

The Associated Press





U.S. President Donald Trump began the New Year by sending an angry, early morning tweet criticizing Pakistan.

Trump tweeted: "The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

It was not immediately clear why Trump opted to tweet on Pakistan. The U.S. has long accused Istanbul of allowing militants to operate relatively freely in Pakistan's border regions to carry out operations in neighbouring Afghanistan.