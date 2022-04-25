U.S. promises Ukraine new aid in fight against Russia

U.S. promises Ukraine new aid in fight against Russia

Top American officials promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hundreds of millions of dollars in new aid during the highest-level U.S. visit to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion two months earlier, while Britain said Monday that Moscow has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough in its offensive in the eastern industrial heartland of the country.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, left, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski, the Commanding General of V Corps, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, Commanding General, 82nd Airborne Division, speak with reporters, April 24, 2022, in Poland near the Ukraine border. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

