U.S. President Trump to visit Japan in late May, meet new emperor
In this photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency, Japan's Emperor Akihito, left, and Empress Michiko, second from left, are greeted by royal members, from right, Crown Prince Naruhito, Crown Princess Masako, Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko during a celebration marking their 60th wedding anniversary at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (The Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 11:24PM EDT
TOKYO -- U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will make a state visit to Japan at the end of May to meet the newly enthroned emperor.
Crown Prince Naruhito will succeed his abdicating father, current Emperor Akihito, on May 1.
Trump will also hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the May 25-28 visit, and reportedly may attend a sumo match as well.
The White House said Friday that Abe will also visit Washington on April 26-27 to talk about North Korean nuclear disarmament, trade and other issues.
