according to Ontario Forest Fires.
The mayor of Sault Ste. Marie is looking to expand the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.’s headquarters in the city.
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.