U.S. Rep. George Santos charged in web of fraud, stealing from campaign to buy designer clothes
What's changing in Canada's new-look passports
Canada's newly redesigned passport includes improved security features and images that officials say reflect Canada's diverse people and landscapes.
Adult sentence for youth in Calgary police officer's hit-and-run death
An Alberta judge has ruled that a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will face an adult sentence.
U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating his life story, has been indicted on charges that he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn't deserve, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Boy, 15, dies in hospital after sustaining head injury climbing on moving Toronto subway
A 15-year-old boy who was critically injured after climbing on top of a moving TTC subway car last week has died, police said.
Customer satisfaction with Air Canada, WestJet falls below average: Survey
A new survey ranks Canada's two biggest airlines below the average for customer satisfaction among major North American carriers.
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'His life was too short': Sandie Rinaldo shares, for the first time, the loss of her son
As a journalist, Sandie Rinaldo has always been reluctant to reveal too much to the viewers. But as she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, she is sharing publicly, for the first time, some of the tragedies that she's experienced in her personal life, including the death of her infant son.
Liberals limit remaining debate on gun control bill
The federal government passed a motion late Tuesday limiting how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21 before it is sent to the Senate for a second round of scrutiny.
Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall.
Fire danger continues to be 'extreme' in most parts of province: Alberta government
The Alberta government says fire danger continues to be extreme in most of the province except the Rockies, where lower danger levels were expected.
Poland reverts to historic name for Russia's Kaliningrad
Poland is reverting to using its historical name for Kaliningrad, the Russian city and administrative region that sits on its border.
Mom of Virginia boy who shot teacher takes responsibility
Four months after a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot and wounded his teacher as she taught class, an attorney for the boy's mother said it still is not clear how the boy got the gun.
Death toll rises to 5 in gun attack on Tunisian synagogue
The number of people killed in a gun attack on a synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba during an annual Jewish pilgrimage has risen to five, Tunisia's TAP news agency said Wednesday. The victims were two Jewish pilgrims and three Tunisian police guards.
German lawmakers mull creating first citizen assembly
German lawmakers considered Wednesday whether to create the country's first "citizen assembly"' to advise parliament on the issue of food and nutrition.
U.K. police express regret over coronation arrest of republican leader
British police have expressed regret over the arrests of anti-monarchy protesters during the coronation of King Charles, saying they will not face criminal prosecution following criticism that the security response was heavy-handed.
Canada will help train Ukrainian soldiers in Latvia as war drags on
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced today that Canadian military members and their Latvian counterparts will begin training Ukrainian soldiers in Latvia this month.
China working to get Canadians 'at each other's throats': researcher
The managing director of a non-profit that tracks Chinese attempts to influence democracies around the world says Beijing wants to sow discord in western countries.
Should breast cancer screening start at age 40? Doctors, survivors call on Canada to follow U.S. lead
An influential U.S. health panel is recommending mammograms begin at age 40 rather than 50, a move that a number of Canadian doctors and breast cancer survivors have also been demanding for years.
Britain: 1st babies born in country using DNA from 3 people
Britain's fertility regulator on Wednesday confirmed the births of the U.K.'s first babies created using an experimental technique combining DNA from three people, an effort to prevent the children from inheriting rare genetic diseases.
-
U.S. panel calls for breast cancer screening to start at age 40
Women at average risk for breast cancer should get screening mammograms every other year starting at age 40, according to a proposed guideline update from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), reflecting improved diagnostic technology and treatment.
Pinterest identifies 1,403% more child abuse material in 2022, but majority of reports come from Facebook
Major social media sites and digital platforms reported a nine per cent increase in suspected child sexual abuse material in 2022, with 85.5 per cent of all 31.8 million reports coming from Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Canada's electronic waste has more than tripled in 20 years, study finds
A new study from researchers at the University of Waterloo suggests the amount of electronic waste in Canada has more than tripled in the last 20 years.
DNA project gives scientists diverse genome for comparison
For two decades, scientists have been comparing every person's full set of DNA they study to a template that relies mostly on genetic material from one man affectionately known as "the guy from Buffalo."
Ukrainian singer Jamala to perform new album for Eurovision
Jamala and the orchestra were supposed be on stage, but they are sheltering in a basement. Warnings of shelling and missile attacks had them below ground at the Kyiv Opera House instead of getting ready to perform for an audience.
U.K. tabloid group admits it unlawfully gathered info on Harry
Prince Harry scored a victory at the outset of his first phone hacking trial Wednesday with the publisher of the Daily Mirror apologizing for unlawfully gathering information about him in its reporting that warrants some compensation.
Quebec teen's Lewis Hamilton card sells for record $900,000, featured on Netflix series
A Quebec teen is getting a little Netflix fame – and a big chunk of change – after selling a one-of-a-kind Lewis Hamilton F1 card for $900,000.
U.S. prices stay high, showing inflation pressures persist
Consumer prices in the United States rose again in April, and measures of underlying inflation stayed high, a sign that further declines in inflation are likely to be slow and bumpy.
Tim Hortons signs deal to start opening locations in South Korea later this year
Tim Hortons says the coffee and doughnut chain has signed a deal to open locations in South Korea starting later this year.
A 'PBGV' wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed
A petit basset griffon Vendeen named for a late rock 'n' roll legend won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night, a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finallists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States.
New searchable StatCan database lists Noah, Olivia top names in 2021
Expectant parents and trend watchers have a new online tool to track Canada's most popular baby names.
Is your job ruining your sleep? If so, this may be why
Sleeping poorly due to job stress? That may be due to a lack of support from co-workers and higher-ups, a new study found.
ESPN anchor Anderson apologizes for mocking Vegas defenceman Whitecloud's name
ESPN 'SportsCenter' anchor John Anderson apologized to Zach Whitecloud, a First Nation member in Canada, on Tuesday after comparing the Vegas Golden Knights defenceman's last name to toilet paper the previous night.
Oilers intend to tighten defence around their own net in Game 4 versus Golden Knights
Stoutness around their own crease is what the Edmonton Oilers want more of to even up their playoff series with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Topless protester briefly disrupts VW annual meeting
Volkswagen's annual shareholder meeting was briefly disrupted Wednesday by protests over the company's factory in China's Xinjiang province, with a shouting, topless activist interrupting the speech by CEO Oliver Blume before she was hustled away by security personnel.
Toyota's profits rise as global chips supply crunch subsides
For the fiscal year ended in March, profit at Japan's top automaker fell 14% on-year to 2.45 trillion yen ($18 billion). But it's forecasting profit to rise 5.2% for the current fiscal year to 2.58 trillion yen ($19 billion).
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.