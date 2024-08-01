U.S. recognizes the opposition candidate as the winner of Venezuela's presidential election

Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
The U.S. government on Thursday announced that it is recognizing opposition candidate Edmundo González as the winner of Venezuelan's presidential election, despite the country’s electoral authority giving the victory to President Nicolás Maduro.
“Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo González Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela’s July 28 presidential election,” U.S. secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
The National Electoral Council declared Maduro the winner of the election, but the president’s main challenger, González, and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado have said that they obtained more than two-thirds of the tally sheets that each electronic voting machine printed after polls closed.
They said the release of the data on those tallies would prove Maduro lost.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Diplomatic efforts are underway to persuade President Nicolas Maduro to release vote tallies from Venezuela's presidential election, after opposition leaders disputed his claim of victory and amid increasing calls for an independent review of the results, according to officials from Brazil and Mexico.
Government officials from Brazil, Colombia and Mexico have been in constant communication with Maduro's administration to convince him that he must show the vote tally sheets from Sunday's election and allow impartial verification, a Brazilian government official told The Associated Press Thursday.
The officials have told Venezuela's government that showing the data is the only way to dispel any doubt in the results, said the Brazilian official, who asked not be identified because they are not authorized to publicly speak about the diplomatic efforts.
A Mexican official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity for the same reason, confirmed that the three governments have been discussing the issue with Venezuela but did not provide details. Earlier, Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he planned to speak with President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil and President Gustavo Petro of Colombia, and that his government believes it's important that the electoral tallies be made public.
Later Thursday, the governments of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico issued a joint statement calling on Venezuela's electoral authorities "to move forward expeditiously and publicly release" detailed voting data, but they did not confirm any backroom diplomatic efforts to persuade Maduro's government to publish the vote tallies.
"The fundamental principle of popular sovereignty must be respected through impartial verification of the results," they said in the statement.
On Monday, after the National Electoral Council declared Maduro the winner of the election, thousands of opposition supporters took to the streets. The government said it arrested hundreds of protesters and Venezuela-based human rights organization Foro Penal said 11 people were killed. Dozens more were arrested the following day, including former a opposition candidate, Freddy Superlano.
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado -- who was barred from running for president -- and her hand-picked presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez addressed a huge rally of their supporters in the capital, Caracas, on Tuesday, but they have not been seen in public since. Later that day, the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, called for their arrest, calling them criminals and fascists.
In an op-ed published Thursday in the Wall Street Journal, Machado said she is "hiding, fearing for my life, my freedom, and that of my fellow countrymen." She reasserted that the opposition has physical evidence that Maduro lost the election and urged the international community to intervene.
"We have voted Mr. Maduro out," she wrote. "Now it is up to the international community to decide whether to tolerate a demonstrably illegitimate government."
Government repression over the years has pushed opposition leaders into exile. After the op-ed was published, Machado's team told the AP that she was "sheltering." Machado later posted a video on social media calling on supporters to gather Saturday morning across the country.
On Wednesday, Maduro asked Venezuela's highest court to conduct an audit of the election, but that request drew almost immediate criticism from foreign observers who said the court is too close to the government to produce an independent review.
It wasn't clear if Maduro's first concession to demands for more transparency was the result of the discussions with Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. Venezuela's president confirmed during a news conference on Wednesday that he had spoken with Petro about it.
Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal of Justice is closely aligned with Maduro's government. The court's justices are proposed by federal officials and ratified by the National Assembly, which is dominated by Maduro sympathizers.
On Thursday, the court accepted Maduro's request for an audit and ordered him, Gonzalez and the eight other candidates who participated in the presidential election to appear before the justices Friday.
Gonzalez and Machado say they obtained more than two-thirds of the tally sheets printed from electronic voting machine after the polls closed. They said the release of the data on those tallies would prove Maduro lost.
Asked why electoral authorities have not released detailed vote counts, Maduro said the National Electoral Council has come under attack, including cyberattacks, without elaborating.
The presidents of Colombia and Brazil -- both close allies of the Venezuelan government -- have urged Maduro to release detailed vote counts.
The Brazilian official said the diplomatic efforts are only intended to promote dialogue among Venezuelan stakeholders to negotiate a solution to the disputed election. The official said this would include the release of voting data and allowing independent verification.
Lopez Obrador said Mexico hopes the will of Venezuela's people will be respected and that there's no violence. He added that Mexico expects "that the evidence, the electoral results records, be presented."
Pressure has been building on the president since the election.
The National Electoral Council, which is loyal to Maduro's United Socialist Party of Venezuela, has yet to release any results broken down by voting machine, as it did in past elections. It did, however, report that Maduro received 5.1 million votes, versus more than 4.4 million for Gonzalez. But Machado, the opposition leader, has said vote tallies show Gonzalez received roughly 6.2 million votes compared with 2.7 million for Maduro.
Venezuela has the world's largest proven crude reserves and once boasted Latin America's most advanced economy, but it entered into free fall after Maduro took the helm in 2013. Plummeting oil prices, widespread shortages and hyperinflation that soared past 130,000 per cent led to social unrest and mass emigration.
More than 7.7 million Venezuelans have left the country since 2014, the largest exodus in Latin America's recent history.
------
Sa Pessoa reported from Sao Paulo. Associated Press correspondent Maria Verza in Mexico City contributed.
